VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S

(VWS)
Vestas Wind A/S : Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc.' s holding as at 8 October 2020

10/12/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 12 October 2020
Company announcement No. 32/2020

Major shareholder announcement -BlackRock, Inc.'sholding as at 8 October 2020

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Vestas Wind Systems A/S hereby informs that the company has been notified on 12 October 2020 that BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, DE, USA, on 8 October 2020 had a holding of voting rights and share capital attached to the Vestas share corresponding to a position of 5.03 percent (previously 4.97 percent) of the total share capital in Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

BlackRock, Inc.'s total holding of Vestas shares and financial instruments as at 8 October 2020 corresponded to a position of 5.36 percent of the total share capital in Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Number Percent
Shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act
Voting rights attached to shares 9,897,923 5.03
Share capital attached to shares 9,897,923 5.03
Financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act
Voting rights attached to financial instruments 651,222 0.33
Share capital attached to financial instruments 651,222 0.33
Financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act
Voting rights attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect 11,825 0.01
Share capital attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect 11,825 0.01

The shares and financial instruments are held through BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd., BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited, BlackRock International Limited, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association, BlackRock Fund Advisors, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited, BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG, BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, BlackRock (Singapore) Limited and BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V., each controlled through chains of BlackRock entities ultimately controlled by BlackRock, Inc.

Contact details
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark
Patrik Setterberg, Vice President,
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 6122 1913

Disclaimer

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 21:29:02 UTC
