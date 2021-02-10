Vestas Wind A/S : Notification of Executives' transactions with Vestas shares

Vetas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 10 February 2021
Company announcement no. 02/2021
Notification of Executives' transactions with Vestas shares
In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Vestas Wind Systems A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares and securities by Executives and persons closely associated with an Executive.
This notification concerns performance shares vested to Executives on 10 February 2021 in accordance with Vestas' share-based incentive programme, ref. Company announcement no. 17/2016 of 29 April 2016. See appendix for further information.
Contact details
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark
Patrik Setterberg, Vice President
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 6122 1913
Mathias Dalsten, Specialist
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 2829 5383
