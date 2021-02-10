Vestas Wind A/S : Notification of Executives' transactions with Vestas shares

Vetas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 10 February 2021

Company announcement no. 02/2021

Notification of Executives' transactions with Vestas shares

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Vestas Wind Systems A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares and securities by Executives and persons closely associated with an Executive.

This notification concerns performance shares vested to Executives on 10 February 2021 in accordance with Vestas' share-based incentive programme, ref. Company announcement no. 17/2016 of 29 April 2016. See appendix for further information.

Contact details

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Patrik Setterberg, Vice President

Investor Relations

Tel: +45 6122 1913

Mathias Dalsten, Specialist

Investor Relations

Tel: +45 2829 5383

