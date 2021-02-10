Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Vestas Wind Systems A/S    VWS   DK0010268606

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S

(VWS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vestas Wind A/S : Notification of Executives' transactions with Vestas shares

02/10/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vetas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 10 February 2021
Company announcement no. 02/2021

Notification of Executives' transactions with Vestas shares

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Vestas Wind Systems A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares and securities by Executives and persons closely associated with an Executive.

This notification concerns performance shares vested to Executives on 10 February 2021 in accordance with Vestas' share-based incentive programme, ref. Company announcement no. 17/2016 of 29 April 2016. See appendix for further information.

Contact details

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Patrik Setterberg, Vice President
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 6122 1913

Mathias Dalsten, Specialist
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 2829 5383

Download attachments

210210 02 Company Announcement

Disclaimer

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 18:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
07:40aVESTAS WIND A/S : Notification of Executives' transactions with Vestas shares
PU
04:36aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Lyft, Twitter
01:16aVESTAS WIND A/S : Notification of Executives' transactions with Vestas shares
AQ
12:30aVESTAS WIND A/S : Launches New Offshore Wind Platform, Lifts Dividend -- Update
DJ
02/09VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02/09VESTAS WIND A/S : Systems Launches New Wind Turbine System
MT
02/09VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
02/09VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
MD
02/09VESTAS WIND A/S : Remuneration Report 2020
PU
02/09VESTAS WIND A/S : Lifts Dividend After 4Q Beat
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 750 M 17 892 M 17 892 M
Net income 2020 568 M 689 M 689 M
Net cash 2020 2 261 M 2 743 M 2 743 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,6x
Yield 2020 0,57%
Capitalization 34 485 M 41 751 M 41 832 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 25 828
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Duration : Period :
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 160,67 €
Last Close Price 171,67 €
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henrik Andersen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Anders Erik Runevad Chief Executive Officer
Marika Fredriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Anders Nielsen Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Power Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-11.22%41 751
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-2.57%26 494
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.05%9 771
CS WIND CORPORATION4.29%2 864
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.42.12%2 681
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.-9.98%2 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ