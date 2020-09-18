Log in
Vestas Wind A/S : enters new market with an order in Colombia

09/18/2020 | 06:40am EDT

News release from Vestas Mediterranean
Madrid, 18 September 2020

Vestas has entered the Colombian wind power market with a 20 MW order for the Guajira I wind park, located at the municipality of Uribia, in La Guajira, Colombia. The contract includes the supply and installation of ten V100-2.0 MW turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park over the next 12 years.

The order has been placed by the multinational business group Elecnor, and Isagen, one of the most important energy generators in Colombia with over 3 GW of hydroelectric and thermal energy projects.

Once installed, the Guajira I wind park will provide clean energy and support the country's plans to diversify its energy mix towards renewable energy sources.

'We are very pleased to bring Vestas' expertise in wind energy to our customers in the emerging Colombian market. We would also like to thank Elecnor and Isagen for the trust they have placed in us. Over the next years, we feel confident Vestas' technology will showcase the reliability and amazing possibilities of the wind resources available in La Guajira', says Felipe de Gamboa, Head of Sales, Vestas Colombia.

Turbine delivery is expected by the second quarter of 2021 whilst commissioning is planned by the fourth quarter of 2021.

With more than 11 GW installed or under construction in Latin America, Vestas plays a key role in supporting the continent's transition towards a more sustainable energy mix.

For more information, please contact:

Cristina Tejón Cano
Communications & Marketing
Vestas Mediterranean
M +34 689 64 83 91
Email: crtca@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with over 117 GW of wind turbines in 81 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and more than 104 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 25,5 00 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website atwww.vestas.comand following us on our social media channels:

Disclaimer

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 10:39:08 UTC
