Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Vestas Wind Systems A/S    VWS   DK0010268606

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S

(VWS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vestas Wind A/S : has signed a conditional agreement for a project in Latin America with a capacity above ' defined announcement threshold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:46pm EST

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 6 November 2020
Company announcement No. 38/2020

Vestas has signed a conditional agreement for a project in Latin America with a capacity above Vestas' defined announcement threshold

Vestas has signed a conditional agreement for a wind power project in Latin America with a total capacity above Vestas defined announcement threshold of 500 MW.

If and when the project translates into a firm and unconditional order according to Vestas' definition, the company will disclose a company announcement about this.

Contact details

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Patrik Setterberg, Vice President,
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 6122 1913

Mathias Dalsten, Specialist
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 2829 5383

Download attachments

201106 38 Company Announcement

Disclaimer

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:45:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
05:46pVESTAS WIND A/S : has signed a conditional agreement for a project in Latin Amer..
PU
03:51pVESTAS WIND A/S : has signed a conditional agreement for a project in Latin Amer..
AQ
09:10aVESTAS WIND A/S : Notification of Executive's transaction with Vestas shares
AQ
05:21aVESTAS WIND A/S : Tailored solution secures 27 MW auction win in Poland
AQ
11/05EUROPE : U.S. election bets, earnings drive European stocks to two-week high
RE
11/05Siemens Gamesa shares up as wind power firm sees rising margins
RE
11/05U.S. election bets, earnings drive European stocks to 2-week high
RE
11/04Global stocks, dollar gain as unclear U.S. election thwarts Democratic sweep
RE
11/04Stocks, dollar gain as unclear US election thwarts Democratic sweep
RE
11/04EUROPE : European stocks jump at close with eyes on tight U.S. election race
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 629 M 17 371 M 17 371 M
Net income 2020 583 M 692 M 692 M
Net cash 2020 2 243 M 2 663 M 2 663 M
P/E ratio 2020 386x
Yield 2020 0,09%
Capitalization 225 B 35 975 M 268 B
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 25 865
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Duration : Period :
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 132,00 €
Last Close Price 1 151,50 €
Spread / Highest target -84,6%
Spread / Average Target -88,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Andersen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Anders Erik Runevad Chief Executive Officer
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Tommy Rahbek Nielsen Chief Operating Officer
Marika Fredriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S71.20%35 823
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.69.88%21 351
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.01%7 412
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.17.56%2 006
CS WIND CORPORATION197.37%1 475
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.102.27%1 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group