Vestas Wind A/S : has signed a conditional agreement for a project in Latin America with a capacity above ' defined announcement threshold

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 6 November 2020

Company announcement No. 38/2020

Vestas has signed a conditional agreement for a project in Latin America with a capacity above Vestas' defined announcement threshold

Vestas has signed a conditional agreement for a wind power project in Latin America with a total capacity above Vestas defined announcement threshold of 500 MW.

If and when the project translates into a firm and unconditional order according to Vestas' definition, the company will disclose a company announcement about this.

