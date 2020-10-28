Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Vestas Wind Systems A/S    VWS   DK0010268606

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S

(VWS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vestas Wind A/S : wins another order in Vietnam for a 50 MW wind project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 05:35am EDT

News release from Vestas Asia Pacific
Singapore, 28 October 2020

Vestas has secured a 50 MW order in Vietnam with local developer, Ia Bang Wind Power Joint Stock Company, owned by the Vietnam-based renewable power producer Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company (GEC). This is Vestas' second project with GEC and it will take its total order intake past 1.1 GW in Vietnam.

The contract includes the supply and supervision of the installation of 12 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in different power ratings to optimise energy production for the site's specific wind conditions. The la Bang 1 wind project will be located in Gia Lai province in the Central Highlands of Vietnam, a region with generous wind resources and a growing pipeline of wind projects.

'Partnering with GEC is a fantastic opportunity to cement our leadership in Vietnam, delivering clean and reliable energy to accelerate this country's growth', said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. 'With our extensive experience in executing projects, both globally and locally, we look forward to getting the project online ahead of the feed-in-tariff deadlines'.

'In GEC's Renewable Energy development strategy, wind power is one of the first priority segments for investment with the ambition to develop up to hundreds of megawatts of wind power capacity in the next five-year period. We are therefore honoured with this cooperation and believe that the use of Vestas' turbines, installation supervision, operation and maintenance services will not only help GEC to complete the project on schedule with the highest quality, but also achieve optimal efficiency in operation, contributing to the supply of clean and safe energy for the country', said Ms Nguyen Thai Ha, Chief Executive Officer of GEC.

The order also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the site. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

The project is planned to achieve commissioning in the third quarter of 2021.

For more information, please contact:
Stephanie Foo
Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific
Tel: +65 9645 4558
Mail: FOHKH@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 117 GW of wind turbines in 81 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 104 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 25,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.comand following us on our social media channels:

Download attachments

201028 nr uk asp

Disclaimer

Vestas Wind Systems A/S published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:34:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
05:35aVESTAS WIND A/S : wins another order in Vietnam for a 50 MW wind project
PU
05:21aVESTAS WIND A/S : wins another order in Vietnam for a 50 MW wind project
AQ
10/26VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
10/22MACQUARIE : Australia fast tracks mega renewable energy, hydrogen project
RE
10/13'Blue wave' U.S. election expectations trigger green stocks frenzy
RE
10/13VESTAS WIND A/S : - Major shareholder announcement, BlackRock, Inc.'s holding as..
AQ
10/12VESTAS WIND A/S : Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc.' s hold..
PU
10/12VESTAS WIND A/S : Major shareholder announcement - BlackRock, Inc.' s holding as..
AQ
10/12VESTAS WIND A/S : provides tailored solution to secure its ninth intertidal wind..
PU
10/12VESTAS WIND A/S : provides tailored solution to secure its ninth intertidal wind..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 510 M 17 081 M 17 081 M
Net income 2020 570 M 671 M 671 M
Net cash 2020 2 350 M 2 767 M 2 767 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,0x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 27 345 M 32 390 M 32 191 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 25 865
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Duration : Period :
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 124,31 €
Last Close Price 139,64 €
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Andersen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Anders Erik Runevad Chief Executive Officer
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Tommy Rahbek Nielsen Chief Operating Officer
Marika Fredriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S54.49%32 390
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.58.43%19 867
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.86%6 890
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.16.46%2 134
CS WIND CORPORATION153.42%1 294
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.79.36%1 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group