Vestas Wind A/S : wins another order in Vietnam for a 50 MW wind project

Singapore, 28 October 2020

Vestas has secured a 50 MW order in Vietnam with local developer, Ia Bang Wind Power Joint Stock Company, owned by the Vietnam-based renewable power producer Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company (GEC). This is Vestas' second project with GEC and it will take its total order intake past 1.1 GW in Vietnam.

The contract includes the supply and supervision of the installation of 12 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in different power ratings to optimise energy production for the site's specific wind conditions. The la Bang 1 wind project will be located in Gia Lai province in the Central Highlands of Vietnam, a region with generous wind resources and a growing pipeline of wind projects.

'Partnering with GEC is a fantastic opportunity to cement our leadership in Vietnam, delivering clean and reliable energy to accelerate this country's growth', said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. 'With our extensive experience in executing projects, both globally and locally, we look forward to getting the project online ahead of the feed-in-tariff deadlines'.

'In GEC's Renewable Energy development strategy, wind power is one of the first priority segments for investment with the ambition to develop up to hundreds of megawatts of wind power capacity in the next five-year period. We are therefore honoured with this cooperation and believe that the use of Vestas' turbines, installation supervision, operation and maintenance services will not only help GEC to complete the project on schedule with the highest quality, but also achieve optimal efficiency in operation, contributing to the supply of clean and safe energy for the country', said Ms Nguyen Thai Ha, Chief Executive Officer of GEC.

The order also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the site. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

The project is planned to achieve commissioning in the third quarter of 2021.

