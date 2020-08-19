Vestas to Supply 103 Turbines to SSE's Viking Wind Farm in Scotland

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

SSE PLC said Wednesday that Vestas Wind Systems AS will supply 103 turbines for its Viking onshore wind farm in Shetland, Scotland.

The FTSE 100 energy company said deliveries and commissioning will begin in the first quarter of 2023, whereas completion of the 443-megawatt wind farm is expected in 2024.

"Viking will be the largest onshore wind farm in the U.K. by output and will bring significant economic opportunities to Shetland and beyond," said Paul Cooley, director of capital projects at SSE Renewables.

SSE said the Danish company will provide its V117-4.2 megawatt turbines, a model known for its ability to withstand extreme wind conditions.

Viking will "produce almost 2 terawatt-hour of energy each year--enough to power almost half a million homes annually and reduce carbon emissions by half a million tons each year," SSE said.

The deal marks Vestas's largest onshore wind order in Europe to date.

Shares in SSE at 1349 GMT were up 0.5% at 1,297.0 pence. Vestas was up 0.2% at DKK928.

