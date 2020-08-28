Vestate : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VESTATE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

國 投 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1386)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (each a "Director") of Vestate Group Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. CHAI Guoqiang ("Mr. Chai") has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and a member of each of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Board with effect from 28 August 2020.

Mr. Chai, aged 57, he is currently serving as a chairman at 上海立名智能科技有限公司 in which he co-operated with Shanghai University to jointly set up the "Hotel Robot Project" which was supported and praised by the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission. He is also currently acting as the Adjunct Professor at Shanghai University.

Mr. Chai served in Goldman Sachs Investment Corporation in the United States from 1991 to 2004, in which he was expatriated to work in New York, London and Tokyo branches. He was mainly engaged in IT system and IT related industry investment. He successfully participated in the investment, capital listing and mergers and acquisitions of countless Japanese IT companies, e.g.: Full Speed Incorporation (TYO:2159), Infomart Corporation (TYO:2492), and etc.

In 2004, Mr. Chai returned to Shanghai University as a visiting professor and joined hands with Japan's Softbank Group (TYO:9984) in successfully establishing a Sino-Japanese joint venture project for hotel IPTV, and pioneered the first ever IPTV in Chinese hotels.

Mr. Chai graduated with a Computer science major from Shanghai University. He is appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of each of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Board with effect from 28 August 2020.