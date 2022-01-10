Vestin Realty Mortgage II : 9/30/2021 VRTB Quarterly Financial Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. 8945 W Post Road, Suite 110 Las Vegas, NV 89148 _______________________________ 702-227-0965 www.vestinrealtymortgage2.com mike@vestinmortgage.com 6798 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,250 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,250 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,256 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): MD - active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 8945 W. Post Road Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: Security Information Trading symbol: VRTB Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 9259X409 Par or stated value: 0.0001 Total shares authorized: 100,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 1,250 as of date: September 30, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float: 423 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 37 as of date: September 30, 2021 Transfer Agent Name: Broadridge Phone: 631-392-5794 Email: lia.ludwig@broadridge.com Address: 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood NY 11717 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes: ☒ No: ☐ 2

Issuance History Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date 12/31/2018 Common: 1,490 Preferred: Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption or Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Issued Securities shares shares Shares were issued issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted Registration issuance, (or cancelled) issued issued at a to (entities must cash or debt as of this Type. cancellation, ($/per discount to have individual conversion) - filing. shares share) at market with voting / OR- Nature returned to Issuance price at the investment control of Services treasury) time of disclosed). Provided issuance? (Yes/No) 5/31/2019 Cancelled (1) Common No 12/24/2019 Cancelled (7) Common No 7/15/2020 Cancelled (134) Common No 10/13/2020 Cancelled (92) Common No 1/22/2021 Cancelled (6) Common No Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:1,250 Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date 09/30/2021 Common: Preferred: 3

Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒ Date of Note Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing Name of Noteholder Reason for Issuance Balance ($) Amount at Accrued Date mechanism for determining (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance ($) conversion of instrument to individual with voting / Loan, Services, ($) shares) investment control etc.) disclosed). Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):

Name: Michael V. Shustek

Title: CEO and President

Relationship to Issuer: Officer 4