Vestin Realty Mortgage II : 9/30/2021 VRTB Quarterly Financial Report

01/10/2022 | 04:58pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc.

8945 W Post Road, Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89148

_______________________________

702-227-0965

www.vestinrealtymortgage2.com

mike@vestinmortgage.com

6798

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,250

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,250

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,256

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

MD - active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

8945 W. Post Road Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

  1. Security Information

Trading symbol: VRTB

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common

CUSIP: 9259X409

Par or stated value: 0.0001

Total shares authorized:

100,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

1,250

as of date: September 30, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float:

423

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

37

as of date: September 30, 2021

Transfer Agent

Name: Broadridge

Phone: 631-392-5794

Email: lia.ludwig@broadridge.com

Address: 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood NY 11717

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:

No:

2

  1. Issuance History
  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal

Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date 12/31/2018

Common: 1,490

Preferred:

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption or

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were issued

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

Registration

issuance,

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at a

to (entities must

cash or debt

as of this

Type.

cancellation,

($/per

discount to

have individual

conversion)

-

filing.

shares

share) at

market

with voting /

OR-

Nature

returned to

Issuance

price at the

investment control

of Services

treasury)

time of

disclosed).

Provided

issuance?

(Yes/No)

5/31/2019

Cancelled

(1)

Common

No

12/24/2019

Cancelled

(7)

Common

No

7/15/2020

Cancelled

(134)

Common

No

10/13/2020

Cancelled

(92)

Common

No

1/22/2021

Cancelled

(6)

Common

No

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:1,250

Ending Balance Ending Balance:

Date 09/30/2021

Common:

Preferred:

3

  1. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Issuance

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued

Date

mechanism for determining

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

($)

conversion of instrument to

individual with voting /

Loan, Services,

($)

shares)

investment control

etc.)

disclosed).

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):
    Name: Michael V. Shustek
    Title: CEO and President
    Relationship to Issuer: Officer

4

VESTIN REALTY MORTGAGE II, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,892,000

$

306,000

Accounts receivable

--

182,000

Prepaid expenses

147,000

135,000

Internalization receivable

--

4,700,000

Investment in marketable securities

911,000

--

Investment in The Parking REIT, Inc.

--

12,855,000

Investment in real estate loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,449,000 at

June 30, 2021 and $2,450,000 at December 31, 2020

6,618,000

2,000

Investment in real estate, net of accumulated depreciation of $22,000 at December

31, 2020

--

11,512,000

Due from related party

--

4,167,000

Receivable from Mr. Shustek-Principal

3,548,000

--

Receivable from Mr. Shustek-Interest

711,000

--

Total assets

$

16,827,000

$

33,859,000

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

346,000

$

641,000

Note payable

44,000

5,969,000

Due to related parties

--

4,025,000

Total liabilities

390,000

10,635,000

Equity

Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. stockholders' equity:

Treasury stock, at cost, no shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

--

--

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 1,250 and 1,256

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

270,130,000

263,690,000

Accumulated deficit

(253,652,000)

(250,334,000)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(41,000)

--

Total Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. stockholders' equity

16,437,000

13,356,000

Non-controlling interest

--

9,868,000

Total equity

16,437,000

23,224,000

Total liabilities and equity

$

16,827,000

$

33,859,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

