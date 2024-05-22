The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Vestis Corporation (“Vestis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSTS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2024, Vestis released its second quarter FY2024 financial results, falling below expectations and revising its 2024 outlook, reporting that it “now expect[ed] to deliver fiscal 2024 revenue growth in the range of [negative] (1)% to 0%.” The Company blamed “challenges . . . related to sales productivity and deliberate moderated pricing actions” for the disappointing results.

On this news, Vestis’s stock price fell $8.31, or 45%, to close at $10.16 per share on May 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

