Vestis (NYSE: VSTS), a leading provider of uniforms and workplace supplies, has announced that it will report its fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings results on May 2, 2024, prior to the market opening.

Management will host a webcast to discuss the fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings results at 10:00 AM ET.

The webcast can be accessed live through the investor relations section of our web site at www.vestis.com. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available on the web site. A replay of the live event will also be available on the Company’s web site shortly after the call for 90 days.

