Bill Seward named Chief Operating Officer and Peter Rego named Senior Vice President of Sales

Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS) (“Vestis” or the “Company”), a leading provider of uniforms and workplace supplies, today announced the appointment of Bill Seward as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective September 1, 2024, and Peter Rego as Senior Vice President of Sales, effective immediately. Reporting directly to CEO Kim Scott, both Seward and Rego will assume responsibility for key aspects of the company’s strategic plan to achieve high-quality growth, efficient operations, disciplined capital allocation and a performance-driven culture. Additionally, the Company has aligned its field organizational structure to support faster and sustainable adoption of programs and procedures that enhance the customer and teammate experience.

“I’m delighted to announce the appointment of both Bill and Peter to our Vestis Management Team. These leaders bring strong commercial and operations experience to Vestis and each will play a key role in mobilizing our teams to execute against our strategic plan,” said Kim Scott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vestis. “Both have a proven and impressive track record of delivering results in distributed, route-based models while providing best-in-class customer experiences, and their backgrounds are well suited to support us in establishing a performance-driven culture rooted in process discipline.”

Seward brings over 30 years of experience to Vestis. He joins the Company from UPS Supply Chain Solutions where he oversaw multiple business units including global logistics, freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution as President. He previously served as EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Stericycle, in addition to other leadership roles at UPS. As COO of Vestis, Seward will apply his deep expertise and service-oriented leadership to oversee field operations, customer experience, logistics, global sourcing and manufacturing.

Rego joins Vestis with over 25 years of business and sales experience, including 19 years at Cintas where he held sales management roles of increasing responsibility and ultimately served as a Sales Vice President. Additionally, he served as Chief Sales Officer, North America at Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, Chief Commercial Officer, USA at Lion Electric Co. and most recently as a Sales Vice President at Verkada. Rego’s proven industry sales leadership will be leveraged to enhance Vestis’ sales processes, strengthen sales leadership, and create outstanding teammate experiences in support of accelerating growth.

About Vestis™

Vestis is a leader in the B2B uniform and workplace supplies category. Vestis provides uniform services and workplace supplies to a broad range of North American customers from Fortune 500 companies to locally owned small businesses across a broad set of end sectors. The Company’s comprehensive service offering primarily includes a full-service uniform rental program, floor mats, towels, linens, managed restroom services, first aid supplies, and cleanroom and other specialty garment processing.

