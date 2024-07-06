The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP notifies investors of the approaching July 16, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of those who acquired Vestis Corporation (“Vestis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSTS) securities during the period of October 2, 2023 to May 1, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”).

On May 2, 2024, Vestis issued a press release announcing financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended on March 29, 2024. Specifically, the Company disclosed that it had generated revenue of $705 million, a 0.9% increase over the same quarter in the prior year, and also had downwardly revised its revenue outlook for fiscal year 2024 to a range of negative 1% to 0%. During the corresponding earnings call with analysts that day, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Kimberly Scott revealed the “challenges” facing the Company related “to sales productivity and deliberate moderated pricing actions," the latter of which CEO Scott explained were necessary to “improve[] retention” and because “service gaps” had “driven price sensitivity.” During the same call, analysts pointed out that Vestis had pivoted from a recent announcement of a price increase to a price decrease and questioned Defendants about the reversal in pricing capabilities. On this news, the price of Vestis shares declined by $8.31 per share, or approximately 45%, from $18.47 per share on May 1, 2024 to close at $10.16 on May 2, 2024.

The complaint filed alleges that, during the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Aramark had historically underinvested in the business that became Vestis; (2) Vestis operated with outdated facilities and an underperforming sales force; (3) Vestis's outdated facilities and underperforming sales force led to “service gaps” that had impeded the Company's levers of growth and had resulted in customer attrition; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Vestis's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

