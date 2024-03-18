Vestis Corporation is a provider of uniform rentals and workplace supplies across the United States and Canada. The Company provides uniforms, mats, towels, linens, restroom supplies, first-aid supplies, safety products and other workplace supplies. The Company also provides a full range of uniform programs, managed restroom supply services and first-aid and safety products, as well as ancillary items such as floor mats, towels and linens. Additionally, it provides garments and contamination control supplies that help customers maintain controlled, cleanroom environments commonly used in the manufacturing of electronics, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. Its customer base participates in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, retail, food processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and automotive. It serves customers ranging from small, family-owned operations with a single location to corporations and national franchises with multiple locations.

Sector Personal Services