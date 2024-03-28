Vestum obtains bondholders' approval in its written procedure

On 11 March 2024, Vestum AB (publ) ("Vestum") announced that Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent") had been instructed to initiate a written procedure (the "Written Procedure") in order to seek approval from bondholders regarding an amendment to the terms and conditions for Vestum's outstanding bonds 2023/2026 (ISIN: SE0020996890) (the "Bonds 23/26"). The bondholders have voted in favour of the proposed amendment and Vestum hereby is allowed to increase the existing framework of its credit facilities to a maximum of SEK 1,800 million.

The amendments were proposed in order to cater for the possibility for Vestum to increase the existing framework of its credit facilities from initially SEK 1,200 million to up to SEK 1,800 million. Further information regarding the adopted amendments is available in the notice of the Written Procedure published on Vestum's and the Agent's web pages.

Vestum hereby announces that a sufficient number of votes were obtained in order to form a quorum and that a requisite majority of the bondholders voted in favour of the proposal. The amended terms and conditions for the Bonds 23/26 will come into effect upon issuance of an irrevocable notice of early redemption of Vestum's outstanding bonds 2021/2024 (ISIN: SE0016844526) and will in connection therewith be published on Vestum's web page. The result of the Written Procedure will be sent to the bondholders and will be published on the Agent's web page.

The record date for payment of the consent fee in accordance with the notice of Written Procedure will be 22 April 2024 and the settlement of the consent fee is expected to occur on 29 April 2024.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as solicitation agent in relation to the Written Procedure. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acted as legal advisor in relation to the Written Procedure.