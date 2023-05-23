Vestum : Protokoll från årsstämma 2023

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.
Protokoll fört vid årsstämma i Vestum AB (publ), 556578-2496, den 23 maj 2023, kl. 10.00 i bolagets lokaler på Riddargatan 10, Stockholm.
Minutes kept at the annual general meeting in Vestum AB (publ),
556578-2496, on 23 May 2023, 10:00 at the company's premises at Riddargatan 10, Stockholm.
-
1 Årsstämmans öppnande och val av ordförande vid årsstämman
Opening of the annual general meeting and election of the chairman of the annual general meeting
Årsstämman öppnades av styrelsens ordförande Per Åhlgren.
The annual general meeting was declared open by Per Åhlgren, chair of the board of directors.
Valdes, i enlighet med valberedningens förslag, styrelsens ordförande Per Åhlgren till ordförande vid årsstämman.
Per Åhlgren, chairman of the board, was, in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, elected as chairman of the annual general meeting.
Noterades att Joel Sandin Persson fått i uppdrag att föra protokollet vid årsstämman.
It was noted that Joel Sandin Persson, had been assigned to keep the minutes of the annual general meeting.
-
2 Val av en eller två justeringspersoner
Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes
Utsågs, i enlighet med styrelsens förslag, Jenny Hildén (som representerar aktieägare via Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)) till justeringsperson.
Jenny Hildén (who represents shareholders via Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)),was, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, appointed to verify the minutes of the annual general meeting.
-
3 Upprättande och godkännande av röstlängd
Preparation and approval of the voting list
Beslutades att godkänna bifogad förteckning, bilaga 1, att gälla som röstlängd vid årsstämman.
It was resolved to approve the attached register, appendix 1, as voting list for the annual general meeting.
Antecknades att 187 861 214 aktier och röster, vilket motsvarar ca 49,99 procent av det totala antalet aktier och röster i bolaget, var företrädda vid stämman, antingen fysiskt eller genom poströstning.
It was noted that 187,861,214 shares and votes, corresponding to approximately 49.99 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the company, were represented at the annual general meeting, either by attending in person or by postal voting.
-
4 Prövning av om årsstämman blivit behörigen sammankallad
Resolution on whether the annual general meeting has been duly convened
Noterades att kallelse till årsstämman annonserats i Post- och Inrikes Tidningar den 18 april 2023 och hållits tillgänglig på bolagets webbplats sedan den 14 april 2023 samt att information om att kallelse skett annonserats i Svenska Dagbladet den
18 april 2023. Konstaterades därefter att årsstämman var i behörig ordning sammankallad.
It was noted that the notice of the annual general meeting was published in the Swedish Official Gazette on 18 April 2023 and had been made available at the company's website since 14 April 2023 as well as that information that the notice had taken place was announced in Svenska Dagbladet on 18 April 2023. It was thereafter declared that the annual general meeting had been duly convened.
-
5 Godkännande av dagordning
Approval of the agenda
Godkändes den i kallelsen föreslagna dagordningen som dagordning för årsstämman.
The agenda proposed in the notice of the annual general meeting was approved as the agenda for the annual general meeting.
-
6 Framläggande av årsredovisningen och revisionsberättelsen, koncernredovisningen och koncernrevisionsberättelsen samt ersättningsrapporten och revisorns yttrande avseende om ersättningsriktlinjerna har följts
Presentation of the annual report and the auditor's report, the consolidated financial report and the auditor's report of the consolidated financial report as well as the remuneration report and the auditor's statement on compliance with the remuneration guidelines
Framlades årsredovisningen och revisionsberättelsen för räkenskapsåret 2022, koncernredovisningen och koncernrevisionsberättelsen för räkenskapsåret 2022 samt ersättningsrapporten och revisorns yttrande avseende om ersättningsriktlinjerna har följts för räkenskapsåret 2022.
The annual report and the auditor's report for the financial year 2022, the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report for the group for the financial year 2022 as well as the remuneration report and the auditor's statement on compliance with the remuneration guidelines for the financial year 2022 were submitted.
Antecknades att handlingarna hållits tillgängliga hos bolaget och på bolagets webbplats i behörig ordning före årsstämman samt skickats till de aktieägare som begärt det.
It was noted that the documents had been made available at the company's offices and at the company's website in due time before the annual general meeting as well as been sent to shareholders who so requested.
I anslutning härtill redogjorde verkställande direktören Conny Ryk för bolagets verksamhet under räkenskapsåret 2022.
In connection with this, the managing director Conny Ryk reported on the company's operations during the financial year 2022.
Bolagets huvudansvariga revisor Nicklas Renström, representerande Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, redogjorde för revisionsarbetet samt presenterade revisionsberättelsen samt koncernrevisionsberättelsen.
The company's auditor in charge Nicklas Renström, representing Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, accounted for the audit work and presented the auditor's report and the auditor's report for the group.
-
7a) Beslut om fastställande av resultaträkning och balansräkning samt koncernresultaträkning och koncernbalansräkning
Resolution on adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet
Beslutades att fastställa resultaträkningen och balansräkningen samt koncernresultaträkningen och koncernbalansräkningen för räkenskapsåret 2022.
It was resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2022.
-
7b) Beslut om dispositioner beträffande bolagets vinst eller förlust enligt den fastställda balansräkningen
Resolution on disposition of the company's profit or loss as shown in the adopted balance sheet
Beslutades, i enlighet med styrelsens förslag, att ingen vinstutdelning lämnas för verksamhetsåret 2022 och att resultatet ska balanseras i ny räkning.
It was resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividends is paid for the financial year 2022 and that the funds is carried forward.
-
7c) Beslut om ansvarsfrihet åt styrelseledamöterna och den verkställande direktören
Resolution on discharge of liability of the members of the board of directors and the managing director
Beslutades att bevilja styrelseledamöterna och den verkställande direktören ansvarsfrihet för räkenskapsåret 2022.
It was resolved to discharge the members of the board of directors and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2022.
Noterades att styrelseledamöterna och den verkställande direktören inte deltog i beslutet avseende den egna ansvarsfriheten.
It was noted that the members of the board of directors and the managing did not participate in the resolution regarding their own discharge from liability.
-
7d) Beslut om godkännande av ersättningsrapport
Resolution on approval of the remuneration report
Beslutades att godkänna ersättningsrapporten för räkenskapsåret 2022.
It was resolved to approve the remuneration report for the financial year 2022.
-
8 Fastställande av antalet styrelseledamöter och suppleanter
Determination of the number of members of the board of directors and deputies
Anders Rosenqvist ledamot i valberedningen, lämnade en redogörelse för valberedningens arbete inför årsstämman.
Anders Rosenqvist member of the nomination committee, presented a report on the nomination committee's work prior to the annual general meeting.
Beslutades, i enlighet med valberedningens förslag, att styrelsen ska bestå av sex
(6) styrelseledamöter utan styrelsesuppleanter.
It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall comprise six (6) board members without deputy members.
§ 9 Fastställande av styrelse- och revisorsarvoden
Determination of the remuneration to the members of the board of directors and the auditor
Beslutades, i enlighet med valberedningens förslag, att styrelsearvode om sammanlagt 1 750 000 kronor, varav 500 000 kronor ska utgå till styrelsens ordförande och 250 000 kronor ska utgå till var och en av styrelsens övriga ledamöter. Styrelseledamot som får ersättning av bolaget på grund av anställning ska dock inte erhålla arvode.
It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that fees to the board of directors of shall be paid with a total amount of SEK 1,750,000, of which SEK 500,000 shall be paid to the chair of the board of directors and SEK 250,000 shall be paid to each of the other members of the board of directors. However, a member of the board of directors who receives remuneration from the company due to employment shall not receive any fees.
Beslutades vidare, i enlighet med valberedningens förslag, att ett särskilt arvode för revisionsutskottsarbete ska utgå om 100 000 kronor till revisionsutskottets ordförande och 50 000 kronor till var och en av de styrelseledamöter som i övrigt ingår i revisionsutskottet.
It was further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that an additional fee for assignments in the audit committee shall be paid in the amount of SEK 100,000 to the chair of the audit committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the members of the board of directors who are otherwise part of the audit committee.