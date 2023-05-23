Vestum : Protokoll från årsstämma 2023

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail. Protokoll fört vid årsstämma i Vestum AB (publ), 556578-2496, den 23 maj 2023, kl. 10.00 i bolagets lokaler på Riddargatan 10, Stockholm. Minutes kept at the annual general meeting in Vestum AB (publ), 556578-2496, on 23 May 2023, 10:00 at the company's premises at Riddargatan 10, Stockholm. 1 Årsstämmans öppnande och val av ordförande vid årsstämman

Opening of the annual general meeting and election of the chairman of the annual general meeting Årsstämman öppnades av styrelsens ordförande Per Åhlgren. The annual general meeting was declared open by Per Åhlgren, chair of the board of directors. Valdes, i enlighet med valberedningens förslag, styrelsens ordförande Per Åhlgren till ordförande vid årsstämman. Per Åhlgren, chairman of the board, was, in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, elected as chairman of the annual general meeting. Noterades att Joel Sandin Persson fått i uppdrag att föra protokollet vid årsstämman. It was noted that Joel Sandin Persson, had been assigned to keep the minutes of the annual general meeting. 2 Val av en eller två justeringspersoner

Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes Utsågs, i enlighet med styrelsens förslag, Jenny Hildén (som representerar aktieägare via Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)) till justeringsperson. Jenny Hildén (who represents shareholders via Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)),was, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, appointed to verify the minutes of the annual general meeting. D-6030583-v3

3 Upprättande och godkännande av röstlängd

Preparation and approval of the voting list Beslutades att godkänna bifogad förteckning, bilaga 1, att gälla som röstlängd vid årsstämman. It was resolved to approve the attached register, appendix 1, as voting list for the annual general meeting. Antecknades att 187 861 214 aktier och röster, vilket motsvarar ca 49,99 procent av det totala antalet aktier och röster i bolaget, var företrädda vid stämman, antingen fysiskt eller genom poströstning. It was noted that 187,861,214 shares and votes, corresponding to approximately 49.99 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the company, were represented at the annual general meeting, either by attending in person or by postal voting. 4 Prövning av om årsstämman blivit behörigen sammankallad

Resolution on whether the annual general meeting has been duly convened Noterades att kallelse till årsstämman annonserats i Post- och Inrikes Tidningar den 18 april 2023 och hållits tillgänglig på bolagets webbplats sedan den 14 april 2023 samt att information om att kallelse skett annonserats i Svenska Dagbladet den 18 april 2023. Konstaterades därefter att årsstämman var i behörig ordning sammankallad. It was noted that the notice of the annual general meeting was published in the Swedish Official Gazette on 18 April 2023 and had been made available at the company's website since 14 April 2023 as well as that information that the notice had taken place was announced in Svenska Dagbladet on 18 April 2023. It was thereafter declared that the annual general meeting had been duly convened. 5 Godkännande av dagordning

Approval of the agenda Godkändes den i kallelsen föreslagna dagordningen som dagordning för årsstämman. The agenda proposed in the notice of the annual general meeting was approved as the agenda for the annual general meeting.

6 Framläggande av årsredovisningen och revisionsberättelsen, koncernredovisningen och koncernrevisionsberättelsen samt ersättningsrapporten och revisorns yttrande avseende om ersättningsriktlinjerna har följts

Presentation of the annual report and the auditor's report, the consolidated financial report and the auditor's report of the consolidated financial report as well as the remuneration report and the auditor's statement on compliance with the remuneration guidelines Framlades årsredovisningen och revisionsberättelsen för räkenskapsåret 2022, koncernredovisningen och koncernrevisionsberättelsen för räkenskapsåret 2022 samt ersättningsrapporten och revisorns yttrande avseende om ersättningsriktlinjerna har följts för räkenskapsåret 2022. The annual report and the auditor's report for the financial year 2022, the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report for the group for the financial year 2022 as well as the remuneration report and the auditor's statement on compliance with the remuneration guidelines for the financial year 2022 were submitted. Antecknades att handlingarna hållits tillgängliga hos bolaget och på bolagets webbplats i behörig ordning före årsstämman samt skickats till de aktieägare som begärt det. It was noted that the documents had been made available at the company's offices and at the company's website in due time before the annual general meeting as well as been sent to shareholders who so requested. I anslutning härtill redogjorde verkställande direktören Conny Ryk för bolagets verksamhet under räkenskapsåret 2022. In connection with this, the managing director Conny Ryk reported on the company's operations during the financial year 2022. Bolagets huvudansvariga revisor Nicklas Renström, representerande Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, redogjorde för revisionsarbetet samt presenterade revisionsberättelsen samt koncernrevisionsberättelsen. The company's auditor in charge Nicklas Renström, representing Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, accounted for the audit work and presented the auditor's report and the auditor's report for the group.

7a) Beslut om fastställande av resultaträkning och balansräkning samt koncernresultaträkning och koncernbalansräkning

Resolution on adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet Beslutades att fastställa resultaträkningen och balansräkningen samt koncernresultaträkningen och koncernbalansräkningen för räkenskapsåret 2022. It was resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2022. 7b) Beslut om dispositioner beträffande bolagets vinst eller förlust enligt den fastställda balansräkningen

Resolution on disposition of the company's profit or loss as shown in the adopted balance sheet Beslutades, i enlighet med styrelsens förslag, att ingen vinstutdelning lämnas för verksamhetsåret 2022 och att resultatet ska balanseras i ny räkning. It was resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividends is paid for the financial year 2022 and that the funds is carried forward. 7c) Beslut om ansvarsfrihet åt styrelseledamöterna och den verkställande direktören

Resolution on discharge of liability of the members of the board of directors and the managing director Beslutades att bevilja styrelseledamöterna och den verkställande direktören ansvarsfrihet för räkenskapsåret 2022. It was resolved to discharge the members of the board of directors and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2022. Noterades att styrelseledamöterna och den verkställande direktören inte deltog i beslutet avseende den egna ansvarsfriheten. It was noted that the members of the board of directors and the managing did not participate in the resolution regarding their own discharge from liability. 7d) Beslut om godkännande av ersättningsrapport

Resolution on approval of the remuneration report Beslutades att godkänna ersättningsrapporten för räkenskapsåret 2022. It was resolved to approve the remuneration report for the financial year 2022.