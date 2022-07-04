Vesuvius India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

July 4, 2022 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd The Corporate Relationship Department Listing Department, Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers 5th Floor, Plot No C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 520113 Scrip Code: VESUVIUS Dear Sirs/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -

Regarding Investors Meet/Interaction

In terms of provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Vesuvius India Limited will host an 'Investors Meet' from 17:15 to 18:45 on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Mumbai. The senior management team will make a presentation on the Company's growth levers and sustainability goals to an audience of investors and research firms.

For joining the event in person, participants may send a request at vesuviusindia@vesuvius.comfor advance registration.

A copy of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website after the event and the same will also be filed with the Stock Exchanges. Further, no Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) will be discussed during the interaction.

