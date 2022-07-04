Log in
    520113   INE386A01015

VESUVIUS INDIA LIMITED

(520113)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
1056.35 INR   +2.61%
05:43aVESUVIUS INDIA : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
05/07Vesuvius India Limited Approves Dividend for the Financial Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/28VESUVIUS INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Vesuvius India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

07/04/2022 | 05:43am EDT
July 4, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

The Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department, Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

5th Floor, Plot No C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 520113

Scrip Code: VESUVIUS

Dear Sirs/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -

Regarding Investors Meet/Interaction

In terms of provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Vesuvius India Limited will host an 'Investors Meet' from 17:15 to 18:45 on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Mumbai. The senior management team will make a presentation on the Company's growth levers and sustainability goals to an audience of investors and research firms.

For joining the event in person, participants may send a request at vesuviusindia@vesuvius.comfor advance registration.

A copy of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website after the event and the same will also be filed with the Stock Exchanges. Further, no Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) will be discussed during the interaction.

We request you to take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vesuvius India Limited

VIKRAM SINGH

Digitally signed by

VIKRAM SINGH Date: 2022.07.04 14:46:04 +05'30'

Vikram Singh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

(Membership No.: A16381)

Disclaimer

Vesuvius India Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Nitin Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Sivasis Salilkumar Sen Chief Financial Officer
Biswadip Gupta Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Vikram Singh Secretary, Legal Director & Compliance Officer
Sudipto Sarkar Independent Non-Executive Director
