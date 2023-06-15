Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Vesuvius plc
Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| Mark Collis
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Vesuvius plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800ORZ521W585SY02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
|
|
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|£4.178795
|9,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|9,524
|- Price
|£4.178795
|- Total
|£39,799
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 June 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com