Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Vesuvius plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CKSNY   US92550C2035

VESUVIUS PLC

(CKSNY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:55:49 2023-05-18 pm EDT
5.590 USD   +3.14%
12:42pVesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/14Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/24Stocks called down; UK inflation falls to 8.7%
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/15/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vesuvius plc

Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name  Mark Collis
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Vesuvius plc
b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.178795 9,524
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 9,524
- Price £4.178795
- Total £39,799
e) Date of the transaction 15 June 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)


Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com



© PRNewswire 2023
All news about VESUVIUS PLC
12:42pVesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/14Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/24Stocks called down; UK inflation falls to 8.7%
AN
05/18FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on US Debt-Ceiling Optimism
DJ
05/18Transcript : Vesuvius plc - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/18Vesuvius notes better market conditions but pace of recovery uncertain
AN
05/18Vesuvius Seeks M&A
CI
05/18Transcript : Vesuvius plc, 4 Months Period Ending Apr 30, 2023 Sales/ Trading..
CI
05/18Vesuvius : AGM Trading Update
PU
05/18Vesuvius Logs 'Good' Trading in Fourth Months to April; Outlook Affirmed
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VESUVIUS PLC
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer