Vesuvius plc is engaged in molten metal flow engineering and technology, principally serving the steel and foundry industries. The Company's segments include Steel and Foundry. The Steel Division operates as three business lines, Steel Flow Control, Advanced Refractories and Steel Sensors & Probes. The Steel Flow Control unit supplies the global steel industry with consumable ceramic products, systems, robotics, digital services and technical services. Steel Advanced Refractories unit provides solutions to its customers, including specialist refractory materials, advanced installation technologies (including robots) and lasers. Steel Sensors & Probes offers temperature sensors, oxygen, hydrogen and sublance probes, iron oxide and metal sampling for the steel, aluminum and foundry industries. Foundry Division is developing new filtration, feeding, mold coating and molten metal treatment products to support the manufacture of lighter-weight, higher-performance metals and components.