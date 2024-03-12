Vesuvius plc  

12 March 2024

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name

 

 

Mark Collis

Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

 

 

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Name

 

 

Vesuvius plc

LEI

 

 

213800ORZ521W585SY02

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

 

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Vesting of second nil cost Buy-out Award granted in 2023 under the Vesuvius Share Plan and award of dividend entitlement shares, with all shares being retained.

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

 

Nil

835

 

 

 

Nil

12

 

Aggregated information

 

 

 

- Aggregated volume

847

 

 

- Price

Nil

 

 

Date of the transaction

 

11 March 2024

Place of the transaction

 

London - outside a trading venue

 

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com