  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Vesuvius plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CKSNY   US92550C2035

VESUVIUS PLC

(CKSNY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:43 2022-11-16 am EST
4.600 USD   +5.99%
09:49aVesuvius Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11/15Vesuvius eyes annual results to top guidance despite weakened markets
AN
11/15LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies cuts Aston Martin to 'underperform'
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vesuvius Plc - Holding(s) in Company

11/24/2022 | 09:49am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B82YXW83

Issuer Name

VESUVIUS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Martin Currie Investment Management Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
The Bank of New York Mellon, London
State Street Bank & Trust Company, London
The Northern Trust Company, London

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Nov-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.830000 0.000000 4.830000 13107000
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.330000 0.000000 5.330000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B82YXW83 13107000 4.830000
Sub Total 8.A 13107000 4.830000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-Nov-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Fort Lauderdale, FL USA


© PRNewswire 2022
