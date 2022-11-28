Advanced search
    CKSNY   US92550C2035

VESUVIUS PLC

(CKSNY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:23 2022-11-16 am EST
4.600 USD   +5.99%
12:33pVesuvius Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04:46aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS cuts Persimmon to 'sell' from 'neutral'
AN
11/24Vesuvius Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Vesuvius Plc - Holding(s) in Company

11/28/2022 | 12:33pm EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B82YXW83

Issuer Name

VESUVIUS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

28-Nov-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.320000 0.680000 5.000000 13586744
Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B82YXW83 11730180 4.320000
Sub Total 8.A 11730180 4.320000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending 128194 0.050000
Sub Total 8.B1 128194 0.050000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD Cash 1728370 0.630000
Sub Total 8.B2 1728370 0.630000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

28th November 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.


© PRNewswire 2022
