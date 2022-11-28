Vesuvius Plc - Holding(s) in Company

1. Issuer Details
2. Reason for Notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
BlackRock, Inc.
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
6. Date on which Issuer notified
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|Trident Merger, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
13. Place Of Completion