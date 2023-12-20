 

 

20 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities

 

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

 

Date of purchase:

19/12/2023

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

23,584

 

 

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

473.60p

 

 

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

467.60p

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

469.68p

 

 

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,635,811 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,635,811. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 578,086 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,628,355.49.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Enquiries:

 

 

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information: 

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

469.54p

15,981

Chi-X (CHIX)

470.11p

3,288

BATE (BATE)

469.95p

2,847

Aquis (AQXE)

469.95p

948

Turquoise (TRQX)

469.53p

520

 

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

 

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

94

472.40

10:05:13

00383028133TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

813

470.80

10:05:45

00383028256TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

471.20

10:05:45

00383028255TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

249

473.60

10:38:58

00383033733TRLO0.1.1

XLON

224

473.60

10:38:58

00383033734TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

473.60

10:39:00

00383033736TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

67

473.60

10:39:37

00383033795TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

14

473.60

10:47:27

00383035095TRLO0.1.1

BATE

51

473.60

10:47:27

00383035094TRLO0.1.1

BATE

7

473.60

10:53:13

00383035847TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

196

473.20

11:00:09

00383036895TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

66

473.60

11:00:09

00383036896TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

94

470.60

11:11:05

00383038464TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

1153

470.60

11:11:05

00383038465TRLO0.1.1

XLON

93

470.40

11:19:33

00383039709TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

471.80

11:19:34

00383039710TRLO0.1.1

BATE

161

472.00

11:19:34

00383039711TRLO0.1.1

BATE

86

470.40

11:42:09

00383043397TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

348

470.40

11:42:09

00383043398TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

208

470.40

11:42:09

00383043399TRLO0.1.1

BATE

34

470.40

11:42:09

00383043400TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

271

470.40

11:42:09

00383043401TRLO0.1.1

BATE

63

470.40

11:42:09

00383043402TRLO0.1.1

BATE

19

470.40

11:42:09

00383043403TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

276

470.40

11:42:09

00383043405TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

470.40

11:42:09

00383043404TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

444

470.40

11:42:09

00383043406TRLO0.1.1

XLON

94

470.00

12:22:03

00383049596TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

327

470.00

12:22:03

00383049597TRLO0.1.1

XLON

178

470.00

12:22:03

00383049598TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

470.00

12:22:03

00383049599TRLO0.1.1

XLON

100

470.00

12:22:03

00383049600TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

470.00

12:22:03

00383049601TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

469.60

12:22:03

00383049602TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

327

470.00

12:22:07

00383049615TRLO0.1.1

XLON

175

470.00

12:22:07

00383049616TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

471.00

12:55:33

00383056847TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

2

471.60

13:03:54

00383058499TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

65

471.20

13:04:31

00383058656TRLO0.1.1

XLON

748

471.20

13:04:31

00383058657TRLO0.1.1

XLON

94

471.00

13:34:21

00383066131TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

184

470.80

13:34:21

00383066132TRLO0.1.1

BATE

315

471.00

13:34:21

00383066133TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

185

471.00

13:34:21

00383066134TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

108

470.80

13:34:21

00383066135TRLO0.1.1

BATE

4

471.00

13:34:21

00383066136TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

48

471.00

13:34:21

00383066137TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

85

470.80

13:34:21

00383066138TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

470.80

13:34:21

00383066140TRLO0.1.1

XLON

413

470.80

13:34:21

00383066139TRLO0.1.1

XLON

66

470.80

13:34:21

00383066141TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

470.80

13:34:21

00383066142TRLO0.1.1

XLON

103

470.80

13:34:21

00383066143TRLO0.1.1

XLON

176

470.80

13:34:21

00383066144TRLO0.1.1

XLON

154

470.80

13:55:44

00383071378TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

94

470.80

14:15:22

00383076473TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

166

470.80

14:15:22

00383076474TRLO0.1.1

BATE

166

470.80

14:21:30

00383078000TRLO0.1.1

BATE

94

470.00

14:23:34

00383078448TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

38

469.80

14:23:34

00383078450TRLO0.1.1

BATE

271

470.00

14:23:34

00383078449TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

271

470.00

14:23:34

00383078451TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

23

469.80

14:23:34

00383078452TRLO0.1.1

BATE

190

469.80

14:23:34

00383078454TRLO0.1.1

BATE

210

469.80

14:23:34

00383078453TRLO0.1.1

BATE

81

469.80

14:23:34

00383078455TRLO0.1.1

BATE

15

469.80

14:23:34

00383078456TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

14

469.80

14:23:34

00383078457TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

20

469.80

14:23:34

00383078458TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

3

469.80

14:23:34

00383078459TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

21

469.60

14:23:34

00383078460TRLO0.1.1

XLON

19

469.60

14:23:34

00383078461TRLO0.1.1

XLON

773

469.60

14:23:34

00383078462TRLO0.1.1

XLON

806

468.60

14:36:42

00383085361TRLO0.1.1

XLON

68

468.60

14:36:42

00383085362TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

26

468.60

14:39:43

00383087035TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

181

468.60

14:39:43

00383087036TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

40

468.60

14:39:43

00383087037TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

52

468.60

14:39:43

00383087038TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

7

468.60

14:39:43

00383087039TRLO0.1.1

XLON

37

468.40

14:39:43

00383087040TRLO0.1.1

XLON

32

468.40

14:39:43

00383087042TRLO0.1.1

XLON

31

468.40

14:39:43

00383087041TRLO0.1.1

XLON

81

468.40

14:39:43

00383087043TRLO0.1.1

XLON

217

468.40

14:39:43

00383087044TRLO0.1.1

XLON

84

468.40

14:39:43

00383087046TRLO0.1.1

XLON

50

468.40

14:39:43

00383087045TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

468.40

14:39:43

00383087047TRLO0.1.1

XLON

88

468.40

14:39:43

00383087048TRLO0.1.1

XLON

412

468.40

14:39:43

00383087049TRLO0.1.1

XLON

4

469.20

15:11:08

00383099189TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

132

469.20

15:11:08

00383099190TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

94

469.20

15:11:08

00383099191TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

144

469.20

15:11:08

00383099192TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

271

469.20

15:11:08

00383099193TRLO0.1.1

XLON

24

468.80

15:11:08

00383099195TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

4

468.80

15:11:08

00383099196TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

20

468.80

15:11:08

00383099197TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

282

468.80

15:11:09

00383099198TRLO0.1.1

BATE

4

468.80

15:11:09

00383099199TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

62

469.60

15:16:24

00383101198TRLO0.1.1

XLON

542

469.20

15:17:24

00383101663TRLO0.1.1

XLON

130

469.00

15:19:23

00383102327TRLO0.1.1

XLON

305

469.00

15:19:23

00383102326TRLO0.1.1

XLON

107

469.00

15:19:23

00383102328TRLO0.1.1

XLON

84

468.80

15:20:26

00383102689TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

468.80

15:20:26

00383102690TRLO0.1.1

XLON

258

468.80

15:20:26

00383102691TRLO0.1.1

XLON

271

468.40

15:22:53

00383103434TRLO0.1.1

XLON

239

468.60

15:26:51

00383105282TRLO0.1.1

XLON

247

468.00

15:35:16

00383107785TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

44

468.00

15:35:16

00383107786TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

18

468.00

15:35:16

00383107787TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

154

467.80

15:35:17

00383107790TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

467.80

15:35:17

00383107791TRLO0.1.1

XLON

203

467.80

15:35:17

00383107792TRLO0.1.1

XLON

94

468.00

15:49:10

00383114279TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

117

468.00

15:49:10

00383114280TRLO0.1.1

XLON

400

468.00

15:49:10

00383114281TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

468.00

15:49:10

00383114282TRLO0.1.1

XLON

96

468.00

15:49:10

00383114283TRLO0.1.1

XLON

403

467.60

15:59:10

00383118310TRLO0.1.1

BATE

265

467.60

15:59:10

00383118311TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

42

467.60

15:59:10

00383118312TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

813

467.60

15:59:10

00383118313TRLO0.1.1

XLON

26

467.60

15:59:10

00383118314TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

8

467.80

16:10:07

00383122743TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

294

467.80

16:11:59

00383123457TRLO0.1.1

XLON

86

469.00

16:15:11

00383125085TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

24

468.60

16:15:14

00383125107TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

468.60

16:15:14

00383125108TRLO0.1.1

XLON

860

468.60

16:15:14

00383125109TRLO0.1.1

XLON

15

469.20

16:19:04

00383126975TRLO0.1.1

XLON

24

469.20

16:19:04

00383126976TRLO0.1.1

XLON

137

469.40

16:23:05

00383128755TRLO0.1.1

BATE

18

471.00

16:23:25

00383128888TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

32

471.00

16:23:25

00383128889TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

46

470.20

16:24:12

00383129157TRLO0.1.1

BATE

148

470.20

16:24:12

00383129158TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

52

470.20

16:24:12

00383129159TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

542

470.20

16:24:12

00383129160TRLO0.1.1

XLON

220

470.20

16:28:05

00383131025TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

470.20

16:28:11

00383131044TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

 

 

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

 

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable.  These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

 

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

 

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

 

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

 

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

 

 

