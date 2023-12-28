 

 

28 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities

 

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

 

Date of purchase:

27/12/2023

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,571

 

 

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

487.60p

 

 

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

480.60p

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

483.68p

 

 

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,563,482 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,563,482. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 650,415 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,973,697.73.

 

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information: 

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

484.16p

11,148

Chi-X (CHIX)

482.48p

2,887

BATE (BATE)

483.37p

2,198

Aquis (AQXE)

482.95p

856

Turquoise (TRQX)

482.37p

482

 

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

 

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

664

484.40

09:10:34

00383604541TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

484.40

09:10:34

00383604542TRLO0.1.1

XLON

298

484.40

09:11:05

00383604581TRLO0.1.1

XLON

193

484.20

09:12:04

00383604660TRLO0.1.1

XLON

87

484.20

09:12:04

00383604661TRLO0.1.1

XLON

100

484.00

09:19:04

00383605062TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

484.20

09:27:13

00383605755TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

88

485.00

10:12:12

00383609193TRLO0.1.1

XLON

169

485.20

10:19:04

00383609745TRLO0.1.1

XLON

167

487.60

10:57:06

00383613101TRLO0.1.1

XLON

586

487.60

10:57:06

00383613102TRLO0.1.1

XLON

35

487.20

10:57:51

00383613143TRLO0.1.1

XLON

250

487.40

10:57:51

00383613144TRLO0.1.1

XLON

65

487.60

10:57:51

00383613145TRLO0.1.1

XLON

167

487.20

10:58:34

00383613181TRLO0.1.1

XLON

266

487.40

10:58:34

00383613182TRLO0.1.1

XLON

409

487.40

10:58:34

00383613183TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

487.20

11:03:53

00383613690TRLO0.1.1

XLON

415

487.20

11:03:53

00383613691TRLO0.1.1

XLON

340

487.40

11:03:53

00383613692TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

485.60

11:03:56

00383613697TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

188

487.20

11:04:49

00383613944TRLO0.1.1

XLON

140

487.40

11:04:49

00383613945TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

487.20

11:05:20

00383613977TRLO0.1.1

XLON

466

487.40

11:05:32

00383613984TRLO0.1.1

BATE

268

484.40

11:06:11

00383614002TRLO0.1.1

BATE

56

484.40

11:06:11

00383614003TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

196

487.00

11:06:36

00383614020TRLO0.1.1

XLON

300

487.20

11:06:36

00383614021TRLO0.1.1

XLON

197

487.20

11:32:49

00383615378TRLO0.1.1

XLON

143

484.40

11:33:42

00383615427TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1

484.40

11:33:42

00383615428TRLO0.1.1

XLON

14

484.40

11:33:42

00383615429TRLO0.1.1

XLON

76

485.60

11:34:01

00383615440TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

137

484.40

11:54:56

00383616463TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

82

484.40

11:54:56

00383616464TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

92

484.40

11:54:56

00383616465TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

22

484.40

11:54:56

00383616466TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

370

484.40

11:54:56

00383616467TRLO0.1.1

XLON

34

484.40

11:54:56

00383616468TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

305

484.40

11:54:56

00383616469TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

484.40

11:54:56

00383616470TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

9

484.40

11:54:56

00383616471TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

2

484.40

11:54:56

00383616472TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

107

484.20

11:54:57

00383616477TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

43

484.20

11:54:57

00383616478TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

64

484.20

11:54:57

00383616479TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

150

484.00

11:54:57

00383616480TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

483.60

11:54:57

00383616481TRLO0.1.1

BATE

130

484.00

11:54:57

00383616482TRLO0.1.1

XLON

113

483.60

11:54:58

00383616484TRLO0.1.1

BATE

82

483.60

11:54:58

00383616483TRLO0.1.1

BATE

138

483.60

11:54:58

00383616485TRLO0.1.1

BATE

12

483.60

11:54:58

00383616486TRLO0.1.1

BATE

235

484.00

11:56:58

00383616616TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

28

484.20

12:42:06

00383618871TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

52

484.00

12:47:12

00383619023TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

110

484.00

12:55:29

00383619242TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

407

482.80

13:07:26

00383619690TRLO0.1.1

XLON

153

482.80

13:07:26

00383619691TRLO0.1.1

XLON

56

482.80

13:07:28

00383619692TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

174

482.60

13:12:11

00383619938TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

106

482.60

13:12:11

00383619939TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

260

482.20

13:24:59

00383620341TRLO0.1.1

BATE

107

482.20

13:24:59

00383620343TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

48

482.20

13:24:59

00383620342TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

97

482.20

13:24:59

00383620344TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

69

482.20

13:24:59

00383620345TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

482.20

13:24:59

00383620346TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

13

482.20

13:24:59

00383620347TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

10

482.20

13:24:59

00383620348TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

307

482.00

13:24:59

00383620349TRLO0.1.1

XLON

103

482.00

13:24:59

00383620351TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

482.00

13:24:59

00383620350TRLO0.1.1

XLON

56

481.20

13:24:59

00383620352TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

335

481.20

14:00:17

00383622576TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

41

481.20

14:00:17

00383622577TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

20

481.20

14:00:17

00383622578TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

36

481.20

14:00:17

00383622579TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

209

481.20

14:00:17

00383622580TRLO0.1.1

XLON

351

481.20

14:00:17

00383622581TRLO0.1.1

XLON

149

480.80

14:01:47

00383622651TRLO0.1.1

XLON

397

480.80

14:01:47

00383622652TRLO0.1.1

XLON

14

480.80

14:01:47

00383622653TRLO0.1.1

XLON

130

481.60

14:35:50

00383629129TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

481.60

14:48:58

00383635713TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

481.60

14:51:08

00383636845TRLO0.1.1

XLON

107

480.60

14:56:56

00383639826TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

64

480.60

14:56:56

00383639827TRLO0.1.1

BATE

100

480.60

14:56:56

00383639828TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

180

480.60

14:56:56

00383639829TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

126

480.60

14:56:56

00383639830TRLO0.1.1

BATE

78

480.60

14:56:56

00383639831TRLO0.1.1

BATE

226

480.60

14:56:56

00383639833TRLO0.1.1

XLON

614

480.60

14:56:56

00383639832TRLO0.1.1

XLON

56

480.60

14:56:56

00383639834TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

34

480.60

14:56:56

00383639835TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

98

481.20

15:21:47

00383650362TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

481.60

15:42:10

00383656101TRLO0.1.1

BATE

10

481.60

15:46:37

00383657513TRLO0.1.1

BATE

22

481.60

15:47:05

00383657642TRLO0.1.1

BATE

22

481.60

15:47:05

00383657643TRLO0.1.1

BATE

120

481.60

15:47:08

00383657654TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

268

481.00

15:49:15

00383658336TRLO0.1.1

BATE

280

481.00

15:49:15

00383658338TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

33

481.00

15:49:15

00383658337TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

48

481.00

15:49:15

00383658339TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

26

481.00

15:49:15

00383658340TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

124

480.80

15:49:15

00383658342TRLO0.1.1

XLON

56

481.00

15:49:15

00383658341TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

300

480.80

15:49:15

00383658343TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

480.80

15:49:15

00383658345TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

480.80

15:49:15

00383658344TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

480.80

15:49:15

00383658346TRLO0.1.1

XLON

246

480.80

15:49:15

00383658347TRLO0.1.1

XLON

61

481.60

16:13:13

00383666385TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

186

481.60

16:13:13

00383666386TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

 

 

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

 

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable.  These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

 

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

 

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

 

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

 

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

 

 

