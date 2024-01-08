8 January 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
05/01/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
50,553
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
482.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
471.60p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
478.48p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,390,997 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,390,997. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 822,900 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,798,224.50.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
478.46p
39,674
Chi-X (CHIX)
477.93p
4,860
BATE (BATE)
479.41p
3,443
Aquis (AQXE)
478.56p
1,556
Turquoise (TRQX)
478.48p
1,020
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
787
471.60
9:35:07 AM
00384332161TRLO0.1.1
XLON
14
471.80
10:19:33 AM
00384340604TRLO0.1.1
XLON
676
476.80
11:48:41 AM
00384356325TRLO0.1.1
XLON
76
476.80
11:48:55 AM
00384356345TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
169
476.80
11:48:57 AM
00384356352TRLO0.1.1
XLON
497
476.20
11:53:30 AM
00384356969TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1047
476.20
11:53:30 AM
00384356970TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
158
476.20
11:53:30 AM
00384356971TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
476.20
11:53:30 AM
00384356972TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1350
476.20
11:53:30 AM
00384356973TRLO0.1.1
XLON
102
476.20
11:53:30 AM
00384356976TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
476.00
11:53:30 AM
00384356978TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
364
477.60
12:11:55 PM
00384359156TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
477.60
12:16:36 PM
00384359730TRLO0.1.1
XLON
11
477.60
12:38:18 PM
00384362305TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1350
477.60
12:38:18 PM
00384362306TRLO0.1.1
XLON
161
477.60
12:38:18 PM
00384362307TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
142
477.60
12:38:18 PM
00384362308TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
24
478.80
12:53:58 PM
00384364237TRLO0.1.1
BATE
30
478.80
12:53:58 PM
00384364236TRLO0.1.1
BATE
182
477.60
12:57:53 PM
00384364658TRLO0.1.1
XLON
14
478.20
12:57:59 PM
00384364709TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1854
478.20
12:58:00 PM
00384364710TRLO0.1.1
XLON
11609
478.20
12:58:00 PM
00384364711TRLO0.1.1
XLON
322
479.00
12:58:01 PM
00384364713TRLO0.1.1
BATE
127
479.00
1:01:05 PM
00384365132TRLO0.1.1
BATE
72
479.00
1:01:18 PM
00384365217TRLO0.1.1
BATE
717
479.20
1:27:28 PM
00384368373TRLO0.1.1
XLON
633
479.20
1:27:44 PM
00384368422TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
479.20
1:27:44 PM
00384368423TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
8
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369086TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
202
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369087TRLO0.1.1
BATE
150
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369088TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
85
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369089TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
205
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369090TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
65
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369091TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
68
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369092TRLO0.1.1
BATE
237
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369093TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369094TRLO0.1.1
XLON
476
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369095TRLO0.1.1
XLON
750
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369096TRLO0.1.1
XLON
99
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369097TRLO0.1.1
XLON
102
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369098TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
25
479.00
1:30:19 PM
00384369099TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
477.60
1:36:59 PM
00384372220TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
204
477.60
1:36:59 PM
00384372221TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
477.60
1:36:59 PM
00384372222TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
102
477.60
1:36:59 PM
00384372223TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
414
477.40
1:36:59 PM
00384372225TRLO0.1.1
XLON
196
477.40
1:36:59 PM
00384372224TRLO0.1.1
XLON
740
477.40
1:36:59 PM
00384372226TRLO0.1.1
XLON
169
477.80
1:43:28 PM
00384374135TRLO0.1.1
XLON
101
478.00
1:43:28 PM
00384374136TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
478.00
1:44:19 PM
00384374277TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
478.00
1:46:28 PM
00384375003TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
478.00
1:48:11 PM
00384375612TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
478.00
1:56:45 PM
00384377475TRLO0.1.1
XLON
4
478.00
2:00:25 PM
00384378284TRLO0.1.1
XLON
172
478.00
2:02:58 PM
00384378853TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
477.60
2:07:36 PM
00384379709TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
176
477.60
2:07:36 PM
00384379711TRLO0.1.1
BATE
77
477.60
2:07:36 PM
00384379710TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
193
477.60
2:07:36 PM
00384379712TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1350
477.60
2:07:36 PM
00384379713TRLO0.1.1
XLON
102
477.60
2:07:36 PM
00384379714TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
176
477.00
2:14:47 PM
00384381111TRLO0.1.1
BATE
220
477.00
2:14:47 PM
00384381112TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
477.00
2:14:47 PM
00384381113TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
477.00
2:14:47 PM
00384381114TRLO0.1.1
XLON
830
477.00
2:14:47 PM
00384381115TRLO0.1.1
XLON
204
476.80
2:14:47 PM
00384381116TRLO0.1.1
XLON
204
477.20
2:15:00 PM
00384381139TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
476.60
2:25:57 PM
00384383220TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
531
476.60
2:25:57 PM
00384383221TRLO0.1.1
XLON
366
476.60
2:25:57 PM
00384383222TRLO0.1.1
XLON
174
476.60
2:25:57 PM
00384383223TRLO0.1.1
XLON
102
476.40
2:26:15 PM
00384383298TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
700
477.60
2:50:51 PM
00384392728TRLO0.1.1
XLON
571
478.40
3:01:53 PM
00384396310TRLO0.1.1
XLON
714
478.40
3:03:32 PM
00384397067TRLO0.1.1
XLON
194
481.40
3:05:15 PM
00384397672TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1350
481.40
3:05:15 PM
00384397673TRLO0.1.1
XLON
88
481.00
3:05:56 PM
00384397837TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
3
481.00
3:06:00 PM
00384397852TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
445
481.00
3:12:57 PM
00384400150TRLO0.1.1
XLON
179
481.00
3:12:57 PM
00384400149TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
132
480.80
3:13:06 PM
00384400225TRLO0.1.1
XLON
138
480.80
3:13:06 PM
00384400226TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.80
3:25:22 PM
00384404402TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
480.60
3:25:23 PM
00384404404TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
158
480.60
3:25:23 PM
00384404403TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
540
480.60
3:25:23 PM
00384404405TRLO0.1.1
BATE
207
480.60
3:25:23 PM
00384404406TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.60
3:25:23 PM
00384404407TRLO0.1.1
XLON
275
480.60
3:27:28 PM
00384405071TRLO0.1.1
BATE
7
480.60
3:28:00 PM
00384405163TRLO0.1.1
BATE
275
480.60
3:28:17 PM
00384405254TRLO0.1.1
BATE
133
479.60
3:32:01 PM
00384406346TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
102
480.80
3:32:57 PM
00384406569TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
71
479.80
3:58:00 PM
00384415286TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
54
479.80
3:58:00 PM
00384415288TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
135
479.80
3:58:00 PM
00384415287TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
81
479.80
3:58:00 PM
00384415289TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
65
479.80
3:58:00 PM
00384415290TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
474
479.80
3:58:00 PM
00384415291TRLO0.1.1
XLON
709
479.80
3:58:00 PM
00384415292TRLO0.1.1
XLON
134
479.60
3:58:00 PM
00384415295TRLO0.1.1
BATE
48
480.80
4:01:28 PM
00384416601TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
54
480.80
4:01:28 PM
00384416602TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
2
480.80
4:10:37 PM
00384420044TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
14
479.60
4:12:11 PM
00384420614TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
23
479.60
4:20:00 PM
00384423364TRLO0.1.1
BATE
126
479.60
4:20:00 PM
00384423365TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
247
479.60
4:20:00 PM
00384423366TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1620
479.60
4:20:00 PM
00384423367TRLO0.1.1
XLON
184
480.60
4:20:02 PM
00384423374TRLO0.1.1
XLON
266
480.60
4:20:02 PM
00384423373TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
480.60
4:23:08 PM
00384424570TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
268
480.60
4:23:08 PM
00384424571TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1080
480.80
4:23:08 PM
00384424572TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.20
4:23:17 PM
00384424616TRLO0.1.1
BATE
263
481.00
4:25:15 PM
00384425265TRLO0.1.1
XLON
176
481.00
4:25:15 PM
00384425264TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
481.00
4:25:15 PM
00384425266TRLO0.1.1
XLON
121
481.00
4:25:15 PM
00384425267TRLO0.1.1
XLON
145
481.00
4:29:36 PM
00384427210TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1107
481.00
4:29:36 PM
00384427211TRLO0.1.1
XLON
120
481.00
4:29:36 PM
00384427213TRLO0.1.1
XLON
797
481.00
4:29:36 PM
00384427212TRLO0.1.1
XLON
100
482.00
4:29:48 PM
00384427329TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com