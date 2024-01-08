8 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 05/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 50,553 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 482.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 471.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 478.48p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,390,997 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,390,997. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 822,900 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,798,224.50.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 478.46p 39,674 Chi-X (CHIX) 477.93p 4,860 BATE (BATE) 479.41p 3,443 Aquis (AQXE) 478.56p 1,556 Turquoise (TRQX) 478.48p 1,020

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 787 471.60 9:35:07 AM 00384332161TRLO0.1.1 XLON 14 471.80 10:19:33 AM 00384340604TRLO0.1.1 XLON 676 476.80 11:48:41 AM 00384356325TRLO0.1.1 XLON 76 476.80 11:48:55 AM 00384356345TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 169 476.80 11:48:57 AM 00384356352TRLO0.1.1 XLON 497 476.20 11:53:30 AM 00384356969TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1047 476.20 11:53:30 AM 00384356970TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 158 476.20 11:53:30 AM 00384356971TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 476.20 11:53:30 AM 00384356972TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1350 476.20 11:53:30 AM 00384356973TRLO0.1.1 XLON 102 476.20 11:53:30 AM 00384356976TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 476.00 11:53:30 AM 00384356978TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 364 477.60 12:11:55 PM 00384359156TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 477.60 12:16:36 PM 00384359730TRLO0.1.1 XLON 11 477.60 12:38:18 PM 00384362305TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1350 477.60 12:38:18 PM 00384362306TRLO0.1.1 XLON 161 477.60 12:38:18 PM 00384362307TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 142 477.60 12:38:18 PM 00384362308TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 24 478.80 12:53:58 PM 00384364237TRLO0.1.1 BATE 30 478.80 12:53:58 PM 00384364236TRLO0.1.1 BATE 182 477.60 12:57:53 PM 00384364658TRLO0.1.1 XLON 14 478.20 12:57:59 PM 00384364709TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1854 478.20 12:58:00 PM 00384364710TRLO0.1.1 XLON 11609 478.20 12:58:00 PM 00384364711TRLO0.1.1 XLON 322 479.00 12:58:01 PM 00384364713TRLO0.1.1 BATE 127 479.00 1:01:05 PM 00384365132TRLO0.1.1 BATE 72 479.00 1:01:18 PM 00384365217TRLO0.1.1 BATE 717 479.20 1:27:28 PM 00384368373TRLO0.1.1 XLON 633 479.20 1:27:44 PM 00384368422TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 479.20 1:27:44 PM 00384368423TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 8 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369086TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 202 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369087TRLO0.1.1 BATE 150 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369088TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 85 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369089TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 205 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369090TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 65 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369091TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 68 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369092TRLO0.1.1 BATE 237 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369093TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369094TRLO0.1.1 XLON 476 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369095TRLO0.1.1 XLON 750 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369096TRLO0.1.1 XLON 99 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369097TRLO0.1.1 XLON 102 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369098TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 25 479.00 1:30:19 PM 00384369099TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 477.60 1:36:59 PM 00384372220TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 204 477.60 1:36:59 PM 00384372221TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 477.60 1:36:59 PM 00384372222TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 102 477.60 1:36:59 PM 00384372223TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 414 477.40 1:36:59 PM 00384372225TRLO0.1.1 XLON 196 477.40 1:36:59 PM 00384372224TRLO0.1.1 XLON 740 477.40 1:36:59 PM 00384372226TRLO0.1.1 XLON 169 477.80 1:43:28 PM 00384374135TRLO0.1.1 XLON 101 478.00 1:43:28 PM 00384374136TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 478.00 1:44:19 PM 00384374277TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 478.00 1:46:28 PM 00384375003TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 478.00 1:48:11 PM 00384375612TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 478.00 1:56:45 PM 00384377475TRLO0.1.1 XLON 4 478.00 2:00:25 PM 00384378284TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 478.00 2:02:58 PM 00384378853TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 477.60 2:07:36 PM 00384379709TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 176 477.60 2:07:36 PM 00384379711TRLO0.1.1 BATE 77 477.60 2:07:36 PM 00384379710TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 193 477.60 2:07:36 PM 00384379712TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1350 477.60 2:07:36 PM 00384379713TRLO0.1.1 XLON 102 477.60 2:07:36 PM 00384379714TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 176 477.00 2:14:47 PM 00384381111TRLO0.1.1 BATE 220 477.00 2:14:47 PM 00384381112TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 477.00 2:14:47 PM 00384381113TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 477.00 2:14:47 PM 00384381114TRLO0.1.1 XLON 830 477.00 2:14:47 PM 00384381115TRLO0.1.1 XLON 204 476.80 2:14:47 PM 00384381116TRLO0.1.1 XLON 204 477.20 2:15:00 PM 00384381139TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 476.60 2:25:57 PM 00384383220TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 531 476.60 2:25:57 PM 00384383221TRLO0.1.1 XLON 366 476.60 2:25:57 PM 00384383222TRLO0.1.1 XLON 174 476.60 2:25:57 PM 00384383223TRLO0.1.1 XLON 102 476.40 2:26:15 PM 00384383298TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 700 477.60 2:50:51 PM 00384392728TRLO0.1.1 XLON 571 478.40 3:01:53 PM 00384396310TRLO0.1.1 XLON 714 478.40 3:03:32 PM 00384397067TRLO0.1.1 XLON 194 481.40 3:05:15 PM 00384397672TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1350 481.40 3:05:15 PM 00384397673TRLO0.1.1 XLON 88 481.00 3:05:56 PM 00384397837TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 3 481.00 3:06:00 PM 00384397852TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 445 481.00 3:12:57 PM 00384400150TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 481.00 3:12:57 PM 00384400149TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 132 480.80 3:13:06 PM 00384400225TRLO0.1.1 XLON 138 480.80 3:13:06 PM 00384400226TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.80 3:25:22 PM 00384404402TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 480.60 3:25:23 PM 00384404404TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 158 480.60 3:25:23 PM 00384404403TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 540 480.60 3:25:23 PM 00384404405TRLO0.1.1 BATE 207 480.60 3:25:23 PM 00384404406TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.60 3:25:23 PM 00384404407TRLO0.1.1 XLON 275 480.60 3:27:28 PM 00384405071TRLO0.1.1 BATE 7 480.60 3:28:00 PM 00384405163TRLO0.1.1 BATE 275 480.60 3:28:17 PM 00384405254TRLO0.1.1 BATE 133 479.60 3:32:01 PM 00384406346TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 102 480.80 3:32:57 PM 00384406569TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 71 479.80 3:58:00 PM 00384415286TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 54 479.80 3:58:00 PM 00384415288TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 135 479.80 3:58:00 PM 00384415287TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 81 479.80 3:58:00 PM 00384415289TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 65 479.80 3:58:00 PM 00384415290TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 474 479.80 3:58:00 PM 00384415291TRLO0.1.1 XLON 709 479.80 3:58:00 PM 00384415292TRLO0.1.1 XLON 134 479.60 3:58:00 PM 00384415295TRLO0.1.1 BATE 48 480.80 4:01:28 PM 00384416601TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 54 480.80 4:01:28 PM 00384416602TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 2 480.80 4:10:37 PM 00384420044TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 14 479.60 4:12:11 PM 00384420614TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 23 479.60 4:20:00 PM 00384423364TRLO0.1.1 BATE 126 479.60 4:20:00 PM 00384423365TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 247 479.60 4:20:00 PM 00384423366TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1620 479.60 4:20:00 PM 00384423367TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 480.60 4:20:02 PM 00384423374TRLO0.1.1 XLON 266 480.60 4:20:02 PM 00384423373TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 480.60 4:23:08 PM 00384424570TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 268 480.60 4:23:08 PM 00384424571TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1080 480.80 4:23:08 PM 00384424572TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.20 4:23:17 PM 00384424616TRLO0.1.1 BATE 263 481.00 4:25:15 PM 00384425265TRLO0.1.1 XLON 176 481.00 4:25:15 PM 00384425264TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 481.00 4:25:15 PM 00384425266TRLO0.1.1 XLON 121 481.00 4:25:15 PM 00384425267TRLO0.1.1 XLON 145 481.00 4:29:36 PM 00384427210TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1107 481.00 4:29:36 PM 00384427211TRLO0.1.1 XLON 120 481.00 4:29:36 PM 00384427213TRLO0.1.1 XLON 797 481.00 4:29:36 PM 00384427212TRLO0.1.1 XLON 100 482.00 4:29:48 PM 00384427329TRLO0.1.1 TRQX

