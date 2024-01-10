 

 

10 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities

 

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

 

Date of purchase:

09/01/2024

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

44,199

 

 

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

488.20p

 

 

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

482.40p

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

484.61p

 

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,317,001 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,317,001. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 896,896 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £4,156,647.83.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Enquiries:

 

 

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information: 

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

484.55p

34,560

Chi-X (CHIX)

484.85p

4,289

BATE (BATE)

484.74p

3,220

Aquis (AQXE)

485.00p

1,159

Turquoise (TRQX)

484.57p

971

 

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

 

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

97

487.80

08:33:31

00384646448TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

540

487.80

08:33:31

00384646449TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.40

08:33:31

00384646450TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

124

487.20

08:33:31

00384646451TRLO0.1.1

BATE

146

487.20

08:33:31

00384646452TRLO0.1.1

BATE

125

487.00

08:33:31

00384646453TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

2

487.00

08:33:33

00384646464TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

256

487.00

08:54:39

00384652272TRLO0.1.1

XLON

186

488.20

09:07:55

00384655787TRLO0.1.1

XLON

98

488.20

09:07:55

00384655788TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

488.00

09:08:21

00384655904TRLO0.1.1

XLON

31

488.00

09:08:21

00384655905TRLO0.1.1

XLON

19

488.00

09:08:21

00384655906TRLO0.1.1

XLON

160

488.00

09:08:21

00384655907TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

488.20

09:08:21

00384655908TRLO0.1.1

XLON

685

486.40

09:11:26

00384656767TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

486.40

09:11:26

00384656766TRLO0.1.1

XLON

127

485.80

09:18:22

00384658630TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

143

485.80

09:18:22

00384658631TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

80

486.80

10:00:58

00384669848TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

221

487.80

10:06:19

00384671585TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

487.80

10:06:19

00384671584TRLO0.1.1

BATE

49

487.80

10:06:19

00384671586TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

7

488.00

10:35:49

00384681175TRLO0.1.1

XLON

163

488.00

10:35:49

00384681174TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

488.00

10:35:49

00384681176TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

488.00

10:35:49

00384681177TRLO0.1.1

XLON

14

488.00

10:36:06

00384681251TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.20

10:54:22

00384686200TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

58

487.20

10:54:22

00384686202TRLO0.1.1

XLON

932

487.20

10:54:22

00384686201TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

487.20

10:54:22

00384686203TRLO0.1.1

XLON

25

487.00

11:07:12

00384689773TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

102

487.00

11:07:12

00384689774TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

127

487.00

11:07:12

00384689775TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

250

487.00

11:07:12

00384689776TRLO0.1.1

BATE

28

487.00

11:07:12

00384689777TRLO0.1.1

BATE

506

487.00

11:07:12

00384689778TRLO0.1.1

XLON

304

487.00

11:07:12

00384689779TRLO0.1.1

XLON

375

487.00

11:07:12

00384689781TRLO0.1.1

XLON

71

487.00

11:07:12

00384689780TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

487.00

11:07:12

00384689782TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

485.60

11:07:12

00384689785TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

328

486.80

11:07:17

00384689801TRLO0.1.1

XLON

223

486.40

11:07:58

00384689997TRLO0.1.1

XLON

810

485.60

11:11:46

00384691043TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.40

11:11:46

00384691044TRLO0.1.1

XLON

213

485.20

11:48:30

00384700080TRLO0.1.1

XLON

24

485.20

11:49:12

00384700250TRLO0.1.1

XLON

223

485.20

11:49:12

00384700251TRLO0.1.1

XLON

231

485.20

11:49:12

00384700252TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

485.20

11:50:13

00384700505TRLO0.1.1

XLON

223

485.20

11:50:13

00384700506TRLO0.1.1

XLON

247

485.20

11:50:13

00384700507TRLO0.1.1

XLON

127

484.40

11:50:13

00384700508TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

143

484.40

11:50:13

00384700509TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

810

484.40

11:50:13

00384700510TRLO0.1.1

XLON

43

482.60

11:50:15

00384700518TRLO0.1.1

BATE

586

482.80

11:51:25

00384700763TRLO0.1.1

XLON

742

482.80

12:06:07

00384704892TRLO0.1.1

XLON

447

482.80

12:06:07

00384704893TRLO0.1.1

XLON

103

482.80

12:06:07

00384704894TRLO0.1.1

XLON

87

484.20

12:17:51

00384707607TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

484.20

12:19:03

00384707839TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

484.20

12:20:58

00384708359TRLO0.1.1

XLON

23

484.20

12:23:17

00384708805TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

484.20

12:32:18

00384710852TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

484.20

12:46:35

00384713925TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

294

484.20

12:46:35

00384713926TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

38

483.20

12:56:49

00384716308TRLO0.1.1

XLON

134

484.20

12:58:12

00384716605TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

5

484.20

12:58:12

00384716604TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

125

483.20

13:03:43

00384717960TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

2

483.20

13:03:43

00384717961TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

127

483.20

13:03:43

00384717962TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

120

483.20

13:03:43

00384717963TRLO0.1.1

BATE

215

483.20

13:03:43

00384717964TRLO0.1.1

BATE

30

483.20

13:03:43

00384717966TRLO0.1.1

BATE

120

483.20

13:03:43

00384717965TRLO0.1.1

BATE

55

483.20

13:03:43

00384717967TRLO0.1.1

BATE

248

483.20

13:03:43

00384717968TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

97

483.20

13:03:43

00384717969TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

745

483.20

13:03:43

00384717970TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

483.20

13:03:43

00384717971TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

470

483.20

13:03:43

00384717972TRLO0.1.1

XLON

307

485.60

13:24:56

00384723777TRLO0.1.1

XLON

189

485.60

13:24:56

00384723778TRLO0.1.1

XLON

162

484.40

13:33:03

00384726383TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

484.40

13:33:03

00384726385TRLO0.1.1

BATE

57

484.40

13:33:03

00384726384TRLO0.1.1

BATE

781

484.40

13:33:03

00384726386TRLO0.1.1

XLON

299

484.40

13:33:03

00384726387TRLO0.1.1

XLON

246

484.40

13:33:03

00384726388TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

810

484.80

14:01:04

00384734885TRLO0.1.1

XLON

172

486.00

14:07:14

00384736846TRLO0.1.1

XLON

172

486.00

14:07:18

00384736865TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

486.00

14:12:32

00384738245TRLO0.1.1

XLON

162

486.00

14:15:24

00384739133TRLO0.1.1

XLON

24

486.00

14:16:19

00384739480TRLO0.1.1

XLON

162

486.00

14:16:25

00384739520TRLO0.1.1

XLON

176

486.00

14:16:31

00384739536TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

485.20

14:20:30

00384740851TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

127

485.20

14:20:30

00384740852TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

85

485.20

14:20:30

00384740854TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

120

485.20

14:20:30

00384740853TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

11

485.20

14:20:30

00384740855TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

375

485.20

14:20:30

00384740856TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

125

485.20

14:20:30

00384740857TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

60

485.20

14:20:30

00384740858TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

653

485.20

14:20:30

00384740859TRLO0.1.1

XLON

427

485.20

14:20:30

00384740860TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.20

14:38:05

00384753243TRLO0.1.1

BATE

50

484.80

14:45:15

00384758617TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

7

484.80

14:45:15

00384758618TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

40

484.80

14:45:15

00384758619TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

97

484.80

14:45:15

00384758620TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1080

484.40

14:45:15

00384758621TRLO0.1.1

XLON

34

484.00

14:45:23

00384758711TRLO0.1.1

BATE

220

484.00

14:45:23

00384758712TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

484.00

14:45:23

00384758713TRLO0.1.1

BATE

183

484.60

14:52:20

00384765225TRLO0.1.1

XLON

56

484.60

14:52:26

00384765321TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

484.60

14:55:33

00384767900TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

484.60

14:55:38

00384767945TRLO0.1.1

XLON

197

484.60

14:56:08

00384768419TRLO0.1.1

XLON

124

484.40

15:32:51

00384793885TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

3

484.40

15:32:51

00384793886TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

109

484.40

15:32:51

00384793887TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

484.40

15:32:51

00384793888TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

24

484.40

15:32:51

00384793889TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

246

484.40

15:32:51

00384793890TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

85

484.40

15:32:51

00384793891TRLO0.1.1

BATE

76

484.40

15:32:51

00384793892TRLO0.1.1

BATE

272

484.40

15:32:51

00384793893TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

484.40

15:32:51

00384793894TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

2

483.60

15:35:36

00384795402TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

484.40

15:42:36

00384799513TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1080

484.00

15:52:30

00384805407TRLO0.1.1

XLON

93

483.60

15:56:11

00384807909TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

177

483.60

15:56:11

00384807910TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

252

483.60

15:56:11

00384807911TRLO0.1.1

XLON

810

483.60

15:56:11

00384807913TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

483.60

15:56:11

00384807912TRLO0.1.1

XLON

250

483.40

15:56:11

00384807914TRLO0.1.1

BATE

217

483.40

15:56:11

00384807915TRLO0.1.1

XLON

49

482.80

15:56:57

00384808404TRLO0.1.1

XLON

336

482.80

15:57:02

00384808435TRLO0.1.1

XLON

118

482.80

15:57:02

00384808436TRLO0.1.1

XLON

225

482.80

15:57:02

00384808437TRLO0.1.1

XLON

379

482.80

16:03:53

00384812800TRLO0.1.1

XLON

83

483.60

16:05:57

00384814495TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

483.60

16:05:57

00384814494TRLO0.1.1

XLON

89

483.60

16:06:42

00384814965TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

37

483.60

16:09:30

00384816908TRLO0.1.1

XLON

159

483.60

16:09:33

00384816931TRLO0.1.1

XLON

68

483.60

16:09:33

00384816932TRLO0.1.1

XLON

157

483.60

16:09:41

00384817013TRLO0.1.1

XLON

67

483.60

16:09:41

00384817014TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

483.60

16:10:29

00384817683TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

27

482.80

16:10:35

00384817725TRLO0.1.1

XLON

87

482.80

16:11:30

00384818540TRLO0.1.1

BATE

67

482.80

16:11:30

00384818541TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

125

482.80

16:11:30

00384818543TRLO0.1.1

BATE

203

482.80

16:11:30

00384818542TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

172

482.80

16:11:30

00384818544TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

58

482.80

16:11:30

00384818546TRLO0.1.1

BATE

98

482.80

16:11:30

00384818545TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

375

482.80

16:11:30

00384818547TRLO0.1.1

XLON

375

482.80

16:11:30

00384818548TRLO0.1.1

XLON

250

482.80

16:11:30

00384818549TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

482.80

16:11:30

00384818550TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

482.80

16:11:30

00384818551TRLO0.1.1

XLON

73

482.80

16:11:30

00384818552TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

482.60

16:11:30

00384818553TRLO0.1.1

XLON

51

482.40

16:11:30

00384818555TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

482.40

16:11:30

00384818556TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

30

482.40

16:11:30

00384818557TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

20

482.40

16:11:30

00384818558TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

5

482.40

16:11:30

00384818559TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

127

483.00

16:11:34

00384818589TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

8

483.00

16:16:03

00384822339TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

32

483.00

16:19:16

00384824551TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

483.00

16:24:49

00384828269TRLO0.1.1

XLON

488

484.00

16:29:01

00384830873TRLO0.1.1

XLON

171

484.00

16:29:31

00384831181TRLO0.1.1

XLON

49

484.00

16:29:38

00384831442TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2126

484.00

16:29:38

00384831441TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2077

484.00

16:29:38

00384831443TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1026

484.00

16:29:39

00384831517TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1100

484.00

16:29:39

00384831518TRLO0.1.1

XLON

463

484.00

16:29:39

00384831519TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2126

484.00

16:29:39

00384831520TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

483.60

16:29:39

00384831522TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

759

484.00

16:29:39

00384831521TRLO0.1.1

XLON

 

 

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

 

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable.  These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

 

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

 

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

 

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

 

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

 

 

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

 