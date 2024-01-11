 

 

11 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities

 

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

 

Date of purchase:

10/01/2024

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

40,957

 

 

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

486.80p

 

 

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

483.80p

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

485.38p

 

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,276,044 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,276,044. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 937,853 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £4,355,445.20.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Enquiries:

 

 

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

 

 

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information: 

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

485.40p

31,273

Chi-X (CHIX)

485.46p

4,320

BATE (BATE)

485.15p

3,358

Aquis (AQXE)

485.32p

1,250

Turquoise (TRQX)

485.32p

756

 

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

 

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

810

484.20

08:44:54

00384882146TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.20

09:41:21

00384891026TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

177

484.80

10:17:46

00384897395TRLO0.1.1

BATE

18

484.80

10:17:46

00384897396TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

484.80

10:17:46

00384897397TRLO0.1.1

BATE

75

484.80

10:17:46

00384897398TRLO0.1.1

BATE

810

484.80

10:17:46

00384897399TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

484.40

10:17:46

00384897400TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

60

484.40

10:17:46

00384897402TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

125

485.60

10:25:49

00384898696TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

1

485.20

10:57:03

00384903777TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

177

485.60

10:58:05

00384903960TRLO0.1.1

XLON

302

485.80

10:58:05

00384903961TRLO0.1.1

XLON

392

485.80

10:58:05

00384903962TRLO0.1.1

XLON

178

485.80

10:58:13

00384903979TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.80

10:58:13

00384903980TRLO0.1.1

XLON

22

485.80

10:58:13

00384903982TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

485.80

10:58:44

00384904080TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

485.80

10:58:48

00384904086TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

485.40

11:26:59

00384908895TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

485.40

11:33:44

00384909950TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

700

484.80

11:53:04

00384912262TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

484.80

11:53:04

00384912264TRLO0.1.1

XLON

65

484.80

11:53:04

00384912265TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

484.80

11:55:10

00384912477TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

24

484.80

11:55:10

00384912478TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

484.80

11:55:10

00384912479TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

246

484.80

11:55:10

00384912480TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

484.80

11:55:10

00384912481TRLO0.1.1

BATE

115

484.80

11:55:10

00384912482TRLO0.1.1

XLON

92

484.80

11:55:10

00384912484TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

965

484.80

11:55:10

00384912483TRLO0.1.1

XLON

199

485.40

12:37:51

00384918600TRLO0.1.1

XLON

32

485.40

12:37:51

00384918601TRLO0.1.1

XLON

175

485.40

12:39:33

00384918879TRLO0.1.1

XLON

175

485.40

12:39:40

00384918896TRLO0.1.1

XLON

164

485.40

12:42:41

00384919384TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

485.60

12:45:34

00384919702TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

332

485.60

12:46:37

00384919845TRLO0.1.1

XLON

187

485.60

12:59:11

00384921250TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

485.80

13:03:59

00384922033TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

25

485.80

13:03:59

00384922032TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1669

486.40

13:09:37

00384923067TRLO0.1.1

XLON

156

485.60

13:10:19

00384923167TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

114

485.60

13:10:19

00384923169TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

485.40

13:10:19

00384923172TRLO0.1.1

BATE

125

485.40

13:10:19

00384923171TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

810

485.40

13:10:19

00384923173TRLO0.1.1

XLON

78

485.80

13:15:36

00384924115TRLO0.1.1

XLON

78

485.80

13:15:36

00384924116TRLO0.1.1

XLON

78

485.80

13:15:36

00384924117TRLO0.1.1

XLON

396

485.80

13:15:36

00384924118TRLO0.1.1

XLON

443

486.00

13:15:42

00384924139TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.00

13:20:43

00384924966TRLO0.1.1

BATE

125

486.00

13:20:43

00384924967TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

67

486.00

13:20:43

00384924968TRLO0.1.1

BATE

130

486.00

13:20:43

00384924970TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

140

486.00

13:20:43

00384924969TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

105

486.00

13:20:43

00384924971TRLO0.1.1

BATE

98

486.00

13:20:43

00384924972TRLO0.1.1

BATE

184

486.00

13:20:43

00384924974TRLO0.1.1

XLON

896

486.00

13:20:43

00384924973TRLO0.1.1

XLON

14

486.00

13:20:43

00384924975TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

78

486.00

13:20:43

00384924976TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

220

486.40

13:21:49

00384925225TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

487

486.40

13:21:49

00384925227TRLO0.1.1

XLON

50

486.40

13:21:49

00384925226TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

323

486.40

13:21:49

00384925228TRLO0.1.1

XLON

105

486.60

13:22:34

00384925337TRLO0.1.1

XLON

339

486.60

13:22:34

00384925338TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.20

13:26:34

00384925848TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

486.20

13:26:34

00384925849TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1080

486.20

13:26:34

00384925850TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

486.80

13:27:13

00384926065TRLO0.1.1

XLON

361

486.80

13:27:13

00384926066TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

486.80

13:27:34

00384926116TRLO0.1.1

XLON

347

486.80

13:27:34

00384926117TRLO0.1.1

XLON

162

486.80

13:27:49

00384926135TRLO0.1.1

XLON

361

486.80

13:27:49

00384926134TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.20

13:37:26

00384928415TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1080

486.20

13:37:26

00384928416TRLO0.1.1

XLON

241

486.20

13:39:08

00384928696TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

125

486.20

13:39:08

00384928697TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

485.80

13:39:16

00384928708TRLO0.1.1

XLON

810

486.00

13:39:16

00384928707TRLO0.1.1

XLON

92

486.00

13:39:16

00384928709TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

92

486.00

13:39:16

00384928710TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1080

485.60

13:44:28

00384929760TRLO0.1.1

XLON

618

485.40

13:48:44

00384930501TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.40

13:48:44

00384930502TRLO0.1.1

XLON

209

485.20

14:08:07

00384934281TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

485.20

14:08:07

00384934282TRLO0.1.1

BATE

61

485.20

14:08:07

00384934283TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

91

485.00

14:16:27

00384936418TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

34

485.00

14:16:27

00384936419TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

65

485.20

14:16:27

00384936421TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1080

485.20

14:16:27

00384936420TRLO0.1.1

XLON

27

485.20

14:16:27

00384936422TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

47

485.40

14:23:48

00384938142TRLO0.1.1

XLON

223

485.40

14:24:24

00384938393TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.00

14:29:07

00384939656TRLO0.1.1

XLON

303

486.00

14:38:53

00384945743TRLO0.1.1

XLON

507

486.00

14:38:53

00384945742TRLO0.1.1

XLON

182

485.80

14:51:02

00384949947TRLO0.1.1

BATE

190

485.80

14:51:02

00384949948TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

80

485.80

14:51:02

00384949949TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

88

485.80

14:51:02

00384949950TRLO0.1.1

BATE

572

485.80

14:51:02

00384949951TRLO0.1.1

XLON

508

485.80

14:51:02

00384949952TRLO0.1.1

XLON

73

485.80

14:51:02

00384949953TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

11

485.80

14:51:02

00384949954TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

8

485.80

14:51:02

00384949955TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

113

485.20

14:51:36

00384950072TRLO0.1.1

XLON

157

485.20

14:51:36

00384950073TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

484.80

14:55:38

00384951366TRLO0.1.1

XLON

223

484.80

14:55:38

00384951367TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

484.80

14:58:52

00384953000TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

125

484.80

14:58:52

00384953002TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

125

484.80

14:58:52

00384953001TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

522

484.80

14:58:52

00384953003TRLO0.1.1

XLON

229

484.80

14:58:52

00384953004TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

484.80

14:58:52

00384953005TRLO0.1.1

XLON

204

484.80

14:58:52

00384953006TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.20

15:36:31

00384968006TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

67

485.00

15:36:33

00384968018TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

59

485.00

15:36:33

00384968019TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

7

485.80

15:43:00

00384970403TRLO0.1.1

BATE

263

485.80

15:43:00

00384970404TRLO0.1.1

BATE

124

484.80

15:46:50

00384972423TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

484.80

15:46:50

00384972424TRLO0.1.1

BATE

125

484.60

15:47:47

00384972856TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

145

484.60

15:47:47

00384972857TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

39

484.60

15:47:47

00384972858TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

484.60

15:47:47

00384972859TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

484.60

15:47:47

00384972860TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

484.60

15:47:47

00384972861TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

484.60

15:47:47

00384972862TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

484.60

15:47:47

00384972863TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

484.60

15:47:47

00384972864TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

484.60

15:47:47

00384972865TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

484.60

15:47:47

00384972866TRLO0.1.1

XLON

134

484.20

16:00:04

00384979195TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1

484.20

16:01:03

00384979726TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

141

484.20

16:01:04

00384979729TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

347

484.00

16:02:13

00384980155TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

484.00

16:02:13

00384980156TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

483.80

16:03:58

00384980839TRLO0.1.1

XLON

75

483.80

16:13:09

00384985245TRLO0.1.1

BATE

32

483.80

16:13:09

00384985247TRLO0.1.1

BATE

125

483.80

16:13:09

00384985246TRLO0.1.1

BATE

38

483.80

16:13:09

00384985248TRLO0.1.1

BATE

55

483.80

16:13:09

00384985249TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

483.80

16:13:09

00384985250TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

483.80

16:13:09

00384985251TRLO0.1.1

XLON

203

483.80

16:13:09

00384985252TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

483.80

16:13:09

00384985253TRLO0.1.1

XLON

88

483.80

16:13:09

00384985255TRLO0.1.1

XLON

120

483.80

16:13:09

00384985254TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

483.80

16:13:09

00384985256TRLO0.1.1

XLON

114

483.80

16:13:09

00384985257TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

484.40

16:14:52

00384985988TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

46

484.40

16:15:44

00384986383TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

53

484.60

16:19:40

00384988260TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

484.60

16:19:45

00384988307TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1191

484.60

16:19:45

00384988308TRLO0.1.1

XLON

153

484.60

16:19:45

00384988310TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1456

484.60

16:20:02

00384988479TRLO0.1.1

XLON

345

484.60

16:20:02

00384988481TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

484.60

16:20:02

00384988482TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

485.20

16:22:45

00384989545TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

124

484.80

16:24:29

00384990583TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

77

484.80

16:24:29

00384990584TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

116

484.80

16:24:29

00384990585TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

135

484.80

16:24:29

00384990586TRLO0.1.1

XLON

119

484.80

16:24:29

00384990588TRLO0.1.1

XLON

63

484.80

16:24:29

00384990587TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

376

484.80

16:24:29

00384990589TRLO0.1.1

XLON

126

484.80

16:24:29

00384990591TRLO0.1.1

XLON

54

484.80

16:24:29

00384990593TRLO0.1.1

XLON

118

484.60

16:24:34

00384990636TRLO0.1.1

BATE

89

484.60

16:24:34

00384990637TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

3

484.60

16:24:34

00384990638TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

154

484.80

16:28:34

00384992434TRLO0.1.1

XLON

 

 

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

 

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable.  These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

 

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

 

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

 

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

 

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

 

 

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

 