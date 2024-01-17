 

 

17 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities

 

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

 

Date of purchase:

16/01/2024

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

47,139

 

 

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

492.60p

 

 

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

480.00p

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

486.78p

 

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,081,767 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,081,767. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,132,130 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,296,163.47.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Enquiries:

 

 

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information: 

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

486.78p

37,511

Chi-X (CHIX)

486.72p

4,321

BATE (BATE)

486.67p

3,086

Aquis (AQXE)

486.91p

1,433

Turquoise (TRQX)

487.21p

788

 

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

 

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

264

480.20

08:04:49

00385394046TRLO0.1.1

BATE

23

480.20

08:04:49

00385394048TRLO0.1.1

BATE

24

480.20

08:04:49

00385394047TRLO0.1.1

BATE

89

480.20

08:04:49

00385394049TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

264

481.00

08:04:49

00385394050TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

481.00

08:04:49

00385394051TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

481.00

08:04:49

00385394052TRLO0.1.1

XLON

34

481.00

08:04:49

00385394054TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

264

481.00

08:04:49

00385394053TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

34

481.00

08:04:49

00385394055TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

132

480.00

08:05:00

00385394081TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

264

485.00

08:26:40

00385398049TRLO0.1.1

XLON

792

483.60

08:26:52

00385398075TRLO0.1.1

XLON

10

483.60

08:26:52

00385398081TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

6

483.20

08:27:35

00385398207TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

3

483.00

08:28:02

00385398275TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

7

483.00

08:28:23

00385398305TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

6

483.00

08:28:23

00385398307TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

264

482.80

08:37:47

00385399856TRLO0.1.1

XLON

276

483.40

09:20:01

00385405631TRLO0.1.1

XLON

252

483.40

09:20:38

00385405735TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

483.00

09:21:19

00385405876TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1240

483.00

09:21:19

00385405884TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

481.80

09:28:25

00385406904TRLO0.1.1

BATE

264

483.20

10:09:42

00385412573TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

21

483.20

10:19:29

00385413881TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

13

483.20

10:19:29

00385413882TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

264

483.20

10:40:24

00385417256TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

8

483.20

10:41:44

00385417439TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

264

483.00

10:46:27

00385418007TRLO0.1.1

XLON

176

483.00

10:46:29

00385418021TRLO0.1.1

XLON

964

483.00

10:46:29

00385418020TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3428

483.00

10:46:29

00385418022TRLO0.1.1

XLON

23

482.80

10:47:27

00385418233TRLO0.1.1

BATE

10

483.00

10:49:47

00385418495TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

5

483.00

10:49:47

00385418496TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

264

483.00

10:53:05

00385418874TRLO0.1.1

XLON

34

483.20

10:53:18

00385418977TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

10

483.20

10:54:39

00385419101TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

132

483.20

10:54:39

00385419102TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

10

483.00

10:54:39

00385419103TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

6

483.20

10:54:39

00385419108TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

264

483.20

10:54:39

00385419110TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

264

483.20

10:54:39

00385419109TRLO0.1.1

BATE

34

483.00

10:54:39

00385419111TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

23

483.20

10:54:39

00385419115TRLO0.1.1

BATE

6

483.00

10:54:39

00385419116TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

264

483.00

10:54:39

00385419125TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1056

482.80

10:54:39

00385419131TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

483.40

11:23:16

00385423594TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

483.00

11:26:33

00385424096TRLO0.1.1

XLON

174

483.00

11:27:12

00385424184TRLO0.1.1

XLON

792

483.00

11:27:12

00385424185TRLO0.1.1

XLON

119

483.00

11:28:05

00385424286TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

77

482.80

11:36:52

00385425571TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

194

483.20

11:46:43

00385427065TRLO0.1.1

XLON

70

483.40

11:46:43

00385427066TRLO0.1.1

XLON

464

483.40

12:34:28

00385435213TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1756

483.40

12:34:28

00385435212TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

483.40

12:34:38

00385435236TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

157

483.40

12:37:04

00385435588TRLO0.1.1

XLON

263

483.40

12:37:04

00385435589TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

483.40

12:37:05

00385435590TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

483.40

12:37:58

00385435658TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

264

483.40

12:39:22

00385435803TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

485.00

12:41:49

00385436226TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

487.00

12:44:56

00385436649TRLO0.1.1

XLON

38

487.40

13:13:14

00385440836TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

94

487.40

13:13:14

00385440835TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

132

487.40

13:13:14

00385440837TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

264

487.40

13:13:14

00385440838TRLO0.1.1

BATE

90

487.40

13:13:14

00385440839TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

174

487.40

13:13:14

00385440840TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

89

487.40

13:13:14

00385440841TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

89

487.40

13:13:14

00385440842TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

259

487.40

13:13:14

00385440843TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1056

487.40

13:13:14

00385440844TRLO0.1.1

XLON

147

487.80

13:15:38

00385441242TRLO0.1.1

BATE

23

489.00

13:29:01

00385443192TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

489.60

13:45:17

00385445995TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

489.40

13:46:50

00385446305TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

489.40

13:52:22

00385447173TRLO0.1.1

XLON

67

488.20

13:54:46

00385447777TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

281

488.40

13:54:46

00385447776TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

9

488.20

13:54:46

00385447778TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

179

488.00

13:54:46

00385447779TRLO0.1.1

BATE

528

488.40

13:54:46

00385447780TRLO0.1.1

XLON

290

488.40

14:17:54

00385451559TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1768

487.80

14:18:30

00385451612TRLO0.1.1

XLON

54

487.80

14:18:30

00385451613TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

488.20

14:25:35

00385453085TRLO0.1.1

XLON

104

488.20

14:25:35

00385453086TRLO0.1.1

XLON

76

487.80

14:32:39

00385456144TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

40

487.80

14:32:39

00385456145TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

2

487.80

14:32:39

00385456146TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

179

487.80

14:32:39

00385456147TRLO0.1.1

BATE

171

487.80

14:32:39

00385456148TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

51

487.80

14:32:39

00385456150TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

85

487.80

14:32:39

00385456149TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

792

487.80

14:32:39

00385456151TRLO0.1.1

XLON

269

487.80

14:32:39

00385456152TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

487.20

14:33:55

00385457339TRLO0.1.1

BATE

179

487.20

14:33:55

00385457341TRLO0.1.1

BATE

49

487.20

14:33:55

00385457342TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

182

487.20

14:33:55

00385457343TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

256

487.20

14:33:55

00385457344TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

792

486.80

14:33:55

00385457345TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

486.60

14:33:55

00385457347TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

51

486.60

14:33:55

00385457348TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

286

487.40

14:43:10

00385463284TRLO0.1.1

XLON

506

488.60

14:58:27

00385477005TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

488.00

15:03:34

00385479962TRLO0.1.1

XLON

217

488.00

15:03:34

00385479963TRLO0.1.1

XLON

237

488.80

15:08:55

00385483330TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

488.80

15:08:55

00385483332TRLO0.1.1

XLON

122

488.80

15:08:55

00385483331TRLO0.1.1

XLON

43

488.80

15:08:55

00385483333TRLO0.1.1

XLON

212

488.80

15:09:38

00385483806TRLO0.1.1

XLON

122

488.80

15:09:38

00385483807TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

488.80

15:09:38

00385483809TRLO0.1.1

XLON

43

488.80

15:09:38

00385483808TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

488.80

15:09:38

00385483810TRLO0.1.1

XLON

87

488.80

15:09:59

00385483995TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

488.80

15:09:59

00385483996TRLO0.1.1

XLON

256

489.40

15:29:54

00385495862TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1056

489.40

15:29:54

00385495863TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

489.20

15:29:54

00385495865TRLO0.1.1

BATE

67

489.20

15:29:54

00385495867TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

492

490.80

15:40:01

00385501456TRLO0.1.1

XLON

145

491.00

15:40:27

00385501755TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

491.00

15:40:27

00385501756TRLO0.1.1

XLON

469

492.60

15:42:31

00385502927TRLO0.1.1

XLON

75

492.00

15:54:27

00385509548TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

44

492.00

15:54:27

00385509549TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

4

492.00

15:54:27

00385509550TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

635

492.00

15:54:27

00385509551TRLO0.1.1

XLON

256

491.00

15:54:28

00385509555TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

120

490.80

15:56:18

00385510369TRLO0.1.1

BATE

59

490.80

15:56:18

00385510370TRLO0.1.1

BATE

264

490.60

15:56:18

00385510371TRLO0.1.1

XLON

185

490.60

15:56:18

00385510372TRLO0.1.1

XLON

79

490.60

15:56:18

00385510373TRLO0.1.1

XLON

121

490.00

16:00:49

00385513154TRLO0.1.1

XLON

143

490.00

16:00:49

00385513155TRLO0.1.1

XLON

528

490.00

16:00:49

00385513156TRLO0.1.1

XLON

174

489.80

16:03:19

00385514557TRLO0.1.1

BATE

72

489.80

16:03:19

00385514558TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

2

489.80

16:03:19

00385514559TRLO0.1.1

BATE

256

489.80

16:03:19

00385514560TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

264

489.80

16:03:19

00385514561TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

489.80

16:03:19

00385514562TRLO0.1.1

XLON

528

489.80

16:03:19

00385514563TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

489.80

16:04:06

00385514853TRLO0.1.1

BATE

264

489.80

16:04:06

00385514854TRLO0.1.1

XLON

540

489.60

16:04:06

00385514855TRLO0.1.1

XLON

252

489.40

16:07:03

00385515930TRLO0.1.1

XLON

32

490.00

16:10:25

00385517293TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

76

490.00

16:10:25

00385517292TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

179

490.00

16:10:25

00385517294TRLO0.1.1

BATE

256

490.00

16:10:25

00385517295TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

264

490.00

16:10:25

00385517296TRLO0.1.1

XLON

528

490.00

16:10:25

00385517297TRLO0.1.1

XLON

286

489.00

16:10:26

00385517300TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

489.40

16:10:26

00385517299TRLO0.1.1

XLON

305

489.00

16:10:26

00385517301TRLO0.1.1

XLON

201

489.40

16:13:15

00385518733TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1056

489.80

16:20:36

00385522628TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

489.60

16:20:36

00385522630TRLO0.1.1

BATE

179

489.60

16:20:36

00385522629TRLO0.1.1

BATE

280

489.60

16:20:36

00385522631TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

161

489.60

16:20:36

00385522633TRLO0.1.1

BATE

232

489.60

16:20:36

00385522632TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

138

489.60

16:20:36

00385522634TRLO0.1.1

XLON

99

489.60

16:20:36

00385522635TRLO0.1.1

XLON

120

489.60

16:20:37

00385522646TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

240

490.40

16:24:30

00385524553TRLO0.1.1

XLON

240

490.60

16:24:30

00385524555TRLO0.1.1

XLON

330

490.60

16:24:30

00385524554TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

490.60

16:24:30

00385524556TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

490.60

16:24:30

00385524558TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

490.60

16:24:30

00385524557TRLO0.1.1

XLON

171

490.80

16:27:57

00385526035TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

490.80

16:27:57

00385526036TRLO0.1.1

XLON

80

490.60

16:29:22

00385526620TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

175

490.60

16:29:22

00385526619TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

39

490.20

16:29:22

00385526622TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

51

490.60

16:29:48

00385527003TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1934

491.00

16:29:49

00385527005TRLO0.1.1

XLON

 

 

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

 

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable.  These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

 

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

 

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

 

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

 

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

 

 

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

 