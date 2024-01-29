29 January 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
26/01/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
53,280
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
487.40p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
478.20p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
483.85p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,748,878 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,748,878. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,465,019 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £6,889,498.57.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
483.93p
40,168
Chi-X (CHIX)
483.75p
5,532
BATE (BATE)
483.55p
4,320
Aquis (AQXE)
483.27p
1,900
Turquoise (TRQX)
483.50p
1,360
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
40
486.00
08:00:16
00387294608TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
486.00
08:00:16
00387294609TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
478.40
08:10:16
00387301237TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
478.40
08:10:16
00387301238TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
185
478.40
08:10:16
00387301239TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
5
478.40
08:10:16
00387301240TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
810
478.40
08:10:16
00387301241TRLO0.1.1
XLON
136
478.40
08:10:16
00387301242TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1350
480.60
08:39:37
00387313780TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.00
08:51:54
00387317786TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
480.00
08:51:54
00387317787TRLO0.1.1
XLON
252
480.00
08:52:46
00387318001TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
18
480.00
08:52:46
00387318002TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
80
479.60
08:55:38
00387318780TRLO0.1.1
XLON
252
479.60
08:55:38
00387318779TRLO0.1.1
XLON
330
478.60
09:03:04
00387321707TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
478.20
09:03:08
00387321739TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
481.60
10:03:01
00387340341TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
481.60
10:03:01
00387340342TRLO0.1.1
BATE
51
481.60
10:03:01
00387340344TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
481.60
10:03:01
00387340343TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
139
481.60
10:03:01
00387340345TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
136
481.60
10:03:01
00387340346TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1350
481.60
10:03:01
00387340347TRLO0.1.1
XLON
193
481.40
10:34:04
00387349561TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
77
481.40
10:34:04
00387349562TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
327
481.40
10:34:05
00387349571TRLO0.1.1
XLON
81
481.40
10:34:05
00387349572TRLO0.1.1
XLON
95
480.80
10:45:22
00387353054TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
251
480.80
10:45:22
00387353055TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
334
480.80
10:45:22
00387353056TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
19
480.80
10:45:22
00387353057TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
95
480.80
10:45:22
00387353058TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
15
480.80
10:45:22
00387353060TRLO0.1.1
XLON
90
480.80
10:45:22
00387353059TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
2
480.80
10:45:22
00387353061TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1333
480.80
10:45:22
00387353062TRLO0.1.1
XLON
120
480.60
10:45:22
00387353063TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
16
480.60
10:45:22
00387353064TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
300
480.80
10:46:07
00387353264TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
481.40
11:54:06
00387372122TRLO0.1.1
BATE
18
481.40
11:54:06
00387372123TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
188
481.40
11:54:06
00387372125TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
217
481.40
11:54:06
00387372124TRLO0.1.1
BATE
245
481.40
11:54:06
00387372126TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1080
481.40
11:54:06
00387372127TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
482.20
12:23:42
00387382038TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1350
482.20
12:23:42
00387382039TRLO0.1.1
XLON
136
481.80
12:25:31
00387382421TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1080
481.60
12:25:31
00387382422TRLO0.1.1
XLON
149
482.40
12:38:08
00387385616TRLO0.1.1
BATE
523
482.40
12:38:08
00387385617TRLO0.1.1
XLON
121
482.40
12:38:08
00387385618TRLO0.1.1
BATE
196
482.40
12:38:08
00387385619TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
79
482.40
12:38:08
00387385620TRLO0.1.1
BATE
524
482.40
12:38:08
00387385621TRLO0.1.1
XLON
190
482.60
12:42:30
00387386905TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
573
482.60
12:42:30
00387386906TRLO0.1.1
XLON
777
482.60
12:42:30
00387386907TRLO0.1.1
XLON
344
482.40
12:57:56
00387391548TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
189
482.40
12:57:56
00387391549TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
44
482.40
12:57:56
00387391551TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1576
482.40
12:57:56
00387391550TRLO0.1.1
XLON
75
482.20
12:57:56
00387391552TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
136
482.20
12:57:56
00387391553TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
164
482.20
12:58:00
00387391572TRLO0.1.1
XLON
160
482.80
13:03:57
00387393254TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1350
482.40
13:04:40
00387393432TRLO0.1.1
XLON
216
482.60
13:05:53
00387393686TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1350
482.60
13:05:53
00387393687TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1675
482.60
13:07:57
00387394279TRLO0.1.1
XLON
966
482.60
13:07:57
00387394280TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
482.00
13:08:32
00387394455TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1080
482.00
13:08:32
00387394459TRLO0.1.1
XLON
130
481.80
13:16:17
00387396547TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
60
481.80
13:16:24
00387396573TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
90
481.60
13:16:24
00387396575TRLO0.1.1
XLON
100
481.80
13:16:24
00387396574TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
403
483.20
13:18:21
00387397167TRLO0.1.1
XLON
47
483.20
13:18:21
00387397168TRLO0.1.1
XLON
188
484.20
13:33:37
00387401674TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
484.20
13:33:37
00387401676TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
484.20
13:33:37
00387401677TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
484.20
13:33:37
00387401678TRLO0.1.1
XLON
250
484.00
13:33:37
00387401679TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.60
14:04:46
00387411461TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
261
486.60
14:04:46
00387411462TRLO0.1.1
BATE
9
486.60
14:04:46
00387411463TRLO0.1.1
BATE
40
486.60
14:04:46
00387411465TRLO0.1.1
XLON
250
486.60
14:04:46
00387411464TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.60
14:04:46
00387411466TRLO0.1.1
XLON
165
486.60
14:04:46
00387411467TRLO0.1.1
XLON
105
486.60
14:04:46
00387411468TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.60
14:04:46
00387411469TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.60
14:04:46
00387411470TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
485.40
14:29:26
00387420306TRLO0.1.1
XLON
810
485.40
14:29:26
00387420305TRLO0.1.1
XLON
112
485.40
14:29:26
00387420307TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
485.40
14:29:26
00387420308TRLO0.1.1
XLON
190
485.60
14:31:44
00387421939TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
485.60
14:31:44
00387421940TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
485.60
14:31:44
00387421941TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1350
485.60
14:31:44
00387421942TRLO0.1.1
XLON
136
485.60
14:31:44
00387421943TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
540
486.00
14:36:44
00387424794TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1350
486.00
14:36:44
00387424793TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.00
14:39:39
00387426744TRLO0.1.1
BATE
190
486.60
14:49:52
00387432517TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
151
486.60
14:49:52
00387432519TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
46
486.60
14:49:52
00387432520TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1080
486.60
14:49:52
00387432521TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.60
14:49:52
00387432524TRLO0.1.1
XLON
282
486.20
14:55:55
00387436165TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1080
486.20
14:55:55
00387436166TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.20
14:55:55
00387436167TRLO0.1.1
XLON
123
486.40
15:02:07
00387439433TRLO0.1.1
XLON
147
486.40
15:02:07
00387439434TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
486.40
15:02:07
00387439435TRLO0.1.1
XLON
86
486.40
15:02:07
00387439437TRLO0.1.1
XLON
144
486.40
15:02:07
00387439438TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
486.80
15:24:10
00387451246TRLO0.1.1
BATE
70
486.80
15:24:10
00387451247TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
486.80
15:24:10
00387451248TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.80
15:24:10
00387451250TRLO0.1.1
XLON
540
486.80
15:24:10
00387451249TRLO0.1.1
XLON
540
486.80
15:32:54
00387455873TRLO0.1.1
XLON
810
486.80
15:32:54
00387455874TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.80
15:32:54
00387455878TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
54
487.00
15:37:52
00387458565TRLO0.1.1
XLON
59
487.00
15:37:52
00387458566TRLO0.1.1
XLON
157
487.00
15:38:34
00387459471TRLO0.1.1
XLON
206
487.00
15:38:34
00387459472TRLO0.1.1
XLON
190
487.00
15:38:34
00387459474TRLO0.1.1
XLON
64
487.00
15:38:34
00387459473TRLO0.1.1
XLON
28
487.20
15:47:12
00387468386TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
487.20
15:53:31
00387473027TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1080
487.20
15:53:31
00387473028TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.20
15:53:31
00387473029TRLO0.1.1
XLON
190
487.20
15:57:32
00387476278TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
487.20
15:57:32
00387476279TRLO0.1.1
BATE
21
487.20
15:57:32
00387476281TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
487.20
15:57:32
00387476282TRLO0.1.1
BATE
249
487.20
15:57:32
00387476283TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1080
487.00
15:57:32
00387476284TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.00
15:57:32
00387476285TRLO0.1.1
XLON
136
487.20
15:57:32
00387476286TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
182
486.80
16:11:19
00387485176TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
486.80
16:14:00
00387487091TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.80
16:14:00
00387487092TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.80
16:14:00
00387487094TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.80
16:14:00
00387487093TRLO0.1.1
XLON
116
486.80
16:14:00
00387487095TRLO0.1.1
XLON
154
486.80
16:14:00
00387487096TRLO0.1.1
XLON
88
486.80
16:14:00
00387487097TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
486.80
16:14:00
00387487098TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
136
486.80
16:14:00
00387487099TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
190
486.80
16:14:00
00387487104TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
202
487.20
16:15:24
00387488348TRLO0.1.1
XLON
70
487.20
16:15:24
00387488349TRLO0.1.1
XLON
268
487.20
16:15:24
00387488350TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.20
16:16:28
00387489277TRLO0.1.1
XLON
312
486.60
16:16:28
00387489280TRLO0.1.1
XLON
39
487.20
16:24:00
00387494695TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
158
487.20
16:24:00
00387494696TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
4
487.20
16:24:32
00387494947TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
126
487.20
16:25:51
00387495726TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
260
487.20
16:25:52
00387495729TRLO0.1.1
XLON
180
487.20
16:25:52
00387495730TRLO0.1.1
XLON
225
486.80
16:27:05
00387496403TRLO0.1.1
XLON
77
486.80
16:28:06
00387497231TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
12
487.40
16:29:50
00387498954TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
55
487.40
16:29:50
00387498955TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com