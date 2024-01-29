29 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 26/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 53,280 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 487.40p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 478.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 483.85p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,748,878 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,748,878. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,465,019 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £6,889,498.57.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 483.93p 40,168 Chi-X (CHIX) 483.75p 5,532 BATE (BATE) 483.55p 4,320 Aquis (AQXE) 483.27p 1,900 Turquoise (TRQX) 483.50p 1,360

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 40 486.00 08:00:16 00387294608TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 486.00 08:00:16 00387294609TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 478.40 08:10:16 00387301237TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 478.40 08:10:16 00387301238TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 185 478.40 08:10:16 00387301239TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 5 478.40 08:10:16 00387301240TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 810 478.40 08:10:16 00387301241TRLO0.1.1 XLON 136 478.40 08:10:16 00387301242TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1350 480.60 08:39:37 00387313780TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.00 08:51:54 00387317786TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 480.00 08:51:54 00387317787TRLO0.1.1 XLON 252 480.00 08:52:46 00387318001TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 18 480.00 08:52:46 00387318002TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 80 479.60 08:55:38 00387318780TRLO0.1.1 XLON 252 479.60 08:55:38 00387318779TRLO0.1.1 XLON 330 478.60 09:03:04 00387321707TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 478.20 09:03:08 00387321739TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 481.60 10:03:01 00387340341TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 481.60 10:03:01 00387340342TRLO0.1.1 BATE 51 481.60 10:03:01 00387340344TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 481.60 10:03:01 00387340343TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 139 481.60 10:03:01 00387340345TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 136 481.60 10:03:01 00387340346TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1350 481.60 10:03:01 00387340347TRLO0.1.1 XLON 193 481.40 10:34:04 00387349561TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 77 481.40 10:34:04 00387349562TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 327 481.40 10:34:05 00387349571TRLO0.1.1 XLON 81 481.40 10:34:05 00387349572TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 480.80 10:45:22 00387353054TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 251 480.80 10:45:22 00387353055TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 334 480.80 10:45:22 00387353056TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 19 480.80 10:45:22 00387353057TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 95 480.80 10:45:22 00387353058TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 15 480.80 10:45:22 00387353060TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 480.80 10:45:22 00387353059TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 2 480.80 10:45:22 00387353061TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1333 480.80 10:45:22 00387353062TRLO0.1.1 XLON 120 480.60 10:45:22 00387353063TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 16 480.60 10:45:22 00387353064TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 300 480.80 10:46:07 00387353264TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 481.40 11:54:06 00387372122TRLO0.1.1 BATE 18 481.40 11:54:06 00387372123TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 188 481.40 11:54:06 00387372125TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 217 481.40 11:54:06 00387372124TRLO0.1.1 BATE 245 481.40 11:54:06 00387372126TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1080 481.40 11:54:06 00387372127TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 482.20 12:23:42 00387382038TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1350 482.20 12:23:42 00387382039TRLO0.1.1 XLON 136 481.80 12:25:31 00387382421TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1080 481.60 12:25:31 00387382422TRLO0.1.1 XLON 149 482.40 12:38:08 00387385616TRLO0.1.1 BATE 523 482.40 12:38:08 00387385617TRLO0.1.1 XLON 121 482.40 12:38:08 00387385618TRLO0.1.1 BATE 196 482.40 12:38:08 00387385619TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 79 482.40 12:38:08 00387385620TRLO0.1.1 BATE 524 482.40 12:38:08 00387385621TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 482.60 12:42:30 00387386905TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 573 482.60 12:42:30 00387386906TRLO0.1.1 XLON 777 482.60 12:42:30 00387386907TRLO0.1.1 XLON 344 482.40 12:57:56 00387391548TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 189 482.40 12:57:56 00387391549TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 44 482.40 12:57:56 00387391551TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1576 482.40 12:57:56 00387391550TRLO0.1.1 XLON 75 482.20 12:57:56 00387391552TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 136 482.20 12:57:56 00387391553TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 164 482.20 12:58:00 00387391572TRLO0.1.1 XLON 160 482.80 13:03:57 00387393254TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1350 482.40 13:04:40 00387393432TRLO0.1.1 XLON 216 482.60 13:05:53 00387393686TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1350 482.60 13:05:53 00387393687TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1675 482.60 13:07:57 00387394279TRLO0.1.1 XLON 966 482.60 13:07:57 00387394280TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 482.00 13:08:32 00387394455TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1080 482.00 13:08:32 00387394459TRLO0.1.1 XLON 130 481.80 13:16:17 00387396547TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 60 481.80 13:16:24 00387396573TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 90 481.60 13:16:24 00387396575TRLO0.1.1 XLON 100 481.80 13:16:24 00387396574TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 403 483.20 13:18:21 00387397167TRLO0.1.1 XLON 47 483.20 13:18:21 00387397168TRLO0.1.1 XLON 188 484.20 13:33:37 00387401674TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 484.20 13:33:37 00387401676TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 484.20 13:33:37 00387401677TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 484.20 13:33:37 00387401678TRLO0.1.1 XLON 250 484.00 13:33:37 00387401679TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.60 14:04:46 00387411461TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 261 486.60 14:04:46 00387411462TRLO0.1.1 BATE 9 486.60 14:04:46 00387411463TRLO0.1.1 BATE 40 486.60 14:04:46 00387411465TRLO0.1.1 XLON 250 486.60 14:04:46 00387411464TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.60 14:04:46 00387411466TRLO0.1.1 XLON 165 486.60 14:04:46 00387411467TRLO0.1.1 XLON 105 486.60 14:04:46 00387411468TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.60 14:04:46 00387411469TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.60 14:04:46 00387411470TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 485.40 14:29:26 00387420306TRLO0.1.1 XLON 810 485.40 14:29:26 00387420305TRLO0.1.1 XLON 112 485.40 14:29:26 00387420307TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.40 14:29:26 00387420308TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 485.60 14:31:44 00387421939TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 485.60 14:31:44 00387421940TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 485.60 14:31:44 00387421941TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1350 485.60 14:31:44 00387421942TRLO0.1.1 XLON 136 485.60 14:31:44 00387421943TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 540 486.00 14:36:44 00387424794TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1350 486.00 14:36:44 00387424793TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.00 14:39:39 00387426744TRLO0.1.1 BATE 190 486.60 14:49:52 00387432517TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 151 486.60 14:49:52 00387432519TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 46 486.60 14:49:52 00387432520TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1080 486.60 14:49:52 00387432521TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.60 14:49:52 00387432524TRLO0.1.1 XLON 282 486.20 14:55:55 00387436165TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1080 486.20 14:55:55 00387436166TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.20 14:55:55 00387436167TRLO0.1.1 XLON 123 486.40 15:02:07 00387439433TRLO0.1.1 XLON 147 486.40 15:02:07 00387439434TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 486.40 15:02:07 00387439435TRLO0.1.1 XLON 86 486.40 15:02:07 00387439437TRLO0.1.1 XLON 144 486.40 15:02:07 00387439438TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 486.80 15:24:10 00387451246TRLO0.1.1 BATE 70 486.80 15:24:10 00387451247TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 486.80 15:24:10 00387451248TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.80 15:24:10 00387451250TRLO0.1.1 XLON 540 486.80 15:24:10 00387451249TRLO0.1.1 XLON 540 486.80 15:32:54 00387455873TRLO0.1.1 XLON 810 486.80 15:32:54 00387455874TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.80 15:32:54 00387455878TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 54 487.00 15:37:52 00387458565TRLO0.1.1 XLON 59 487.00 15:37:52 00387458566TRLO0.1.1 XLON 157 487.00 15:38:34 00387459471TRLO0.1.1 XLON 206 487.00 15:38:34 00387459472TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 487.00 15:38:34 00387459474TRLO0.1.1 XLON 64 487.00 15:38:34 00387459473TRLO0.1.1 XLON 28 487.20 15:47:12 00387468386TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 487.20 15:53:31 00387473027TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1080 487.20 15:53:31 00387473028TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.20 15:53:31 00387473029TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 487.20 15:57:32 00387476278TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 487.20 15:57:32 00387476279TRLO0.1.1 BATE 21 487.20 15:57:32 00387476281TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 487.20 15:57:32 00387476282TRLO0.1.1 BATE 249 487.20 15:57:32 00387476283TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1080 487.00 15:57:32 00387476284TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.00 15:57:32 00387476285TRLO0.1.1 XLON 136 487.20 15:57:32 00387476286TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 182 486.80 16:11:19 00387485176TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 486.80 16:14:00 00387487091TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.80 16:14:00 00387487092TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.80 16:14:00 00387487094TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.80 16:14:00 00387487093TRLO0.1.1 XLON 116 486.80 16:14:00 00387487095TRLO0.1.1 XLON 154 486.80 16:14:00 00387487096TRLO0.1.1 XLON 88 486.80 16:14:00 00387487097TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 486.80 16:14:00 00387487098TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 136 486.80 16:14:00 00387487099TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 190 486.80 16:14:00 00387487104TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 202 487.20 16:15:24 00387488348TRLO0.1.1 XLON 70 487.20 16:15:24 00387488349TRLO0.1.1 XLON 268 487.20 16:15:24 00387488350TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.20 16:16:28 00387489277TRLO0.1.1 XLON 312 486.60 16:16:28 00387489280TRLO0.1.1 XLON 39 487.20 16:24:00 00387494695TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 158 487.20 16:24:00 00387494696TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 4 487.20 16:24:32 00387494947TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 126 487.20 16:25:51 00387495726TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 260 487.20 16:25:52 00387495729TRLO0.1.1 XLON 180 487.20 16:25:52 00387495730TRLO0.1.1 XLON 225 486.80 16:27:05 00387496403TRLO0.1.1 XLON 77 486.80 16:28:06 00387497231TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 12 487.40 16:29:50 00387498954TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 55 487.40 16:29:50 00387498955TRLO0.1.1 CHIX

