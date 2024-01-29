 

 

29 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities

 

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

 

Date of purchase:

26/01/2024

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

53,280

 

 

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

487.40p

 

 

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

478.20p

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

483.85p

 

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,748,878 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,748,878. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,465,019 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £6,889,498.57.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Enquiries:

 

 

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

 

  

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information: 

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

483.93p

40,168

Chi-X (CHIX)

483.75p

5,532

BATE (BATE)

483.55p

4,320

Aquis (AQXE)

483.27p

1,900

Turquoise (TRQX)

483.50p

1,360

 

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

 

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

40

486.00

08:00:16

00387294608TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

486.00

08:00:16

00387294609TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

478.40

08:10:16

00387301237TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

478.40

08:10:16

00387301238TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

185

478.40

08:10:16

00387301239TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

5

478.40

08:10:16

00387301240TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

810

478.40

08:10:16

00387301241TRLO0.1.1

XLON

136

478.40

08:10:16

00387301242TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1350

480.60

08:39:37

00387313780TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.00

08:51:54

00387317786TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

480.00

08:51:54

00387317787TRLO0.1.1

XLON

252

480.00

08:52:46

00387318001TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

18

480.00

08:52:46

00387318002TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

80

479.60

08:55:38

00387318780TRLO0.1.1

XLON

252

479.60

08:55:38

00387318779TRLO0.1.1

XLON

330

478.60

09:03:04

00387321707TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

478.20

09:03:08

00387321739TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

481.60

10:03:01

00387340341TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

481.60

10:03:01

00387340342TRLO0.1.1

BATE

51

481.60

10:03:01

00387340344TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

481.60

10:03:01

00387340343TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

139

481.60

10:03:01

00387340345TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

136

481.60

10:03:01

00387340346TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1350

481.60

10:03:01

00387340347TRLO0.1.1

XLON

193

481.40

10:34:04

00387349561TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

77

481.40

10:34:04

00387349562TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

327

481.40

10:34:05

00387349571TRLO0.1.1

XLON

81

481.40

10:34:05

00387349572TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

480.80

10:45:22

00387353054TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

251

480.80

10:45:22

00387353055TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

334

480.80

10:45:22

00387353056TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

19

480.80

10:45:22

00387353057TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

95

480.80

10:45:22

00387353058TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

15

480.80

10:45:22

00387353060TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

480.80

10:45:22

00387353059TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

2

480.80

10:45:22

00387353061TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1333

480.80

10:45:22

00387353062TRLO0.1.1

XLON

120

480.60

10:45:22

00387353063TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

480.60

10:45:22

00387353064TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

300

480.80

10:46:07

00387353264TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

481.40

11:54:06

00387372122TRLO0.1.1

BATE

18

481.40

11:54:06

00387372123TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

188

481.40

11:54:06

00387372125TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

217

481.40

11:54:06

00387372124TRLO0.1.1

BATE

245

481.40

11:54:06

00387372126TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1080

481.40

11:54:06

00387372127TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

482.20

12:23:42

00387382038TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1350

482.20

12:23:42

00387382039TRLO0.1.1

XLON

136

481.80

12:25:31

00387382421TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1080

481.60

12:25:31

00387382422TRLO0.1.1

XLON

149

482.40

12:38:08

00387385616TRLO0.1.1

BATE

523

482.40

12:38:08

00387385617TRLO0.1.1

XLON

121

482.40

12:38:08

00387385618TRLO0.1.1

BATE

196

482.40

12:38:08

00387385619TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

79

482.40

12:38:08

00387385620TRLO0.1.1

BATE

524

482.40

12:38:08

00387385621TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

482.60

12:42:30

00387386905TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

573

482.60

12:42:30

00387386906TRLO0.1.1

XLON

777

482.60

12:42:30

00387386907TRLO0.1.1

XLON

344

482.40

12:57:56

00387391548TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

189

482.40

12:57:56

00387391549TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

44

482.40

12:57:56

00387391551TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1576

482.40

12:57:56

00387391550TRLO0.1.1

XLON

75

482.20

12:57:56

00387391552TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

136

482.20

12:57:56

00387391553TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

164

482.20

12:58:00

00387391572TRLO0.1.1

XLON

160

482.80

13:03:57

00387393254TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1350

482.40

13:04:40

00387393432TRLO0.1.1

XLON

216

482.60

13:05:53

00387393686TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1350

482.60

13:05:53

00387393687TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1675

482.60

13:07:57

00387394279TRLO0.1.1

XLON

966

482.60

13:07:57

00387394280TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

482.00

13:08:32

00387394455TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1080

482.00

13:08:32

00387394459TRLO0.1.1

XLON

130

481.80

13:16:17

00387396547TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

60

481.80

13:16:24

00387396573TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

90

481.60

13:16:24

00387396575TRLO0.1.1

XLON

100

481.80

13:16:24

00387396574TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

403

483.20

13:18:21

00387397167TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

483.20

13:18:21

00387397168TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

484.20

13:33:37

00387401674TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

484.20

13:33:37

00387401676TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

484.20

13:33:37

00387401677TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

484.20

13:33:37

00387401678TRLO0.1.1

XLON

250

484.00

13:33:37

00387401679TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.60

14:04:46

00387411461TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

261

486.60

14:04:46

00387411462TRLO0.1.1

BATE

9

486.60

14:04:46

00387411463TRLO0.1.1

BATE

40

486.60

14:04:46

00387411465TRLO0.1.1

XLON

250

486.60

14:04:46

00387411464TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.60

14:04:46

00387411466TRLO0.1.1

XLON

165

486.60

14:04:46

00387411467TRLO0.1.1

XLON

105

486.60

14:04:46

00387411468TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.60

14:04:46

00387411469TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.60

14:04:46

00387411470TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

485.40

14:29:26

00387420306TRLO0.1.1

XLON

810

485.40

14:29:26

00387420305TRLO0.1.1

XLON

112

485.40

14:29:26

00387420307TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.40

14:29:26

00387420308TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

485.60

14:31:44

00387421939TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

485.60

14:31:44

00387421940TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

485.60

14:31:44

00387421941TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1350

485.60

14:31:44

00387421942TRLO0.1.1

XLON

136

485.60

14:31:44

00387421943TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

540

486.00

14:36:44

00387424794TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1350

486.00

14:36:44

00387424793TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.00

14:39:39

00387426744TRLO0.1.1

BATE

190

486.60

14:49:52

00387432517TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

151

486.60

14:49:52

00387432519TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

46

486.60

14:49:52

00387432520TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1080

486.60

14:49:52

00387432521TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.60

14:49:52

00387432524TRLO0.1.1

XLON

282

486.20

14:55:55

00387436165TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1080

486.20

14:55:55

00387436166TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.20

14:55:55

00387436167TRLO0.1.1

XLON

123

486.40

15:02:07

00387439433TRLO0.1.1

XLON

147

486.40

15:02:07

00387439434TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

486.40

15:02:07

00387439435TRLO0.1.1

XLON

86

486.40

15:02:07

00387439437TRLO0.1.1

XLON

144

486.40

15:02:07

00387439438TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

486.80

15:24:10

00387451246TRLO0.1.1

BATE

70

486.80

15:24:10

00387451247TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

486.80

15:24:10

00387451248TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.80

15:24:10

00387451250TRLO0.1.1

XLON

540

486.80

15:24:10

00387451249TRLO0.1.1

XLON

540

486.80

15:32:54

00387455873TRLO0.1.1

XLON

810

486.80

15:32:54

00387455874TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.80

15:32:54

00387455878TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

54

487.00

15:37:52

00387458565TRLO0.1.1

XLON

59

487.00

15:37:52

00387458566TRLO0.1.1

XLON

157

487.00

15:38:34

00387459471TRLO0.1.1

XLON

206

487.00

15:38:34

00387459472TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

487.00

15:38:34

00387459474TRLO0.1.1

XLON

64

487.00

15:38:34

00387459473TRLO0.1.1

XLON

28

487.20

15:47:12

00387468386TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

487.20

15:53:31

00387473027TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1080

487.20

15:53:31

00387473028TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.20

15:53:31

00387473029TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

487.20

15:57:32

00387476278TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

487.20

15:57:32

00387476279TRLO0.1.1

BATE

21

487.20

15:57:32

00387476281TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

487.20

15:57:32

00387476282TRLO0.1.1

BATE

249

487.20

15:57:32

00387476283TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1080

487.00

15:57:32

00387476284TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.00

15:57:32

00387476285TRLO0.1.1

XLON

136

487.20

15:57:32

00387476286TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

182

486.80

16:11:19

00387485176TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

486.80

16:14:00

00387487091TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.80

16:14:00

00387487092TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.80

16:14:00

00387487094TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.80

16:14:00

00387487093TRLO0.1.1

XLON

116

486.80

16:14:00

00387487095TRLO0.1.1

XLON

154

486.80

16:14:00

00387487096TRLO0.1.1

XLON

88

486.80

16:14:00

00387487097TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

486.80

16:14:00

00387487098TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

136

486.80

16:14:00

00387487099TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

190

486.80

16:14:00

00387487104TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

202

487.20

16:15:24

00387488348TRLO0.1.1

XLON

70

487.20

16:15:24

00387488349TRLO0.1.1

XLON

268

487.20

16:15:24

00387488350TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.20

16:16:28

00387489277TRLO0.1.1

XLON

312

486.60

16:16:28

00387489280TRLO0.1.1

XLON

39

487.20

16:24:00

00387494695TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

158

487.20

16:24:00

00387494696TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

4

487.20

16:24:32

00387494947TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

126

487.20

16:25:51

00387495726TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

260

487.20

16:25:52

00387495729TRLO0.1.1

XLON

180

487.20

16:25:52

00387495730TRLO0.1.1

XLON

225

486.80

16:27:05

00387496403TRLO0.1.1

XLON

77

486.80

16:28:06

00387497231TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

12

487.40

16:29:50

00387498954TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

55

487.40

16:29:50

00387498955TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

 

 

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

 

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable.  These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

 

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

 

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

 

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

 

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

 

 

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

 