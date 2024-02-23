23 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 22/02/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 18,527 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 491.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 489.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 489.93p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 268,926,804 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 268,926,804. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 2,287,093 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £10,837,764.26.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 489.86p 10,152 Chi-X (CHIX) 490.12p 2,713 BATE (BATE) 489.93p 3,091 Aquis (AQXE) 490.10p 1,692 Turquoise (TRQX) 489.86p 879

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 29 489.00 16:08:18 00391461424TRLO0.1.1 XLON 28 489.40 16:09:40 00391462163TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 489.40 16:09:40 00391462164TRLO0.1.1 XLON 136 489.60 16:19:51 00391468700TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 64 489.60 16:19:51 00391468701TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 94 489.60 16:19:52 00391468709TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 220 489.60 16:19:53 00391468719TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 144 489.60 16:20:22 00391469073TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 386 489.40 16:20:58 00391469424TRLO0.1.1 XLON 108 489.40 16:21:30 00391469752TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 42 489.40 16:21:30 00391469753TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 44 489.40 16:21:30 00391469754TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 489.40 16:21:30 00391469755TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 328 489.40 16:21:30 00391469756TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 164 489.40 16:21:30 00391469757TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 4 489.40 16:21:30 00391469758TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 38 489.40 16:21:30 00391469759TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 60 489.40 16:21:30 00391469760TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 495 489.20 16:21:30 00391469762TRLO0.1.1 BATE 19 489.40 16:21:30 00391469761TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 157 489.20 16:21:30 00391469763TRLO0.1.1 BATE 120 489.20 16:21:30 00391469764TRLO0.1.1 BATE 579 489.40 16:21:30 00391469765TRLO0.1.1 XLON 675 489.40 16:21:30 00391469766TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2160 489.20 16:21:30 00391469767TRLO0.1.1 XLON 17 489.20 16:21:30 00391469768TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 45 489.20 16:21:30 00391469769TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 45 489.20 16:21:30 00391469771TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 20 489.20 16:21:30 00391469770TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 28 489.20 16:21:30 00391469772TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 10 489.20 16:21:30 00391469774TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 130 489.20 16:21:30 00391469773TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 71 489.20 16:21:30 00391469775TRLO0.1.1 BATE 169 489.60 16:21:59 00391470025TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 489.80 16:22:29 00391470345TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 36 490.00 16:23:49 00391471157TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 490.00 16:23:49 00391471166TRLO0.1.1 XLON 193 490.00 16:23:51 00391471179TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 490.00 16:23:56 00391471218TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 490.00 16:23:56 00391471219TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 490.00 16:23:59 00391471256TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 211 490.00 16:24:00 00391471265TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 490.00 16:24:00 00391471266TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 490.00 16:24:05 00391471329TRLO0.1.1 XLON 229 490.00 16:24:05 00391471328TRLO0.1.1 XLON 218 489.60 16:24:27 00391471548TRLO0.1.1 XLON 65 490.20 16:25:06 00391471961TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 36 490.40 16:26:18 00391472824TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 326 490.40 16:26:18 00391472823TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 36 490.20 16:26:18 00391472825TRLO0.1.1 XLON 268 490.20 16:26:18 00391472826TRLO0.1.1 XLON 117 490.20 16:26:18 00391472828TRLO0.1.1 XLON 30 490.20 16:26:18 00391472829TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 15 490.20 16:26:18 00391472830TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 56 490.20 16:26:18 00391472831TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 45 490.20 16:26:18 00391472832TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 103 490.20 16:26:18 00391472833TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 490.60 16:26:18 00391472839TRLO0.1.1 XLON 104 490.60 16:26:18 00391472838TRLO0.1.1 XLON 17 490.60 16:26:18 00391472840TRLO0.1.1 XLON 165 490.60 16:26:18 00391472841TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 490.60 16:26:18 00391472842TRLO0.1.1 XLON 65 490.60 16:26:18 00391472843TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 490.60 16:26:23 00391472879TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 490.60 16:26:23 00391472880TRLO0.1.1 XLON 193 490.60 16:26:23 00391472882TRLO0.1.1 XLON 46 490.20 16:26:23 00391472884TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 360 490.20 16:26:23 00391472885TRLO0.1.1 BATE 336 490.20 16:26:23 00391472886TRLO0.1.1 BATE 100 490.20 16:26:23 00391472887TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 810 490.20 16:26:23 00391472889TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 78 490.20 16:26:23 00391472888TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 490.20 16:26:23 00391472890TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1165 490.20 16:26:23 00391472891TRLO0.1.1 BATE 309 490.20 16:26:23 00391472892TRLO0.1.1 BATE 20 490.20 16:26:23 00391472893TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 22 490.20 16:26:23 00391472894TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 101 490.20 16:26:23 00391472895TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 122 490.20 16:26:23 00391472896TRLO0.1.1 XLON 164 490.20 16:26:23 00391472897TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 48 490.20 16:26:23 00391472898TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 225 490.20 16:26:23 00391472899TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 490.20 16:26:23 00391472900TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1890 490.20 16:26:23 00391472901TRLO0.1.1 XLON 223 490.00 16:26:23 00391472903TRLO0.1.1 XLON 434 490.20 16:26:23 00391472902TRLO0.1.1 XLON 197 490.00 16:26:23 00391472904TRLO0.1.1 XLON 58 490.00 16:26:23 00391472905TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 489.80 16:26:28 00391472951TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 21 490.40 16:27:16 00391473430TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 490.40 16:27:16 00391473429TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 490.40 16:27:16 00391473431TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 490.40 16:27:16 00391473432TRLO0.1.1 XLON 54 490.40 16:29:15 00391474567TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 414 490.80 16:29:37 00391474911TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 1 490.80 16:29:38 00391474953TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 4 490.80 16:29:38 00391474954TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 4 490.80 16:29:38 00391474955TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 7 490.80 16:29:43 00391475104TRLO0.1.1 XLON 163 490.80 16:29:43 00391475105TRLO0.1.1 XLON 11 490.80 16:29:52 00391475456TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 85 490.80 16:29:52 00391475457TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 285 490.80 16:29:52 00391475458TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 285 490.80 16:29:52 00391475459TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 491.00 16:29:54 00391475564TRLO0.1.1 XLON

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02