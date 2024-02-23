23 February 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the “Broker”), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
22/02/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
18,527
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
491.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
489.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
489.93p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with theauthority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 268,926,804 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 268,926,804. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 2,287,093 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £10,837,764.26.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
489.86p
10,152
Chi-X (CHIX)
490.12p
2,713
BATE (BATE)
489.93p
3,091
Aquis (AQXE)
490.10p
1,692
Turquoise (TRQX)
489.86p
879
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
29
489.00
16:08:18
00391461424TRLO0.1.1
XLON
28
489.40
16:09:40
00391462163TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
489.40
16:09:40
00391462164TRLO0.1.1
XLON
136
489.60
16:19:51
00391468700TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
64
489.60
16:19:51
00391468701TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
94
489.60
16:19:52
00391468709TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
220
489.60
16:19:53
00391468719TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
144
489.60
16:20:22
00391469073TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
386
489.40
16:20:58
00391469424TRLO0.1.1
XLON
108
489.40
16:21:30
00391469752TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
42
489.40
16:21:30
00391469753TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
44
489.40
16:21:30
00391469754TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
489.40
16:21:30
00391469755TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
328
489.40
16:21:30
00391469756TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
164
489.40
16:21:30
00391469757TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
4
489.40
16:21:30
00391469758TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
38
489.40
16:21:30
00391469759TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
60
489.40
16:21:30
00391469760TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
495
489.20
16:21:30
00391469762TRLO0.1.1
BATE
19
489.40
16:21:30
00391469761TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
157
489.20
16:21:30
00391469763TRLO0.1.1
BATE
120
489.20
16:21:30
00391469764TRLO0.1.1
BATE
579
489.40
16:21:30
00391469765TRLO0.1.1
XLON
675
489.40
16:21:30
00391469766TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2160
489.20
16:21:30
00391469767TRLO0.1.1
XLON
17
489.20
16:21:30
00391469768TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
45
489.20
16:21:30
00391469769TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
45
489.20
16:21:30
00391469771TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
20
489.20
16:21:30
00391469770TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
28
489.20
16:21:30
00391469772TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
10
489.20
16:21:30
00391469774TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
130
489.20
16:21:30
00391469773TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
71
489.20
16:21:30
00391469775TRLO0.1.1
BATE
169
489.60
16:21:59
00391470025TRLO0.1.1
XLON
20
489.80
16:22:29
00391470345TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
36
490.00
16:23:49
00391471157TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
490.00
16:23:49
00391471166TRLO0.1.1
XLON
193
490.00
16:23:51
00391471179TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
490.00
16:23:56
00391471218TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
490.00
16:23:56
00391471219TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
490.00
16:23:59
00391471256TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
211
490.00
16:24:00
00391471265TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
490.00
16:24:00
00391471266TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
490.00
16:24:05
00391471329TRLO0.1.1
XLON
229
490.00
16:24:05
00391471328TRLO0.1.1
XLON
218
489.60
16:24:27
00391471548TRLO0.1.1
XLON
65
490.20
16:25:06
00391471961TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
36
490.40
16:26:18
00391472824TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
326
490.40
16:26:18
00391472823TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
36
490.20
16:26:18
00391472825TRLO0.1.1
XLON
268
490.20
16:26:18
00391472826TRLO0.1.1
XLON
117
490.20
16:26:18
00391472828TRLO0.1.1
XLON
30
490.20
16:26:18
00391472829TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
15
490.20
16:26:18
00391472830TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
56
490.20
16:26:18
00391472831TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
45
490.20
16:26:18
00391472832TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
103
490.20
16:26:18
00391472833TRLO0.1.1
XLON
20
490.60
16:26:18
00391472839TRLO0.1.1
XLON
104
490.60
16:26:18
00391472838TRLO0.1.1
XLON
17
490.60
16:26:18
00391472840TRLO0.1.1
XLON
165
490.60
16:26:18
00391472841TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
490.60
16:26:18
00391472842TRLO0.1.1
XLON
65
490.60
16:26:18
00391472843TRLO0.1.1
XLON
48
490.60
16:26:23
00391472879TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
490.60
16:26:23
00391472880TRLO0.1.1
XLON
193
490.60
16:26:23
00391472882TRLO0.1.1
XLON
46
490.20
16:26:23
00391472884TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
360
490.20
16:26:23
00391472885TRLO0.1.1
BATE
336
490.20
16:26:23
00391472886TRLO0.1.1
BATE
100
490.20
16:26:23
00391472887TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
810
490.20
16:26:23
00391472889TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
78
490.20
16:26:23
00391472888TRLO0.1.1
BATE
16
490.20
16:26:23
00391472890TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1165
490.20
16:26:23
00391472891TRLO0.1.1
BATE
309
490.20
16:26:23
00391472892TRLO0.1.1
BATE
20
490.20
16:26:23
00391472893TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
22
490.20
16:26:23
00391472894TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
101
490.20
16:26:23
00391472895TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
122
490.20
16:26:23
00391472896TRLO0.1.1
XLON
164
490.20
16:26:23
00391472897TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
48
490.20
16:26:23
00391472898TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
225
490.20
16:26:23
00391472899TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
490.20
16:26:23
00391472900TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1890
490.20
16:26:23
00391472901TRLO0.1.1
XLON
223
490.00
16:26:23
00391472903TRLO0.1.1
XLON
434
490.20
16:26:23
00391472902TRLO0.1.1
XLON
197
490.00
16:26:23
00391472904TRLO0.1.1
XLON
58
490.00
16:26:23
00391472905TRLO0.1.1
XLON
48
489.80
16:26:28
00391472951TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
21
490.40
16:27:16
00391473430TRLO0.1.1
XLON
21
490.40
16:27:16
00391473429TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
490.40
16:27:16
00391473431TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
490.40
16:27:16
00391473432TRLO0.1.1
XLON
54
490.40
16:29:15
00391474567TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
414
490.80
16:29:37
00391474911TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
1
490.80
16:29:38
00391474953TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
4
490.80
16:29:38
00391474954TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
4
490.80
16:29:38
00391474955TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
7
490.80
16:29:43
00391475104TRLO0.1.1
XLON
163
490.80
16:29:43
00391475105TRLO0.1.1
XLON
11
490.80
16:29:52
00391475456TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
85
490.80
16:29:52
00391475457TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
285
490.80
16:29:52
00391475458TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
285
490.80
16:29:52
00391475459TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
491.00
16:29:54
00391475564TRLO0.1.1
XLON
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
