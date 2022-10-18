Advanced search
    VTNA   US92850H1005

VETANOVA, INC.

(VTNA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-10-10 am EDT
0.0200 USD    0.00%
07:35aVetaNova to Attend LD Micro Main Event XV
NE
10/05VetaNova, Inc. announced a financing transaction
CI
08/29Vetanova Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
VetaNova to Attend LD Micro Main Event XV

10/18/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - VetaNova Inc (OTC Pink: VTNA) (VetaNova), a startup building and operating solar-powered vertical greenhouses, announced today that it would be attending the LD Micro Main Event on October 25th and 26th in Los Angeles.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8828/140444_gcp1_550.jpg


Existing Avondale Facility

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8828/140444_gcp1.jpg

Last year, VetaNova acquired 157 Acres in Avondale, Colorado. The Avondale property has an existing 105,000 sq ft computer-controlled vertical greenhouse facility. VetaNova expects to expand to 25 acres of Greenhouse "under glass" over the next 36 months.

VetaNova has agreed to deliver 100% of all US Grade 1 produce grown at Avondale to Mastronardi Produce for distribution under the "Sunset Grown" brand name.

Avondale's is an ideal solar site with 300+ "Sun Days" a year. VetaNova, through VetaNova Solar Partners, LLC (VSP), expects to construct a Microgrid consisting of two 10 MWac Solar Fields. Microgrids can connect and disconnect from the utility grid to operate in grid-connected or island mode.

The VSP Microgrid expects to provide Avondale with 90% of its electricity needs at the lowest cost possible, giving VetaNova an enduring economic advantage that reduces COGS and increases Cash Flow by 20% to 30% over utility-provided power.

Significant Tax Benefits may be generated from the development of the Solar Fields and "passed through" to investors.

Contact Information:
John McKowen, CEO, john@vtanva.com
https://vtanva.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140444


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,20  - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,02 M 9,02 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,10%
