VETOQUINOL : SNGTV and FARMVETSYSTEMS sign a partnership agreement to offer a common, innovative digital solution to the veterinary healthcare market.

September 28th, 2020 (Paris, France) VETOQUINOL, FARMVET SYSTEMS and SNGTV have signed a partnership agreement aimed at offering a common solution highlighting the complementarity of their two software, VetIMPRESS and Vetélevage to farm vets. Aware of their shared philosophy aimed at optimizing vets actions thanks to new digital technologies, they are pooling these two software programs to strengthen the role of farm vets in animal health and welfare.

FARMVET SYSTEMS has developed the VetIMPRESS software which supports vets in their role in farms. As a key player in animal health, VETOQUINOL has taken a stake in FARMVETSYSTEMS in 2018, with the aim of completing its digital services offer to vets by offering them an innovative and efficient solution in the daily practice of their profession.



Likewise, SNGTV has developed the VETELEVAGE software which, thanks to the gateways developed or under development, allows vets to enhance their health monitoring services for farms and secure their core business: prescription.



Indeed, access to and interpretation of the information available in farms has become a strategic activity for vets, each farm generating an ever increasing volume of information from multiple sources (results of biological analysis, epidemiological information, performance control and reproduction data etc.). The solution offered by connecting to different databases, groups together and standardizes all information and allows vets to have access to it in the form of a dashboard. The dashboards are permanently available in the clinic as well as within the farms which thus help vets make informed decisions and improve their daily working life.



The complementarity of VetIMPRESS and Vetélevage makes it possible to offer a unique solution thanks to the pooling, among others, of animal health data.



Caroline Dupont Le Saux, Country Director - France, declared: 'Thanks to the VetIMPRESS software developed by FarmVet Systems, Vetoquinol places the veterinarian at the heart of the value creation for its farmer customers by allowing them to easily interpret multiple data. Associated with VetElevage, the various modules of the VetIMPRESS software, will offer French vets a simple, integrated and scalable offer to increase the profitability of the operations of our breeders network. Vetoquinol thus continues to integrate its digital components to improve veterinary practices while continuing to invest exclusively in the service of animal health and well-being, and of its stakeholders. '



Christophe Brard, President of SNGTV, declared: 'The VETELEVAGE software offers many features dedicated to the services provided by vets in cow's breeding in the field of milk quality, reproduction and breeding monitoring. It enables the prescription to be dispensed in compliance with the regulations, with a secure electronic signature. It communicates with the software used by the breeders and the national databases. It increments the computerized health registers. It also allows the sending of sms to farmers to support them in complying with prescriptions.The complementarity of VETELEVAGE and VETIMPRESS software is an opportunity to facilitate the daily intervention of vets in the health monitoring of farms '.