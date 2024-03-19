Financial report Vetropack Group
Consolidated balance sheet
CHF millions
Note
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
ASSETS
Short-term assets
Liquid funds
82.2
180.3
Accounts receivable
1
141.3
179.0
Other short-term receivables
2
36.0
31.3
Inventories
3
197.9
155.5
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
4
4.1
6.2
Subtotal short-term assets
461.5
552.3
Long-term assets
Tangible assets
5
778.0
661.6
Financial assets
6
20.3
17.3
Intangible assets
7
4.0
3.3
Subtotal long-term assets
802.3
682.2
Total assets
1 263.8
1 234.5
LIABILITIES
Liabilities
Short-term liabilities
- Accounts payable
160.5
209.0
- Short-term financial debts
8
3.3
10.2
- Other short-term liabilities
9
26.9
25.9
- Accrued expenses and deferred income
10
34.1
31.8
- Short-term provisions
11
4.8
6.7
Subtotal short-term liabilities
229.6
283.6
Long-term liabilities
- Long-term financial debts
8
252.4
168.6
- Other long-term liabilities
0.5
0.7
- Long-term provisions
11
30.6
32.3
Subtotal long-term liabilities
283.5
201.6
Total liabilities
513.1
485.2
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
12
19.8
19.8
Capital reserves
0.3
0.3
Retained earnings
667.3
688.5
Consolidated profit
63.3
40.7
Subtotal shareholders' equity
750.7
749.3
Total liabilities
1 263.8
1 234.5
Consolidated income statement
CHF millions
Note
2023
2022
Net sales from goods and services
13
898.8
899.4
Other operating income
14
24.1
25.7
Changes in inventories
40.1
21.4
Material expenses
15
- 147.3
- 135.6
Energy expenses
- 241.7
- 252.2
Personnel expenses
16
- 190.9
- 177.6
Depreciation
5
- 72.4
- 70.4
Impairments of tangible assets
5
- 0.8
- 2.2
Amortisation
7
- 1.6
- 1.8
Other operating expenses
17
- 217.0
- 217.6
Operating result (EBIT)
91.3
89.1
Financial result
18
- 10.9
- 7.7
Ordinary result
80.4
81.4
Non-operating result1
19
- 0.8
0.1
Extraordinary result
20
- 0.5
- 31.4
Consolidated profit before income taxes
79.1
50.1
Income taxes
21
- 15.8
- 9.4
Consolidated profit
63.3
40.7
Earnings per share
22
Undiluted earnings per registered share A in CHF
3.19
2.05
Undiluted earnings per registered share B in CHF
0.64
0.41
Diluted earnings per registered share A in CHF
3.19
2.05
Diluted earnings per registered share B in CHF
0.64
0.41
1 This includes depreciation of CHF 0.9 million on non-operating real estate and buildings (2022: CHF 0.9 million).
Consolidated cash flow statement
CHF millions
Note
2023
2022
Consolidated profit
63.3
40.7
Depreciation and amortisation
74.9
73.1
Impairments
- 1.1
25.7
Change in provisions
- 6.3
3.0
Result from disposals of fixed assets
- 0.2
0.5
Other non-cash items
- 0.5
- 0.8
Operating cash flow before change of net working capital
130.1
142.2
Change in accounts receivable
32.1
- 46.4
Change in inventories
- 53.0
- 27.4
Change in other receivables, prepaid expenses and accrued income
- 4.8
- 19.8
Change in accounts payable
- 38.0
80.0
Change in other short-term liabilities, accrued expenses and deferred income
6.0
1.9
Cash flow from operating activities
72.4
130.5
Investments in tangible assets
23
- 235.6
- 194.1
Disposals of tangible assets
1.5
2.9
Investments in financial assets
- 0.1
-
Investments in intangible assets
- 2.3
- 0.5
Cash flow from investment activities
- 236.5
- 191.7
Dividend to shareholders
- 19.8
- 25.8
Change in short-term financial debts
- 4.0
- 2.7
Change in long-term financial debts
94.1
147.8
Cash Flow from financing activities
70.3
119.3
Foreign exchange differences
- 4.3
- 4.0
Change in liquid funds
- 98.1
54.1
Liquid funds as per 1.1.
180.3
126.2
Liquid funds as per 31.12.
82.2
180.3
Change in liquid funds
- 98.1
54.1
Inflow from interest
0.6
0.4
Outflow for interest
- 1.0
- 1.0
Outflow for income taxes
- 16.1
- 12.2
Changes in consolidated shareholders' equity
CHF millions
Capital reserves
Retained
Share capital
(Agio)
earnings
Subtotal
Shareholders' equity as per 31.12.2021
19.8
0.3
754.4
774.5
Consolidated profit
-
-
40.7
40.7
Foreign exchange differences
-
-
- 40.1
- 40.1
Dividends
-
-
- 25.8
- 25.8
Shareholders' equity as per 31.12.2022
19.8
0.3
729.2
749.3
Consolidated profit
-
-
63.3
63.3
Foreign exchange differences
-
-
- 42.1
- 42.1
Dividends
-
-
- 19.8
- 19.8
Shareholders' equity as per 31.12.2023
19.8
0.3
730.6
750.7
The legally non-distributable reserves of Vetropack Holding Ltd amount to CHF 4.0 million (2022: CHF 4.0 million). Vetropack Holding Ltd did not hold own shares from 2021 to 2023.
Consolidation principles
Basis for the consolidated financial statement
The consolidation of the Group's financial statements provides an actual picture of the Group's assets, financial and income situation, and considers the Vetropack Group as a single business entity for this purpose.
Consolidated Group statements are based on financial statements for the year and are prepared in accordance with applicable national laws of each of the companies concerned. They are then restated in accordance with the Group's internal valuation and formatting principles. Financial statements conform to the principles of Swiss GAAP FER in addition to accounting prescriptions set out in regulations for companies listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange.
Consolidation scope
Consolidated Group statements include Vetropack Holding Ltd as well as all domestic and for eign subsidiaries in which Vetropack Holding Ltd has a direct or indirect interest of more than 50%. In such cases, the 'Full consolidation method' is applied, i.e. assets, liabilities, expenses and incomes of consolidated companies are consolidated 100%, whereby all material intra-Group transactions are eliminated (accounts receivable and payable, income and expenses, and inter mediate gains).
Minority shareholders' interests are recognised separately in the balance sheet and income state ment.
Holdings of between 20% and 50% are included in Group accounts according to the 'Equity method'. The Group's percentage share of net assets is reported in the balance sheet under 'Fi nancial assets'. Percentage share of net income is stated in the Consolidated income statement.
Holdings below 20% are posted in the consolidated balance sheet at acquisition cost less any necessary value adjustments.
An overview of companies within Vetropack Group and methods used to consolidate them into
Group financial statements is available here.
Capital consolidation
Capital consolidation is carried out according to the 'Purchase method', whereby the acquisition cost of an acquired company is charged against its net assets revaluated according to Group principles at the time of purchase. Any goodwill paid at the time of acquisition is charged directly to the Group's retained earnings in the acquisition year.
Financial statements produced by foreign companies within the Group in their respective curren cies are converted into Swiss francs as follows:
- Balance sheet figures: according to the exchange rate valid at year's end.
- Income statement figures: according to the average annual exchange rate.
- Cash flow statement figures: according to average and year-end rates respectively.
Exchange rate differentials resulting from such foreign currency conversions are charged to re tained earnings with no effect on net income. Exchange rate differentials caused by converting transactions and balance sheet items in foreign currencies are recorded in the books of the re spective Group company with effect on net income. Foreign exchange rate effects on long-termintra-Group loans with the nature of shareholders' equity are recorded in the consolidated share holders' equity, not affecting net income.
Average exchange rate
Year-end exchange rate
2023
2022
2023
2022
EUR
0.97191
1.00532
0.92600
0.98470
CZK
0.04051
0.04092
0.03745
0.04083
HRK
-
0.13341
-
0.13066
MDL
0.04958
0.05027
0.04792
0.04844
RON
0.19659
0.20326
0.18611
0.19923
UAH
0.02430
0.02902
0.02191
0.02491
Valuation principles
Financial statements for individual companies are consolidated into the Group's financial state ments, and valued in accordance with uniform principles across the Group. The most important valuation methods for the individual balance sheet positions are as follows:
Liquid assets
Liquid assets include cash, current account balances at banks and other financial institutions, as well as fixed-term deposits with maturity of no more than 90 days from the balance-sheet date. Liquid assets are valued at their nominal rate.
Marketable securities
Short-term securities recognised on the balance sheet include marketable and easily realisable securities investments and term deposits with a maturity of three to twelve months. Securities are valued at market prices. Term deposits are valued at their nominal rate.
Receivables
Receivables are valued at their nominal rate. Value adjustments are carried out for identifiable in dividual risks. Country-specific general value adjustments (2% to 10%) are applied to other risks.
Inventories
Inventories are valued at either their acquisition or manufacturing costs. However, if the market price is lower, this figure is applied instead. Manufacturing costs include the cost of raw materi als, individual production costs and a portion of allocated general overhead costs. All identifi able risks of loss for goods or articles with insufficient inventory turnover are taken into account by appropriate value adjustments. Inventories from intercompany deliveries do not include interme diate profits. Discounts are recorded as reductions in the cost of goods.
