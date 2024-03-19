Financial report Vetropack Group

Consolidation principles

Basis for the consolidated financial statement

The consolidation of the Group's financial statements provides an actual picture of the Group's assets, financial and income situation, and considers the Vetropack Group as a single business entity for this purpose.

Consolidated Group statements are based on financial statements for the year and are prepared in accordance with applicable national laws of each of the companies concerned. They are then restated in accordance with the Group's internal valuation and formatting principles. Financial statements conform to the principles of Swiss GAAP FER in addition to accounting prescriptions set out in regulations for companies listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Consolidation scope

Consolidated Group statements include Vetropack Holding Ltd as well as all domestic and for­ eign subsidiaries in which Vetropack Holding Ltd has a direct or indirect interest of more than 50%. In such cases, the 'Full consolidation method' is applied, i.e. assets, liabilities, expenses and incomes of consolidated companies are consolidated 100%, whereby all material intra-Group transactions are eliminated (accounts receivable and payable, income and expenses, and inter­ mediate gains).

Minority shareholders' interests are recognised separately in the balance sheet and income state­ ment.

Holdings of between 20% and 50% are included in Group accounts according to the 'Equity method'. The Group's percentage share of net assets is reported in the balance sheet under 'Fi­ nancial assets'. Percentage share of net income is stated in the Consolidated income statement.

Holdings below 20% are posted in the consolidated balance sheet at acquisition cost less any necessary value adjustments.

An overview of companies within Vetropack Group and methods used to consolidate them into

Group financial statements is available here.

Capital consolidation

Capital consolidation is carried out according to the 'Purchase method', whereby the acquisition cost of an acquired company is charged against its net assets revaluated according to Group principles at the time of purchase. Any goodwill paid at the time of acquisition is charged directly to the Group's retained earnings in the acquisition year.