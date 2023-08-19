In the early hours of Saturday, 19 August 2023, a fire broke out at the Kremsmünster plant.
The most important thing first: no one was injured. Thanks to the support of the surrounding fire brigades, the fire was extinguished within an hour. At the moment, only two of the total of seven lines are running. A complete picture of the damage will be available in the following week with the consultation of external experts. Until then, it is not possible to estimate how long it will take to restore normal operations. Should there be any impact on production and delivery schedules, we would proactively inform our customers and investors.
The team's focus is on measures to ensure the safety of all staff on site and to stabilise the situation. We would like to thank all employees involved as well as the surrounding fire brigades for their active support.
Vetropack Holding AG published this content on 19 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2023 16:32:03 UTC.
Vetropack Holding SA is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the manufacture of glass packaging for the food and beverage industry. The Group offers such services as the design, production and delivery of tailor-made glass, as well as consulting and support services in the area of packaging analysis, bottling, conditioning, closure technology, decorative refinement and labeling. The Vetropack Group operates seven production sites and 16 melting furnaces with a total aggregate production capacity of more than 4,000 tons per day. The Company operates collection centers at its production site in order for used glass to be brought in for recycling. The Company is active domestically and abroad, including: Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia and Ukraine.