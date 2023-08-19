The most important thing first: no one was injured. Thanks to the support of the surrounding fire brigades, the fire was extinguished within an hour. At the moment, only two of the total of seven lines are running. A complete picture of the damage will be available in the following week with the consultation of external experts. Until then, it is not possible to estimate how long it will take to restore normal operations. Should there be any impact on production and delivery schedules, we would proactively inform our customers and investors.

The team's focus is on measures to ensure the safety of all staff on site and to stabilise the situation. We would like to thank all employees involved as well as the surrounding fire brigades for their active support.