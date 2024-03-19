2023 will go down in our records as a difficult fiscal year. Even more so than in previous years, our sector - in common with the entire packaging industry - felt the effects of the climate of crisis prevailing at present: wars, the aftermath of the energy crisis, inflation, and growing overall un­ certainty are slowing down consumer behaviour, and this is also curtailing demand for packag­ ing. Especially in the second half of 2023, this situation confronted our Group with a number of challenges to which we responded by very swiftly adjusting our production capacities. Across the Group, we are recording hundreds of line downtime days throughout 2023 - and it is currently impossible to predict when or how quickly this situation will change again.

Market situation remains tense

In fact, we can already see that 2024 is following on seamlessly from the weak second half of the preceding year. We will therefore be focusing on our efficiency even more intensively than in 2023: alongside proactive management of our capacities, this means that we will concentrate on reducing costs. This also applies to human resources, and in particular to restraint regarding the creation of new positions as well as new appointments to existing positions. We will also defer planned investments in our plants as far as possible.

Irrespective of these measures, we reserve the option of temporarily shutting down further lines and furnaces at individual sites if a change in the market situation necessitates such steps. In this same context, we already announced a difficult decision a few days ago: we are currently re­ viewing the closure of our production at the site in St-Prex, Switzerland, probably in the second half of 2024. We have already opened the consultation process on the future of the production site. Should this come to pass, it would be a drastic step for us. St-Prex is not merely our only plant in our home market of Switzerland: it is also the Vetropack Group's parent plant. For our employees in St-Prex, furthermore, this would mean that the majority of their jobs would cease to exist.

Nevertheless, we cannot yet see any alternative to closure: major investments in a complete fur­ nace overhaul would become necessary in the coming years, even though this would bring about no permanent change in the plant's future prospects and competitiveness.

Regardless of the outcome of the consultation process, Switzerland will remain our home and one of our core markets. Our company headquarters will remain in Bülach in the future. At all events, we will continue our commitment to glass recycling (Vetrorecycling) in collaboration with our Swiss partners at municipal level.

Proactive management of production capacities

Given that the tense market situation remains unchanged, we still reserve the general option of proactively adapting our Group-wide production capacities in response to developments. Fol­ lowing the furnace shutdown lasting several months in Kyjov, for instance, we are considering an­ other furnace shutdown at the Kremsmünster site. Until further notice, moreover, we will only be using one of the two remaining furnaces at our Ukrainian plant in Gostomel.

These cutbacks mean that we are withdrawing massive production capacity from the market, be­ cause demand for glass packaging is currently weak due to the economic situation. The emphasis here is on "currently": in fact, we assume that we are experiencing a temporary weakness in the market and that we can expect a recovery in the medium term. At that point, we will again have need of these capacities.

Stable development despite a difficult market environment

In view of the difficult environment, it is most remarkable that we maintained our sales in fiscal 2023 and closed the year with a good result. Given the current market conditions, this was cer­ tainly not an achievement that could be taken for granted - and, above all, it was the result of many correct decisions taken in preceding years. More than ever before, we are convinced that our Strategy 2030, with its five cornerstones, stakes out the right framework for the successful de­ velopment of our group of companies in the coming years. This was clearly demonstrated once again in the past year, when we were able to make major progress in all our core areas: strengthening our market position, entering new business areas, quality and operational excel­ lence, and innovation and sustainability. On this basis, we shall resolutely continue along this path again in 2024.