Notes to the report

Each year, Vetropack publishes an annual report which includes the financial reporting together with reporting on all relevant non-financial matters. Since 2014, this report has been compiled in accordance with the requirements stipulated by the GRI standards, among others. The present re­ port also follows this established practice. Furthermore, the design and development of this year's report take account of the requirements of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO), which enter into force for the first time for the 2023 fiscal year (Art. 964a - 964c, CO).

To maintain continuity, the structure of the 2023 annual report has only undergone moderate re­ vision as compared to the prior year's report. Broadly speaking, the following sections are differ­ entiated: the management report, basic information about the company, reporting on material topics, corporate governance, and the remuneration report. This year, for the first time, the mater­ ial topics (which were updated in the preparatory stages of reporting) are structured according to Economic impact, Environmental impact, Social impact, and Governance.

As this annual report also includes reporting on non-financial matters in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO), the report contains a CO reference table which links the rele­ vant material topics to the non-financial matters.

If a new presentation, a new calculation method or optimised data collection has led to different results for prior years in connection with individual GRI disclosures, this is mentioned in the notes to the relevant disclosures. The non-financial information and data has not undergone an external audit.

The present report covers the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 and was pub­ lished on 19 March 2024. Questions and suggestions regarding this report can be emailed via info@vetropack.com to Corporate Communications at Vetropack Holding Ltd, CH-8180 Bülach.