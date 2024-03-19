Notes to the report
- CO reference table
- Statement by the Board of Directors
- GRI content index
Notes to the report
Each year, Vetropack publishes an annual report which includes the financial reporting together with reporting on all relevant non-financial matters. Since 2014, this report has been compiled in accordance with the requirements stipulated by the GRI standards, among others. The present re port also follows this established practice. Furthermore, the design and development of this year's report take account of the requirements of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO), which enter into force for the first time for the 2023 fiscal year (Art. 964a - 964c, CO).
To maintain continuity, the structure of the 2023 annual report has only undergone moderate re vision as compared to the prior year's report. Broadly speaking, the following sections are differ entiated: the management report, basic information about the company, reporting on material topics, corporate governance, and the remuneration report. This year, for the first time, the mater ial topics (which were updated in the preparatory stages of reporting) are structured according to Economic impact, Environmental impact, Social impact, and Governance.
As this annual report also includes reporting on non-financial matters in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO), the report contains a CO reference table which links the rele vant material topics to the non-financial matters.
If a new presentation, a new calculation method or optimised data collection has led to different results for prior years in connection with individual GRI disclosures, this is mentioned in the notes to the relevant disclosures. The non-financial information and data has not undergone an external audit.
The present report covers the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 and was pub lished on 19 March 2024. Questions and suggestions regarding this report can be emailed via info@vetropack.com to Corporate Communications at Vetropack Holding Ltd, CH-8180 Bülach.
Notes to the report
Notes to the report
CO reference table
Non-financial matters as per
Art. 964b, Swiss Code of Obligations (CO)
Material Topic Vetropack Holding Ltd
Environmental Matters
Climate protection
Resources
Water
Social Issues
Product quality and product safety
Employee-related Issues
Employee satisfaction
Diversity, equity and inclusion
Occupational health and safety
Respect for Human Rights
Compliance
Supply chain management
Combating Corruption
Compliance
Notes to the report
Notes to the report
Statement by the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors of Vetropack Holding Ltd approved the non-financial report for the year of 2023 at its meeting on 13 March 2024.
Bülach, 13 March 2024
Claude R. Cornaz
Johann Reiter
Chairman of the Board of Directors
CEO
Notes to the report
Notes to the report
GRI content index
Vetropack has reported in accordance with the GRI Standards for the period of 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. For the Content Index - Essentials Service, GRI Services reviewed that the GRI content index has been presented in a way consistent with the requirements for reporting in accordance with the GRI Standards, and that the information in the index is clearly presented and accessible to the stakeholders. This service was provided for the German version of the re port.
GRI 1 used
GRI 1: Foundation 2021
Applicable GRI Sector Standard
none
General Disclosures
GRI Standard
Disclosure
Omission
Requirements omitted (RO), Reason
(R), Explanation (E)
The organization and its reporting practices
GRI 2: General Disclosures
2021
2-1
Organizational details
2-2
Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting
2-3
2-4
2-5
Activities and workers
GRI 2: General Disclosures
2021
2-6
Activities, value chain and other business relationships
2-7
Employees
2-8
Workers who are not employees
Governance
GRI 2: General Disclosures
2021
2-9
Governance structure and composition
2-10
Nomination and selection of the highest governance body
2-11
Chair of the highest governance body
Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the man
2-12
agement of impacts
2-13
Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts
Role of the highest governance body in sustainability report
2-14
2-15
Conflicts of interest
2-16
Communication of critical concerns
2-17
Collective knowledge of the highest governance body
Vetropack integrated annual report 2023 - Notes to the report
Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance
2-18
body
2-19
Remuneration policies
2-20
Process to determine remuneration
Annual total compensation ratio (RO)
Confidentiality constraints (R)
Data not public for confidentiality rea
2-21
Annual total compensation ratio
sons (E)
Strategy, policies and practices
GRI 2: General Disclosures
2021
2-22
Statement on sustainable development strategy
2-23
Policy commitments
2-24
Embedding policy commitments
2-25
Processes to remediate negative impacts
2-26
Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns
2-27
Compliance with laws and regulations
2-28
Membership associations
Stakeholder engagement
GRI 2: General Disclosures
2021
2-29
Approach to stakeholder engagement
2-30
Collective bargaining agreements
Material Topics
GRI Standard
Disclosure
Omission
Requirements omitted (RO), Reason
(R), Explanation (E)
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-1
Process to determine material topics
3-2
List of material topics
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
GRI 201: Economic Performance 2016
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
GRI 417: Marketing and Label ing 2016
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
GRI 416: Customer Health and
Safety 2016
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
GRI 302: Energy 2016
GRI 305: Emissions 2016
Economic performance
3-3 Management of material topics
201-1 Direct economic value generated and distributed Customer satisfaction
3-3 Management of material topics
Requirements for product and service information and label 417-1 ing
Incidents of non-compliance concerning product and service 417-2 information and labeling
Innovation
3-3 Management of material topics Product quality and product safety
3-3 Management of material topics
Assessment of the health and safety impacts of product and 416-1 service categories
Incidents of non-compliance concerning the health and safety 416-2 impacts of products and services
Climate protection
3-3 Management of material topics
302-1 Energy consumption within the organization
302-3 Energy intensity
305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
305-2 Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions
305-3 Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions
Vetropack integrated annual report 2023 - Notes to the report
305-4 GHG emissions intensity
Resources
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-3
Management of material topics
GRI 301: Materials 2016
301-1
Materials used by weight or volume
301-2 Recycled input materials used
GRI 306: Waste 2020
306-1
Waste generation and significant waste-related impacts
306-2 Management of significant waste-related impacts
306-3
Waste generated
Water
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-3
Management of material topics
GRI 303: Water and Effluents
2018
303-1
Interactions with water as a shared resource
303-2 Management of water discharge-related impacts
303-3
Water withdrawal
303-4
Water discharge
Employee satisfaction
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-3
Management of material topics
GRI 401: Employment 2016
401-1
New employee hires and employee turnover
Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not provided
401-2 to temporary or parttime employee
GRI 402: Labor/Management
Relations 2016
402-1
Minimum notice periods regarding operational changes
GRI 404: Training and Educa
Programs for upgrading employee skills and transition assis
tion 2016
404-2
tance programs
Percentage of employees receiving regular performance and
404-3 career development reviews
Occupational health and safety
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-3
Management of material topics
GRI 403: Occupational Health
and Safety 2018
403-1
Occupational health and safety management system
Hazard identification, risk assessment, and incident investiga
403-2
tion
403-3 Occupational health services
Worker participation, consultation, and communication on
403-4 occupational health and safety
403-5 Worker training on occupational health and safety
403-6 Promotion of worker health
Workers covered by an occupational health and safety man
403-8
agement system
403-9
Work-related injuries
403-10 Work-related ill health
Diversity, equity and inclusion
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-3
Management of material topics
GRI 405: Diversity and Equal
Opportunity 2016
405-1
Diversity of governance bodies and employees
GRI 406: Non-discrimination
2016
406-1
Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken
Compliance
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-3
Management of material topics
GRI 205: Anti-corruption 2016
205-1
Operations assessed for risks related to corruption
Communication and training about anti-corruption policies
205-2
and procedures
205-3 Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken
Vetropack integrated annual report 2023 - Notes to the report
GRI 206: Anti-competitive Be
Legal actions for anti-competitive behavior, anti-trust, and
havior 2016
206-1
monopoly practices
GRI 418: Customer Privacy
Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer
2016
418-1 privacy and losses of customer data
Supply chain management
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-3
Management of material topics
GRI 308: Supplier Environmen
New suppliers that were screened using environmental crite
tal Assessment 2016
308-1
ria
Operations and suppliers at significant risk for incidents of
GRI 408: Child Labor 2016
408-1
child labor
GRI 414: Supplier Social As
sessment 2016
414-1 New suppliers that were screened using social criteria
Vetropack integrated annual report 2023 - Notes to the report
Notes to the report
Due Diligence and Transparency
Compliance with the due diligence obligations in rela
tion to conflict minerals
Vetropack Group has adopted and implemented a Supply Chain Policy on Conflict Minerals and Child Labour, which sets out how Vetropack Group deals with the issue of conflict minerals and how it implements the provisions of Swiss legislation (CO, DDTrO and Criminal Code) and the Regulation (EU) 2017/821 on Conflict Minerals. The goal is to ensure that no minerals or metals from conflict areas are processed within the Vetropack Group.
The Vetropack Group is exempt from the annual consolidated reporting and due diligence oblig ations in Switzerland because, in the calendar year 2023, (i) it did not place in free circulation or process in Switzerland minerals or metals containing tantalum, tungsten or gold, and (ii) regard ing tin, it did not exceed the import and processing quantities set out in the DDTrO. The relevant annual checks have been conducted and documented in accordance with DDTrO.
The Vetropack companies in the EU are exempt from the annual consolidated reporting and due diligence obligations according to the Regulation EU 2017/821 on Conflict Minerals because, in the calendar year 2023, (i) they did not import into the EU minerals or metals containing tanta lum, tungsten or gold, and (ii) regarding tin, it did not exceed the import quantities set out in the Regulation EU 2017/821 on Conflict Minerals. The relevant annual checks have been conduct ed and documented.
Compliance with due diligence obligations in relation to child labour
Vetropack Group adopted and implemented a Supply Chain Policy on Conflict Minerals and Child Labour, which sets out how Vetropack Group deals with the issue of child labour and how it implements the relevant provisions of Swiss legislation (CO, DDTrO and Criminal Code). The goal is to ensure that no products or services are offered that involve child labour, and that no children are employed or engaged within the Vetropack Group itself.
The Vetropack Group is exempt from the annual consolidated reporting and due diligence oblig ations because it did not offer any products or services in the calendar year 2023 for which there was a reasonable suspicion that they were manufactured or provided using child labour, either in its supply chain or in its own plants and operations. The relevant annual checks have been con ducted and documented in accordance with DDTrO.
Vetropack integrated annual report 2023 - Notes to the report
