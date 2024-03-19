Notes to the report

Each year, Vetropack publishes an annual report which includes the financial reporting together with reporting on all relevant non-financial matters. Since 2014, this report has been compiled in accordance with the requirements stipulated by the GRI standards, among others. The present re­ port also follows this established practice. Furthermore, the design and development of this year's report take account of the requirements of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO), which enter into force for the first time for the 2023 fiscal year (Art. 964a - 964c, CO).

To maintain continuity, the structure of the 2023 annual report has only undergone moderate re­ vision as compared to the prior year's report. Broadly speaking, the following sections are differ­ entiated: the management report, basic information about the company, reporting on material topics, corporate governance, and the remuneration report. This year, for the first time, the mater­ ial topics (which were updated in the preparatory stages of reporting) are structured according to Economic impact, Environmental impact, Social impact, and Governance.

As this annual report also includes reporting on non-financial matters in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO), the report contains a CO reference table which links the rele­ vant material topics to the non-financial matters.

If a new presentation, a new calculation method or optimised data collection has led to different results for prior years in connection with individual GRI disclosures, this is mentioned in the notes to the relevant disclosures. The non-financial information and data has not undergone an external audit.

The present report covers the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 and was pub­ lished on 19 March 2024. Questions and suggestions regarding this report can be emailed via info@vetropack.com to Corporate Communications at Vetropack Holding Ltd, CH-8180 Bülach.

CO reference table

Non-financial matters as per

Art. 964b, Swiss Code of Obligations (CO)

Material Topic Vetropack Holding Ltd

Environmental Matters

Climate protection

Resources

Water

Social Issues

Product quality and product safety

Employee-related Issues

Employee satisfaction

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Occupational health and safety

Respect for Human Rights

Compliance

Supply chain management

Combating Corruption

Compliance

Statement by the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Vetropack Holding Ltd approved the non-financial report for the year of 2023 at its meeting on 13 March 2024.

Bülach, 13 March 2024

Claude R. Cornaz

Johann Reiter

Chairman of the Board of Directors

CEO

GRI content index

Vetropack has reported in accordance with the GRI Standards for the period of 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. For the Content Index - Essentials Service, GRI Services reviewed that the GRI content index has been presented in a way consistent with the requirements for reporting in accordance with the GRI Standards, and that the information in the index is clearly presented and accessible to the stakeholders. This service was provided for the German version of the re­ port.

GRI 1 used

GRI 1: Foundation 2021

Applicable GRI Sector Standard

none

General Disclosures

GRI Standard

Disclosure

Omission

Requirements omitted (RO), Reason

(R), Explanation (E)

The organization and its reporting practices

GRI 2: General Disclosures

2021

2-1

Organizational details

2-2

Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting

2-3

Reporting period, frequency and contact point

2-4

Restatements of information

2-5

External assurance

Activities and workers

GRI 2: General Disclosures

2021

2-6

Activities, value chain and other business relationships

2-7

Employees

2-8

Workers who are not employees

Governance

GRI 2: General Disclosures

2021

2-9

Governance structure and composition

2-10

Nomination and selection of the highest governance body

2-11

Chair of the highest governance body

Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the man­

2-12

agement of impacts

2-13

Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts

Role of the highest governance body in sustainability report­

2-14

ing

2-15

Conflicts of interest

2-16

Communication of critical concerns

2-17

Collective knowledge of the highest governance body

Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance

2-18

body

2-19

Remuneration policies

2-20

Process to determine remuneration

Annual total compensation ratio (RO)

Confidentiality constraints (R)

Data not public for confidentiality rea­

2-21

Annual total compensation ratio

sons (E)

Strategy, policies and practices

GRI 2: General Disclosures

2021

2-22

Statement on sustainable development strategy

2-23

Policy commitments

2-24

Embedding policy commitments

2-25

Processes to remediate negative impacts

2-26

Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns

2-27

Compliance with laws and regulations

2-28

Membership associations

Stakeholder engagement

GRI 2: General Disclosures

2021

2-29

Approach to stakeholder engagement

2-30

Collective bargaining agreements

Material Topics

GRI Standard

Disclosure

Omission

Requirements omitted (RO), Reason

(R), Explanation (E)

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

3-1

Process to determine material topics

3-2

List of material topics

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

GRI 201: Economic Performance 2016

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

GRI 417: Marketing and Label­ ing 2016

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

GRI 416: Customer Health and

Safety 2016

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

GRI 302: Energy 2016

GRI 305: Emissions 2016

Economic performance

3-3 Management of material topics

201-1 Direct economic value generated and distributed Customer satisfaction

3-3 Management of material topics

Requirements for product and service information and label­ 417-1 ing

Incidents of non-compliance concerning product and service 417-2 information and labeling

Innovation

3-3 Management of material topics Product quality and product safety

3-3 Management of material topics

Assessment of the health and safety impacts of product and 416-1 service categories

Incidents of non-compliance concerning the health and safety 416-2 impacts of products and services

Climate protection

3-3 Management of material topics

302-1 Energy consumption within the organization

302-3 Energy intensity

305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions

305-2 Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions

305-3 Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions

305-4 GHG emissions intensity

Resources

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

3-3

Management of material topics

GRI 301: Materials 2016

301-1

Materials used by weight or volume

301-2 Recycled input materials used

GRI 306: Waste 2020

306-1

Waste generation and significant waste-related impacts

306-2 Management of significant waste-related impacts

306-3

Waste generated

Water

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

3-3

Management of material topics

GRI 303: Water and Effluents

2018

303-1

Interactions with water as a shared resource

303-2 Management of water discharge-related impacts

303-3

Water withdrawal

303-4

Water discharge

Employee satisfaction

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

3-3

Management of material topics

GRI 401: Employment 2016

401-1

New employee hires and employee turnover

Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not provided

401-2 to temporary or parttime employee

GRI 402: Labor/Management

Relations 2016

402-1

Minimum notice periods regarding operational changes

GRI 404: Training and Educa­

Programs for upgrading employee skills and transition assis­

tion 2016

404-2

tance programs

Percentage of employees receiving regular performance and

404-3 career development reviews

Occupational health and safety

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

3-3

Management of material topics

GRI 403: Occupational Health

and Safety 2018

403-1

Occupational health and safety management system

Hazard identification, risk assessment, and incident investiga­

403-2

tion

403-3 Occupational health services

Worker participation, consultation, and communication on

403-4 occupational health and safety

403-5 Worker training on occupational health and safety

403-6 Promotion of worker health

Workers covered by an occupational health and safety man­

403-8

agement system

403-9

Work-related injuries

403-10 Work-related ill health

Diversity, equity and inclusion

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

3-3

Management of material topics

GRI 405: Diversity and Equal

Opportunity 2016

405-1

Diversity of governance bodies and employees

GRI 406: Non-discrimination

2016

406-1

Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken

Compliance

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

3-3

Management of material topics

GRI 205: Anti-corruption 2016

205-1

Operations assessed for risks related to corruption

Communication and training about anti-corruption policies

205-2

and procedures

205-3 Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken

GRI 206: Anti-competitive Be­

Legal actions for anti-competitive behavior, anti-trust, and

havior 2016

206-1

monopoly practices

GRI 418: Customer Privacy

Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer

2016

418-1 privacy and losses of customer data

Supply chain management

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

3-3

Management of material topics

GRI 308: Supplier Environmen­

New suppliers that were screened using environmental crite­

tal Assessment 2016

308-1

ria

Operations and suppliers at significant risk for incidents of

GRI 408: Child Labor 2016

408-1

child labor

GRI 414: Supplier Social As­

sessment 2016

414-1 New suppliers that were screened using social criteria

Due Diligence and Transparency

Compliance with the due diligence obligations in rela­

tion to conflict minerals

Vetropack Group has adopted and implemented a Supply Chain Policy on Conflict Minerals and Child Labour, which sets out how Vetropack Group deals with the issue of conflict minerals and how it implements the provisions of Swiss legislation (CO, DDTrO and Criminal Code) and the Regulation (EU) 2017/821 on Conflict Minerals. The goal is to ensure that no minerals or metals from conflict areas are processed within the Vetropack Group.

The Vetropack Group is exempt from the annual consolidated reporting and due diligence oblig­ ations in Switzerland because, in the calendar year 2023, (i) it did not place in free circulation or process in Switzerland minerals or metals containing tantalum, tungsten or gold, and (ii) regard­ ing tin, it did not exceed the import and processing quantities set out in the DDTrO. The relevant annual checks have been conducted and documented in accordance with DDTrO.

The Vetropack companies in the EU are exempt from the annual consolidated reporting and due diligence obligations according to the Regulation EU 2017/821 on Conflict Minerals because, in the calendar year 2023, (i) they did not import into the EU minerals or metals containing tanta­ lum, tungsten or gold, and (ii) regarding tin, it did not exceed the import quantities set out in the Regulation EU 2017/821 on Conflict Minerals. The relevant annual checks have been conduct­ ed and documented.

Compliance with due diligence obligations in relation to child labour

Vetropack Group adopted and implemented a Supply Chain Policy on Conflict Minerals and Child Labour, which sets out how Vetropack Group deals with the issue of child labour and how it implements the relevant provisions of Swiss legislation (CO, DDTrO and Criminal Code). The goal is to ensure that no products or services are offered that involve child labour, and that no children are employed or engaged within the Vetropack Group itself.

The Vetropack Group is exempt from the annual consolidated reporting and due diligence oblig­ ations because it did not offer any products or services in the calendar year 2023 for which there was a reasonable suspicion that they were manufactured or provided using child labour, either in its supply chain or in its own plants and operations. The relevant annual checks have been con­ ducted and documented in accordance with DDTrO.

