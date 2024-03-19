Remuneration
Introduction
The strategy adopted by the Vetropack Group aims to ensure the company's sustainable long- term development, taking account of its stakeholders' interests. Given that Vetropack has strong roots in local markets, specific conditions at individual locations are regarded as highly impor tant. Vetropack's remuneration principles have been drawn up with this in mind; they include a fixed component aligned with local market conditions, and an appropriate variable component related to performance and results.
Remuneration
Remuneration report
Principles of the remuneration scheme and its components
The Vetropack Group's remuneration scheme is geared to its employees' levels of responsibility and experience, and also to local conditions. Members of the Board of Directors (BoD) receive a fixed cash benefit with no variable components.
Members of the Management Board (MB) receive basic remuneration reflecting their individual responsibility and experience, as well as a variable performance- and results-related component. They are awarded additional non-cash benefits in the form of supplementary pension contribu tions and a company car, which is also available for their private use.
All remuneration is paid in cash; there are no option or share plans.
Organisation and authorities for determining remuneration
The BoD determines the principles underlying its own remuneration scheme and the scheme for the MB at the request of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC). It also sets the re muneration for the BoD and the CEO annually at the request of the NCC.
The NCC consists of three members of the BoD who are elected individually by the Annual Gen eral Assembly each year. The Annual General Assembly of 19 April 2023 elected Claude R. Cornaz, Richard Fritschi and Raffaella Marzi to the NCC; the BoD designated Claude R. Cornaz as Chairman of the NCC. The NCC reports on its discussions and decisions, and propos es any motions, at the next meeting of the entire BoD. The committee met three times during 2023, in February, September and November.
The NCC's main task is to review the remuneration schemes for the BoD and MB on a regular ba sis. The NCC submits remuneration proposals for the members of the BoD and the CEO to the en tire BoD so that the latter can pass the relevant resolutions. The NCC takes independent decisions regarding remuneration for the remaining members of the MB at the request of the CEO. The NCC also submits proposals to the BoD regarding the motions on overall remuneration for the BoD and MB that are to be put forward at the Annual General Assembly.
In addition, the NCC prepares the medium- and long-term human resources planning for mem bers of the BoD and the MB, and submits its proposals to the entire BoD so that the latter can pass the relevant resolutions.
The Annual General Assembly of Vetropack Holding Ltd votes separately on remuneration for the
Board of Directors and the Management Board as follows:
- prospectively, on the maximum total amount of remuneration for the Board of Directors for the period until the next Annual General Assembly (cf. article 27 of the company's Articles of As
sociation https://www.vetropack.com/en/vetropack/investor-relations/corporate-gover nance/).
- prospectively, on the maximum total amount of remuneration for the Management Board for the fiscal year that follows the Annual General Assembly (cf. article 27 of the Articles of Asso ciation).
Article 28 of the Articles of Association provides for an additional 40% of the amount approved by the Annual General Assembly for members of the Management Board nominated during the remuneration period.
Description of the remuneration components
Board of Directors (BoD)
Members of the BoD receive fixed remuneration in cash, with the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and ordinary members entitled to different amounts based on a graduated scale. The members of the NCC also receive fixed remuneration in cash for their work on the Committee, with the Chairman and ordinary members likewise entitled to different amounts based on a graduated scale. There are no variable components. Remuneration is paid out in 12 monthly instalments.
Management Board (MB)
Members of the MB receive fixed basic remuneration (fixed basic salary), which is commensurate with the level of responsibility involved in their individual function, their experience, and local conditions.
They also receive a variable cash bonus that consists of three elements:
- an individual element, based on the attainment of individually defined performance goals. This bonus component is calculated on the basis of an individually specified percentage of the per sonal fixed basic salary, multiplied by the goal attainment rate.
- a non-financial group element consisting of targets relating to Group performance in the areas of sustainability, markets and people.
- a net result element, calculated on the basis of an individually defined per mille rate of the
Group's consolidated net profit after tax. If the consolidated net profit is lower than 2% of the net revenue, this net result bonus is zero.
When appraising the attainment of individual performance goals, those elements that cannot be quantified are evaluated at the appraiser's discretion.
The target range for the variable remuneration as a whole, i.e. the individual element, the non-fi nancial group element and the net result element together, should be between 25% and 50% of the basic salary.
The total variable remuneration, however, is capped at a maximum of 75% of the base salary and is paid after the Annual Report has been approved by the BoD.
Remuneration for the Board of Directors (BoD)
Only cash benefits were paid to members of the BoD in 2023. No shares, options, loans, credits, additional fees or remuneration of any other kind were disbursed either to members of the BoD, former members of the BoD, or persons closely associated with them. Furthermore, there are no outstanding credits or loans.
2023 BoD remuneration
Social
Security
in CHF
Cash
Contributions
Total
BoD
NCC
Claude R. Cornaz, Chairman
315 800
13 333
100 295
429 428
Richard Fritschi, Vice-Chairman
90 000
10 000
7 505
107 505
Sönke Bandixen, Member
65 000
-
3 087
68 087
Pascal Cornaz, Member
65 000
-
4 878
69 878
Rudolf W. Fischer, Member
21 667
5 000
1 349
28 016
Urs Kaufmann, Member
65 000
-
4 878
69 878
Raffaella Marzi, Member
43 334
6 667
3 753
53 754
Diane Nicklas, Member
65 000
-
12 132
77 132
Jean-Philippe Rochat, Member
65 000
-
3 087
68 087
Total
795 801
35 000
140 965
971 766
2022 BoD remuneration
Social
Security
in CHF
Cash
Contributions
Total
BoD
NCC
Claude R. Cornaz, Chairman
315 800
10 000
99 634
425 434
Richard Fritschi, Vice-Chairman
90 000
10 000
7 505
107 505
Sönke Bandixen, Member
65 000
-
4 132
69 132
Pascal Cornaz, Member
65 000
-
4 878
69 878
Rudolf W. Fischer, Member
65 000
15 000
4 048
84 048
Urs Kaufmann, Member
65 000
-
4 878
69 878
Diane Nicklas, Member
43 334
-
8 331
51 665
Jean-Philippe Rochat, Member
65 000
-
4 729
69 729
Total
774 134
35 000
138 135
947 269
Remuneration for the Management Board (MB)
Only cash and non-cash benefits were provided to members of the MB in 2023 . No shares, op tions, loans, credits, additional fees or remuneration of any other kind were disbursed either to members of the MB, former members of the MB, or persons closely associated with them. Further more, there are no outstanding credits or loans.
Pension/
Social
Security
Basic
Contribu
Non-cash
in CHF
Salary
Bonus
tions
Benefits1
Total
2023 MB Remuneration
Total MB
2 319 520
828 274
834 154
54 512
4 036 460
Highest level of remuneration2
604 140
270 005
229 211
8 602
1 111 958
2022 MB Remuneration
Total MB
2 331 028
925 297
825 024
56 126
4 137 476
Highest level of remuneration2
607 250
329 152
228 344
8 602
1 173 348
- Company car for personal use
- Johann Reiter, CEO
Comparison of remuneration disbursed with remuneration approved
Board of Directors (BoD)
At the Annual General Assembly on 19 April 2023, a vote was held on the total remuneration for the Board of Directors and a maximum amount of CHF 1,000,000.00 was defined.
In accordance with the Articles of Association, remuneration for the Board of Directors is ap proved prospectively for the period until the next ordinary Annual General Assembly. The table below compares the maximum amount of remuneration for the Board of Directors approved by the Annual General Assembly with the amounts actually disbursed in 2023.
in CHF
Approved total remuneration for the BoD from 1 May 2023 until 30 April
2024
1 000 000
Remuneration disbursed to the BoD in 2023
971 766
Management Board (MB)
The maximum amount of the Management Board's total remuneration for the 2023 fiscal year (CHF 5,550,000.00) was approved at the Annual General Assembly held on 20 April 2022. The table below compares the remuneration approved and disbursed in 2023.
in CHF
2023
Approved total remuneration for the Management Board for 2023
5 550 000
Remuneration disbursed to the Management Board in 2023
4 036 460
Participations
As of 31 December the individual members if the Board of Directors and the Management Board held the following number of registered shares A and B of Vetropack Holding AG:
Registered shares
Registered shares
Registered shares
Registered shares
A
B
A
B
2023
2023
2022
2022
Claude R. Cornaz1
48 260
-
48 260
-
Richard Fritschi1
1 000
-
1 000
-
Sönke Bandixen1
2 000
-
2 000
-
Pascal Cornaz1
50 000
-
50 000
-
Rudolf Fischer1
(until 19.04.2023)
-
-
500
-
Urs Kaufmann1
2 450
-
2 450
-
Jean-Philippe Rochat1
500
-
500
-
Diane Nicklas1
-
-
-
-
Raffaella Marzi1
(since 19.04.2023)
-
-
-
-
Total
104 210
-
104 710
-
Johann Reiter2
750
-
750
-
David Zak2
-
-
-
-
Nuno Cunha2
-
-
-
-
Johann Eggerth2
-
-
-
-
Stephen Rayment2
-
-
-
-
Guido Stebner2
-
-
-
-
Evan Williams2
-
-
-
-
Total
750
-
750
-
- BoD members; position see here
- MB members; position see here
Mandates
List of external mandates as per 31.12.2023 of the members of the Board of Directors and Man agement Board (CO Art. 734e).
Listed Company
Board of Directors
Claude R. Cornaz
Dätwyler Holding AG
x
H. Goessler AG
Cornaz AG-Holding
Richard Fritschi
Reinhard Fromm Holding AG
Bibus Holding AG
Cornaz AG-Holding
Synbone AG
Schmidlin AG
Schweizerisches Institut für Betriebsökonomie
Congenius AG
SwissExtract AG
Fritschi Management GmbH
Sönke Bandixen
Schweizerische Schifffahrtsgesellschaft Untersee und Rhein AG
Urs Kaufmann
SFS Group AG
x
Huber+Suhner AG
x
Müller Martini Holding AG
Bucher Industries AG
x
Raffaella Marzi
Sika AG
x
Diane Nicklas
Hans OETIKER Holding AG
Jean-Philippe Rochat
Investissements Fonciers SA
x
Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA
x
Hochdorf Holding AG
x
Sagrave Holding Gravier SA
Casino de Montreux SA
Caroz SA
Cofigo SA
Ferragamo (Suisse) SA
Miauton Holding SA
Säuberlin & Pfeiffer SA
Veillon Immobilière SA
VW Volleyball World SA
Kellerhals Carrard Genossenschaft
Management Board
Board of Directors Chairman
Member of the Board
CEO
Management Board
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
David Zak
Infener AG
x
Johann Eggerth
Joh. Pengg AG
x
Pengg Austria GmbH
x
AGR Austria Glas Recycling GmbH
x
ARA Altstoff Recycling Austria AG
x
