Remuneration

Remuneration report

Principles of the remuneration scheme and its components

The Vetropack Group's remuneration scheme is geared to its employees' levels of responsibility and experience, and also to local conditions. Members of the Board of Directors (BoD) receive a fixed cash benefit with no variable components.

Members of the Management Board (MB) receive basic remuneration reflecting their individual responsibility and experience, as well as a variable performance- and results-related component. They are awarded additional non-cash benefits in the form of supplementary pension contribu­ tions and a company car, which is also available for their private use.

All remuneration is paid in cash; there are no option or share plans.

Organisation and authorities for determining remuneration

The BoD determines the principles underlying its own remuneration scheme and the scheme for the MB at the request of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC). It also sets the re­ muneration for the BoD and the CEO annually at the request of the NCC.

The NCC consists of three members of the BoD who are elected individually by the Annual Gen­ eral Assembly each year. The Annual General Assembly of 19 April 2023 elected Claude R. Cornaz, Richard Fritschi and Raffaella Marzi to the NCC; the BoD designated Claude R. Cornaz as Chairman of the NCC. The NCC reports on its discussions and decisions, and propos­ es any motions, at the next meeting of the entire BoD. The committee met three times during 2023, in February, September and November.

The NCC's main task is to review the remuneration schemes for the BoD and MB on a regular ba­ sis. The NCC submits remuneration proposals for the members of the BoD and the CEO to the en­ tire BoD so that the latter can pass the relevant resolutions. The NCC takes independent decisions regarding remuneration for the remaining members of the MB at the request of the CEO. The NCC also submits proposals to the BoD regarding the motions on overall remuneration for the BoD and MB that are to be put forward at the Annual General Assembly.

In addition, the NCC prepares the medium- and long-term human resources planning for mem­ bers of the BoD and the MB, and submits its proposals to the entire BoD so that the latter can pass the relevant resolutions.

The Annual General Assembly of Vetropack Holding Ltd votes separately on remuneration for the

Board of Directors and the Management Board as follows: