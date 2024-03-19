Remuneration

Introduction

The strategy adopted by the Vetropack Group aims to ensure the company's sustainable long- term development, taking account of its stakeholders' interests. Given that Vetropack has strong roots in local markets, specific conditions at individual locations are regarded as highly impor­ tant. Vetropack's remuneration principles have been drawn up with this in mind; they include a fixed component aligned with local market conditions, and an appropriate variable component related to performance and results.

Remuneration

Remuneration report

Principles of the remuneration scheme and its components

The Vetropack Group's remuneration scheme is geared to its employees' levels of responsibility and experience, and also to local conditions. Members of the Board of Directors (BoD) receive a fixed cash benefit with no variable components.

Members of the Management Board (MB) receive basic remuneration reflecting their individual responsibility and experience, as well as a variable performance- and results-related component. They are awarded additional non-cash benefits in the form of supplementary pension contribu­ tions and a company car, which is also available for their private use.

All remuneration is paid in cash; there are no option or share plans.

Organisation and authorities for determining remuneration

The BoD determines the principles underlying its own remuneration scheme and the scheme for the MB at the request of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC). It also sets the re­ muneration for the BoD and the CEO annually at the request of the NCC.

The NCC consists of three members of the BoD who are elected individually by the Annual Gen­ eral Assembly each year. The Annual General Assembly of 19 April 2023 elected Claude R. Cornaz, Richard Fritschi and Raffaella Marzi to the NCC; the BoD designated Claude R. Cornaz as Chairman of the NCC. The NCC reports on its discussions and decisions, and propos­ es any motions, at the next meeting of the entire BoD. The committee met three times during 2023, in February, September and November.

The NCC's main task is to review the remuneration schemes for the BoD and MB on a regular ba­ sis. The NCC submits remuneration proposals for the members of the BoD and the CEO to the en­ tire BoD so that the latter can pass the relevant resolutions. The NCC takes independent decisions regarding remuneration for the remaining members of the MB at the request of the CEO. The NCC also submits proposals to the BoD regarding the motions on overall remuneration for the BoD and MB that are to be put forward at the Annual General Assembly.

In addition, the NCC prepares the medium- and long-term human resources planning for mem­ bers of the BoD and the MB, and submits its proposals to the entire BoD so that the latter can pass the relevant resolutions.

The Annual General Assembly of Vetropack Holding Ltd votes separately on remuneration for the

Board of Directors and the Management Board as follows:

  • prospectively, on the maximum total amount of remuneration for the Board of Directors for the period until the next Annual General Assembly (cf. article 27 of the company's Articles of As­

sociation https://www.vetropack.com/en/vetropack/investor-relations/corporate-gover­ nance/).

  • prospectively, on the maximum total amount of remuneration for the Management Board for the fiscal year that follows the Annual General Assembly (cf. article 27 of the Articles of Asso­ ciation).

Article 28 of the Articles of Association provides for an additional 40% of the amount approved by the Annual General Assembly for members of the Management Board nominated during the remuneration period.

Description of the remuneration components

Board of Directors (BoD)

Members of the BoD receive fixed remuneration in cash, with the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and ordinary members entitled to different amounts based on a graduated scale. The members of the NCC also receive fixed remuneration in cash for their work on the Committee, with the Chairman and ordinary members likewise entitled to different amounts based on a graduated scale. There are no variable components. Remuneration is paid out in 12 monthly instalments.

Management Board (MB)

Members of the MB receive fixed basic remuneration (fixed basic salary), which is commensurate with the level of responsibility involved in their individual function, their experience, and local conditions.

They also receive a variable cash bonus that consists of three elements:

  • an individual element, based on the attainment of individually defined performance goals. This bonus component is calculated on the basis of an individually specified percentage of the per­ sonal fixed basic salary, multiplied by the goal attainment rate.
  • a non-financial group element consisting of targets relating to Group performance in the areas of sustainability, markets and people.
  • a net result element, calculated on the basis of an individually defined per mille rate of the
    Group's consolidated net profit after tax. If the consolidated net profit is lower than 2% of the net revenue, this net result bonus is zero.

When appraising the attainment of individual performance goals, those elements that cannot be quantified are evaluated at the appraiser's discretion.

The target range for the variable remuneration as a whole, i.e. the individual element, the non-fi­ nancial group element and the net result element together, should be between 25% and 50% of the basic salary.

The total variable remuneration, however, is capped at a maximum of 75% of the base salary and is paid after the Annual Report has been approved by the BoD.

Remuneration for the Board of Directors (BoD)

Only cash benefits were paid to members of the BoD in 2023. No shares, options, loans, credits, additional fees or remuneration of any other kind were disbursed either to members of the BoD, former members of the BoD, or persons closely associated with them. Furthermore, there are no outstanding credits or loans.

2023 BoD remuneration

Social

Security

in CHF

Cash

Contributions

Total

BoD

NCC

Claude R. Cornaz, Chairman

315 800

13 333

100 295

429 428

Richard Fritschi, Vice-Chairman

90 000

10 000

7 505

107 505

Sönke Bandixen, Member

65 000

-

3 087

68 087

Pascal Cornaz, Member

65 000

-

4 878

69 878

Rudolf W. Fischer, Member

21 667

5 000

1 349

28 016

Urs Kaufmann, Member

65 000

-

4 878

69 878

Raffaella Marzi, Member

43 334

6 667

3 753

53 754

Diane Nicklas, Member

65 000

-

12 132

77 132

Jean-Philippe Rochat, Member

65 000

-

3 087

68 087

Total

795 801

35 000

140 965

971 766

2022 BoD remuneration

Social

Security

in CHF

Cash

Contributions

Total

BoD

NCC

Claude R. Cornaz, Chairman

315 800

10 000

99 634

425 434

Richard Fritschi, Vice-Chairman

90 000

10 000

7 505

107 505

Sönke Bandixen, Member

65 000

-

4 132

69 132

Pascal Cornaz, Member

65 000

-

4 878

69 878

Rudolf W. Fischer, Member

65 000

15 000

4 048

84 048

Urs Kaufmann, Member

65 000

-

4 878

69 878

Diane Nicklas, Member

43 334

-

8 331

51 665

Jean-Philippe Rochat, Member

65 000

-

4 729

69 729

Total

774 134

35 000

138 135

947 269

Remuneration for the Management Board (MB)

Only cash and non-cash benefits were provided to members of the MB in 2023 . No shares, op­ tions, loans, credits, additional fees or remuneration of any other kind were disbursed either to members of the MB, former members of the MB, or persons closely associated with them. Further­ more, there are no outstanding credits or loans.

Pension/

Social

Security

Basic

Contribu­

Non-cash

in CHF

Salary

Bonus

tions

Benefits1

Total

2023 MB Remuneration

Total MB

2 319 520

828 274

834 154

54 512

4 036 460

Highest level of remuneration2

604 140

270 005

229 211

8 602

1 111 958

2022 MB Remuneration

Total MB

2 331 028

925 297

825 024

56 126

4 137 476

Highest level of remuneration2

607 250

329 152

228 344

8 602

1 173 348

  1. Company car for personal use
  2. Johann Reiter, CEO

Comparison of remuneration disbursed with remuneration approved

Board of Directors (BoD)

At the Annual General Assembly on 19 April 2023, a vote was held on the total remuneration for the Board of Directors and a maximum amount of CHF 1,000,000.00 was defined.

In accordance with the Articles of Association, remuneration for the Board of Directors is ap­ proved prospectively for the period until the next ordinary Annual General Assembly. The table below compares the maximum amount of remuneration for the Board of Directors approved by the Annual General Assembly with the amounts actually disbursed in 2023.

in CHF

Approved total remuneration for the BoD from 1 May 2023 until 30 April

2024

1 000 000

Remuneration disbursed to the BoD in 2023

971 766

Management Board (MB)

The maximum amount of the Management Board's total remuneration for the 2023 fiscal year (CHF 5,550,000.00) was approved at the Annual General Assembly held on 20 April 2022. The table below compares the remuneration approved and disbursed in 2023.

in CHF

2023

Approved total remuneration for the Management Board for 2023

5 550 000

Remuneration disbursed to the Management Board in 2023

4 036 460

Participations

As of 31 December the individual members if the Board of Directors and the Management Board held the following number of registered shares A and B of Vetropack Holding AG:

Registered shares

Registered shares

Registered shares

Registered shares

A

B

A

B

2023

2023

2022

2022

Claude R. Cornaz1

48 260

-

48 260

-

Richard Fritschi1

1 000

-

1 000

-

Sönke Bandixen1

2 000

-

2 000

-

Pascal Cornaz1

50 000

-

50 000

-

Rudolf Fischer1

(until 19.04.2023)

-

-

500

-

Urs Kaufmann1

2 450

-

2 450

-

Jean-Philippe Rochat1

500

-

500

-

Diane Nicklas1

-

-

-

-

Raffaella Marzi1

(since 19.04.2023)

-

-

-

-

Total

104 210

-

104 710

-

Johann Reiter2

750

-

750

-

David Zak2

-

-

-

-

Nuno Cunha2

-

-

-

-

Johann Eggerth2

-

-

-

-

Stephen Rayment2

-

-

-

-

Guido Stebner2

-

-

-

-

Evan Williams2

-

-

-

-

Total

750

-

750

-

  1. BoD members; position see here
  2. MB members; position see here

Mandates

List of external mandates as per 31.12.2023 of the members of the Board of Directors and Man­ agement Board (CO Art. 734e).

Listed Company

Board of Directors

Claude R. Cornaz

Dätwyler Holding AG

x

H. Goessler AG

Cornaz AG-Holding

Richard Fritschi

Reinhard Fromm Holding AG

Bibus Holding AG

Cornaz AG-Holding

Synbone AG

Schmidlin AG

Schweizerisches Institut für Betriebsökonomie

Congenius AG

SwissExtract AG

Fritschi Management GmbH

Sönke Bandixen

Schweizerische Schifffahrtsgesellschaft Untersee und Rhein AG

Urs Kaufmann

SFS Group AG

x

Huber+Suhner AG

x

Müller Martini Holding AG

Bucher Industries AG

x

Raffaella Marzi

Sika AG

x

Diane Nicklas

Hans OETIKER Holding AG

Jean-Philippe Rochat

Investissements Fonciers SA

x

Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA

x

Hochdorf Holding AG

x

Sagrave Holding Gravier SA

Casino de Montreux SA

Caroz SA

Cofigo SA

Ferragamo (Suisse) SA

Miauton Holding SA

Säuberlin & Pfeiffer SA

Veillon Immobilière SA

VW Volleyball World SA

Kellerhals Carrard Genossenschaft

Management Board

Board of Directors Chairman

Member of the Board

CEO

Management Board

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

David Zak

Infener AG

x

Johann Eggerth

Joh. Pengg AG

x

Pengg Austria GmbH

x

AGR Austria Glas Recycling GmbH

x

ARA Altstoff Recycling Austria AG

x

