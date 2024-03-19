Sustainability

Our strategy embraces five strategic thrusts, and Clearly sustainable is the first of them: it represents our ambition of becoming Best in Class in Sustainability in our industry by 2030. As we journey towards this des­ tination, we are holding all areas and hierarchical levels of our compa­ ny accountable; we are setting ourselves binding goals, and integrat­ ing sustainability into our business activities.

Our ambition is to position Vetropack as Best in Class in Sustainability in our industry by 2030.

Our Clearly sustainable strategic thrust guides us along the path towards this goal.

We intend to be known for our innovative, ecologically compatible and socially acceptable manufacturing processes and our safe glass products of high quality. To protect the environment, we endeavour to conserve resources and water, close substance cycles, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Thanks to an inclusive corporate culture and development of our employees based on continuous learning, Vetropack should be appreciated as an Employer of Choice.

In keeping with Clearly sustainable, we are setting ourselves the following goals for our focus topics:

Climate protection: 30 percent reduction of CO 2 emissions per metric ton of glass produced by 2030 as compared to 2019

emissions per metric ton of glass produced by 2030 as compared to 2019 Resources: 70 percent recycled content by 2030

Water: water stress risks to be identified and goals defined by 2025

Occupational health and safety: Group-wide TRIR* of 2.0 by 2030

Group-wide TRIR* of 2.0 by 2030 Diversity, equity and inclusion: vision to be defined and roadmap to be developed in 2024

Sustainable supply chain to be ensured

* Total Recordable Injury Rate