Vext Investor Presentation November 2021

All references to currency in this Presentation are in U.S. Dollars.
Forward Looking Statements
This Presentation contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events and should be read together with more detailed information and financial data and statements. This Presentation does not contain all the information you should consider before purchasing securities of Vext Science, Inc. (the "Company" or "Vext"). In some cases, these forward-looking statement can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "might", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "indicate", "seek", "believe", "predict" or "likely". Or negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward- looking statements include, among other, things, statements relating to: the Company's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses and operations; the Company's expectations regarding timing of the completion of the construction and related construction costs; the Company's anticipated cash needs and its needs for additional financing; the Company's intention and ability to grow the business and its operations: including its ability to complete business development and integrate multi-state operations: the Company's expectations regarding harvesting of products and precut sales prices; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; expectations regarding our growth rates and growth plans and strategies; expectations with respect to the approval of the Company's cannabis license holders; expectations with respect to the future growth of its
medical and recreational cannabis services with license holders, and any commentary related to the legalization of adult-use, recreational cannabis and the timing related to such legalization, the Company's expected business objectives for the next twelve months. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company considering the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate and are subject to risks and uncertainties. In making the forward-looking statements included in this Presentation, the Company has made various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; (ii) that regulatory requirements will be maintained; (iii) general business and economic conditions;
the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; (v) the availability of financing on reasonable terms; (vi) the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; (vii) market competition; (viii) the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and (ix) that our current good relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and we cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers of the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to several
known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors.
The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially form those contained in forward-looking statement, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward- looking statements, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws in Canada.
The Company's common shares (subordinated voting shares) have not been and may never be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any other securities laws. As a result, the common stock may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws.
2
Profitable Growth from the Southwest
Established footprint in Arizona - Transitioned to adult-use in early 2021 - expected be a $3 billion market by 20251
Growing presence in Ohio - limited license medical market with adult-use upside and a large population
Pipeline of accretive M&A opportunities - set to be a consolidation partner of choice
Management team with a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state manufacturing/distribution footprints - Vext has operated profitably since 2016
Best-in-class cash flow generation enables Vext to self-fund growth
Insider alignment with shareholders: ~35.59% ownership2
1)
MJBiz Factbook 2021.
3
2)
Fully diluted and assuming conversion of super voting shares to subordinated voting shares.
Vertically Integrated Footprint in
Attractive Arizona Market
CURRENT FOOTPRINTSTRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Arizona - Fully Vertically Integrated
9.4M
45
$
%
Rev MRQ1,3
Gross Margin
Two Operated 20,000
Manufacturing
3.4M
37
%
Dispensaries
SQ. FT
$
of indoor
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. EBITDA
cultivation
MRQ1
Margin
81% YoY5 Growth
TOP TIER OPERATOR
BEST-IN-CLASS CASH FLOW & ATTRACTIVE VALUATION
AZ
Vapen brand is one of Arizona's top performers - on vast majority of dispensary shelves in the state
Profitable since 20162
Management team with a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state manufacturing/ distribution footprints
$8.0M Operating Cash
24% CFO Margin for
Flow ("CFO") for TTM5
TTM6
$128M Market Cap4
Arizona is a growing limited license, adult-use state with a strong fundamental margin profile
1)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2021. "Adjusted
2)
Based on net profit after taxes.
EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" are
3)
MRQ = "Most Recent Quarter".
non-IFRS Financial measures. See Appendix "A"
4)
As of market close on October 29, 2021.
for disclosure pertaining to these terms.
5)
Trailing Twelve Months ended June 30, 2021. Operating Cash
6)
CFO Margin is defined as
Flow (CFO) is defined as Net cash (used in) provided by operating
CFO divided by Revenue
activities, as outlined in the Company's financial statements.
for the TTM period
4
Established Retail Distribution
CENTRAL PHOENIX
NORTH PHOENIX
4126 W Indian School Road, Phoenix, Arizona
Open since August 2013
Located in the high
traffic industrial center
of Phoenix.
75 parking spots
1720 E Deer Valley Road, Phoenix, Arizona
Includes additional
Grand opening on July
Located near high
95 parking spots
3,000 sq. ft. customer
10, 2020
traffic shopping and
waiting area/cafe -
business centers
potential for future
expansion
Both operating dispensaries have been optimized for rapid customer service and online ordering.
Ample parking has been secured and room to expand on both sites as regulations allow.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Vext Science Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 17:44:03 UTC.