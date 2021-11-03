Vext Investor Presentation November 2021

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events and should be read together with more detailed information and financial data and statements. This Presentation does not contain all the information you should consider before purchasing securities of Vext Science, Inc. (the "Company" or "Vext"). In some cases, these forward-looking statement can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "might", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "indicate", "seek", "believe", "predict" or "likely". Or negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward- looking statements include, among other, things, statements relating to: the Company's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses and operations; the Company's expectations regarding timing of the completion of the construction and related construction costs; the Company's anticipated cash needs and its needs for additional financing; the Company's intention and ability to grow the business and its operations: including its ability to complete business development and integrate multi-state operations: the Company's expectations regarding harvesting of products and precut sales prices; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; expectations regarding our growth rates and growth plans and strategies; expectations with respect to the approval of the Company's cannabis license holders; expectations with respect to the future growth of its

medical and recreational cannabis services with license holders, and any commentary related to the legalization of adult-use, recreational cannabis and the timing related to such legalization, the Company's expected business objectives for the next twelve months. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company considering the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate and are subject to risks and uncertainties. In making the forward-looking statements included in this Presentation, the Company has made various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; (ii) that regulatory requirements will be maintained; (iii) general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; (v) the availability of financing on reasonable terms; (vi) the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; (vii) market competition; (viii) the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and (ix) that our current good relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and we cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers of the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to several