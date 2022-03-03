|
Vext Science : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - March 31, 2021 and 2020
Vext Science, Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Vext Science, Inc.
VEXT SCIENCE, INC
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
Notes
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
16,378,498
|
$
|
1,745,381
|
Accounts receivable
|
4
|
|
19,152,591
|
|
17,224,397
|
Inventory
|
5
|
|
902,201
|
|
857,317
|
Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other receivables
|
6
|
|
783,388
|
|
1,566,145
|
Due from related parties current
|
19
|
|
537,151
|
|
537,151
|
Notes receivable - current
|
19
|
|
1,677,647
|
|
1,853,573
|
Advances to joint ventures
|
10
|
|
215,849
|
|
69,013
|
Investment in sublease - current
|
17
|
|
149,958
|
|
144,601
|
|
|
|
39,797,283
|
|
23,997,578
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes receivable
|
7
|
|
8,944,007
|
|
7,024,110
|
Investment (Legacy)
|
8
|
|
425,350
|
|
350,000
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
12
|
|
13,999,865
|
|
12,457,565
|
Investment in sublease - non-current
|
17
|
|
392,909
|
|
432,287
|
Investment in joint ventures
|
9
|
|
1,248,987
|
|
1,282,598
|
Right-of-use asset
|
17
|
|
250,981
|
|
258,362
|
Due from related parties- non-current
|
19
|
|
1,644,634
|
|
1,644,634
|
Intangible assets
|
13
|
|
7,798,702
|
|
8,007,527
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
74,502,717
|
$
|
55,454,661
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payables and accrued liabilities
|
15,19
|
$
|
3,257,826
|
$
|
2,572,975
|
Due to Legacy Ventures Hawaii, LLC
|
8
|
|
-
|
|
22,479
|
Notes payable - current portion
|
16,19
|
|
917,973
|
|
920,828
|
Notes payable from RDF acquisition - current
|
16
|
|
1,372,500
|
|
948,750
|
Lease liability - current portion
|
17
|
|
162,449
|
|
156,694
|
Loan payable
|
18
|
|
4,220,927
|
|
4,165,034
|
Income tax payable
|
26
|
|
45,633
|
|
45,633
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
9,977,308
|
|
8,832,393
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable- non-current portion
|
16,19
|
|
64,763
|
|
64,763
|
Lease liability - non-current portion
|
17
|
|
659,156
|
|
701,810
|
Notes payable from RDF acquisition- non-current
|
16
|
|
3,848,825
|
|
4,529,575
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
25
|
|
5,411,900
|
|
5,013,000
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
19,961,951
|
|
19,141,541
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subordinated and multiple voting shares
|
20
|
|
32,812,609
|
|
17,182,123
|
Reserves
|
20
|
|
3,190,554
|
|
1,998,273
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
(17,754)
|
|
(283,558)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
18,555,357
|
|
17,416,282
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
54,540,766
|
|
36,313,120
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
74,502,717
|
$
|
55,454,661
|
|
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Contingencies (Note 24)
Subsequent events (Note 26)
Approved on May 24, 2021 on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Jason T. Nguyen"
|
, Director
|
"Eric J. Offenberger"
|
, Director
VEXT SCIENCE, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
Notes
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management fees
|
|
$
|
1,800,000
|
$
|
600,000
|
Professional services
|
|
|
3,122,053
|
|
1,402,839
|
Product sales
|
|
|
3,641,085
|
|
2,005,085
|
Equipment leasing
|
|
|
554,907
|
|
20,752
|
Property leasing
|
17
|
|
42,246
|
|
67,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,160,291
|
$
|
4,096,098
|
COST OF SALES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
2,472,081
|
|
1,494,285
|
Salaries, wages, and contractors
|
19
|
|
2,064,835
|
|
1,160,271
|
Property and equipment leasing, utilities, and property taxes
|
19
|
|
19,655
|
|
23,636
|
Amortization
|
12
|
|
443,833
|
|
212,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000,404
|
|
2,890,307
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,159,887
|
|
1,205,791
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accretion
|
18
|
|
58,399
|
|
26,134
|
Advertising and promotion
|
|
|
134,513
|
|
117,497
|
Amortization
|
12,17
|
|
274,561
|
|
56,983
|
Bank charges and interest
|
17,18
|
|
158,840
|
|
156,378
|
Consulting fees
|
19
|
|
139,743
|
|
280,591
|
Insurance
|
|
|
42,208
|
|
6,588
|
Office and general
|
|
|
355,872
|
|
796,655
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
325,025
|
|
264,166
|
Rent, property taxes, and utilities
|
17
|
|
53,847
|
|
27,069
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
113,231
|
|
19,952
|
Research and development
|
|
|
42,883
|
|
30,098
|
Share-based compensation
|
20
|
|
424,953
|
|
87,406
|
Salaries, wages, and commissions
|
20
|
|
294,596
|
|
330,590
|
Travel, training, and meals and entertainment
|
|
|
55,709
|
|
110,821
|
|
|
|
2,474,380
|
|
2,310,928
|
Share of profit (loss) of joint ventures
|
9
|
|
(303,157)
|
|
(62,520)
|
Loss on asset disposal
|
|
|
|
|
(766)
|
Foreign exchange gain / (loss)
|
|
|
(5,140)
|
|
126,347
|
Interest income
|
|
|
160,767
|
|
71,056
|
Net income (loss) before taxes
|
|
|
1,537,977
|
|
(971,020)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
398,900
|
|
-
|
Net income (loss) after taxes
|
|
$
|
1,139,077
|
$
|
(971,020)
|
Unrealized gain on foreign exchange translation
|
|
|
265,803
|
|
344,794
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
$
|
1,404,880
|
$
|
(626,226)
|
Basic earnings (loss) per common shares
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common shares
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
Weighted average number of common share outstanding - basic
|
|
|
99,591,301
|
|
84,363,326
|
Weighted average number of common share outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
99,591,301
|
|
84,363,326
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
VEXT SCIENCE, INC
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Amount:
|
Number of
|
Amount:
|
Reserves:
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
Reserves:
|
other
|
Retained
|
Shareholder's
|
|
subordinated
|
subordinated
|
multiple voting
|
multiple
|
compensatory
|
comprehensive
|
|
voting shares
|
voting shares
|
shares
|
voting shares
|
warrants
|
stock options
|
income
|
Earnings
|
Equity
|
|
#
|
$
|
#
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance at December 31, 2019
|
21,834,626
|
9,597,446
|
625,287
|
19
|
552,742
|
181,039
|
50,738
|
15,291,214
|
25,673,198
|
Conversion of multiple voting shares to
|
781,600
|
-
|
(7,816)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
subordinated voting shares
|
Shares issued upon prospectus offering
|
19,166,665
|
5,213,573
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,213,573
|
Shares issued from non-broker private
|
4,064,500
|
1,100,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,100,000
|
placement
|
Repricing of warrants
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
132,100
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
132,100
|
Share issuance - non cash warrants
|
-
|
(258,815)
|
-
|
-
|
258,815
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share issuance costs - cash
|
-
|
(705,507)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(705,507)
|
Shares issued for acquisition of RDF and
|
-
|
-
|
67,000
|
1,934,222
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,934,222
|
Firebrand
|
Shares based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
244,868
|
634,808
|
-
|
-
|
879,676
|
Shares issued from warrants exercised
|
859,000
|
301,185
|
-
|
-
|
(6,099)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
295,086
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(334,297)
|
-
|
(334,297)
|
Net Income/(Loss) for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,125,069
|
2,125,069
|
Balance at December 31, 2020
|
46,706,391
|
15,247,883
|
684,471
|
1,934,241
|
1,182,426
|
815,847
|
(283,558)
|
17,416,282
|
36,313,121
|
Shares issued upon prospectus offering
|
18,515,000
|
16,259,725
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16,259,725
|
Shares issued from non-broker private
|
1,395,000
|
1,225,078
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,225,078
|
placement
|
Share issuance - warrants
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
767,329
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
767,329
|
Share issuance costs - cash
|
-
|
(2,428,669)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,428,669)
|
Shares based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46,809
|
378,143
|
-
|
-
|
424,952
|
Shares issued from options exercised
|
250,000
|
146,681
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
146,681
|
Shares issued from warrants exercised
|
1,399,133
|
427,670
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
427,670
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
265,804
|
-
|
265,804
|
Net Income/(Loss) for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,139,077
|
1,139,077
|
Balance at March 31, 2021
|
68,265,524
|
30,878,368
|
684,471
|
1,934,241
|
1,996,564
|
1,193,990
|
(17,754)
|
18,555,359
|
54,540,766
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
