Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Vext Science, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEXT   CA9255401064

VEXT SCIENCE, INC.

(VEXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vext Science : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - March 31, 2021 and 2020

03/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vext Science, Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Vext Science, Inc.

Table of Contents

Cover

Table of contents

2

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive

4

Income

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

5

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

7-38

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

VEXT SCIENCE, INC

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

Notes

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

16,378,498

$

1,745,381

Accounts receivable

4

19,152,591

17,224,397

Inventory

5

902,201

857,317

Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other receivables

6

783,388

1,566,145

Due from related parties current

19

537,151

537,151

Notes receivable - current

19

1,677,647

1,853,573

Advances to joint ventures

10

215,849

69,013

Investment in sublease - current

17

149,958

144,601

39,797,283

23,997,578

Non-current assets

Notes receivable

7

8,944,007

7,024,110

Investment (Legacy)

8

425,350

350,000

Property, plant and equipment

12

13,999,865

12,457,565

Investment in sublease - non-current

17

392,909

432,287

Investment in joint ventures

9

1,248,987

1,282,598

Right-of-use asset

17

250,981

258,362

Due from related parties- non-current

19

1,644,634

1,644,634

Intangible assets

13

7,798,702

8,007,527

Total Assets

$

74,502,717

$

55,454,661

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Payables and accrued liabilities

15,19

$

3,257,826

$

2,572,975

Due to Legacy Ventures Hawaii, LLC

8

-

22,479

Notes payable - current portion

16,19

917,973

920,828

Notes payable from RDF acquisition - current

16

1,372,500

948,750

Lease liability - current portion

17

162,449

156,694

Loan payable

18

4,220,927

4,165,034

Income tax payable

26

45,633

45,633

Total current liabilities

9,977,308

8,832,393

Long-term liabilities

Notes payable- non-current portion

16,19

64,763

64,763

Lease liability - non-current portion

17

659,156

701,810

Notes payable from RDF acquisition- non-current

16

3,848,825

4,529,575

Deferred tax liabilities

25

5,411,900

5,013,000

Total liabilities

19,961,951

19,141,541

Shareholders' equity

Subordinated and multiple voting shares

20

32,812,609

17,182,123

Reserves

20

3,190,554

1,998,273

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(17,754)

(283,558)

Retained earnings

18,555,357

17,416,282

Total shareholders' equity

54,540,766

36,313,120

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

74,502,717

$

55,454,661

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Contingencies (Note 24)

Subsequent events (Note 26)

Approved on May 24, 2021 on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Jason T. Nguyen"

, Director

"Eric J. Offenberger"

, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

VEXT SCIENCE, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

Notes

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

REVENUES

Management fees

$

1,800,000

$

600,000

Professional services

3,122,053

1,402,839

Product sales

3,641,085

2,005,085

Equipment leasing

554,907

20,752

Property leasing

17

42,246

67,422

9,160,291

$

4,096,098

COST OF SALES

Cost of goods sold

2,472,081

1,494,285

Salaries, wages, and contractors

19

2,064,835

1,160,271

Property and equipment leasing, utilities, and property taxes

19

19,655

23,636

Amortization

12

443,833

212,115

5,000,404

2,890,307

Gross Profit

4,159,887

1,205,791

OPERATING EXPENSES

Accretion

18

58,399

26,134

Advertising and promotion

134,513

117,497

Amortization

12,17

274,561

56,983

Bank charges and interest

17,18

158,840

156,378

Consulting fees

19

139,743

280,591

Insurance

42,208

6,588

Office and general

355,872

796,655

Professional fees

325,025

264,166

Rent, property taxes, and utilities

17

53,847

27,069

Repairs and maintenance

113,231

19,952

Research and development

42,883

30,098

Share-based compensation

20

424,953

87,406

Salaries, wages, and commissions

20

294,596

330,590

Travel, training, and meals and entertainment

55,709

110,821

2,474,380

2,310,928

Share of profit (loss) of joint ventures

9

(303,157)

(62,520)

Loss on asset disposal

(766)

Foreign exchange gain / (loss)

(5,140)

126,347

Interest income

160,767

71,056

Net income (loss) before taxes

1,537,977

(971,020)

Income tax expense

398,900

-

Net income (loss) after taxes

$

1,139,077

$

(971,020)

Unrealized gain on foreign exchange translation

265,803

344,794

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

1,404,880

$

(626,226)

Basic earnings (loss) per common shares

$

0.01

$

(0.01)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common shares

$

0.01

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common share outstanding - basic

99,591,301

84,363,326

Weighted average number of common share outstanding - diluted

99,591,301

84,363,326

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

VEXT SCIENCE, INC

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Unaudited)

Share Capital

Number of

Amount:

Number of

Amount:

Reserves:

Accumulated

Reserves:

other

Retained

Shareholder's

subordinated

subordinated

multiple voting

multiple

compensatory

comprehensive

voting shares

voting shares

shares

voting shares

warrants

stock options

income

Earnings

Equity

#

$

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2019

21,834,626

9,597,446

625,287

19

552,742

181,039

50,738

15,291,214

25,673,198

Conversion of multiple voting shares to

781,600

-

(7,816)

-

-

-

-

-

-

subordinated voting shares

Shares issued upon prospectus offering

19,166,665

5,213,573

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,213,573

Shares issued from non-broker private

4,064,500

1,100,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,100,000

placement

Repricing of warrants

-

-

-

-

132,100

-

-

-

132,100

Share issuance - non cash warrants

-

(258,815)

-

-

258,815

-

-

-

-

Share issuance costs - cash

-

(705,507)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(705,507)

Shares issued for acquisition of RDF and

-

-

67,000

1,934,222

-

-

-

-

1,934,222

Firebrand

Shares based compensation

-

-

-

-

244,868

634,808

-

-

879,676

Shares issued from warrants exercised

859,000

301,185

-

-

(6,099)

-

-

-

295,086

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(334,297)

-

(334,297)

Net Income/(Loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,125,069

2,125,069

Balance at December 31, 2020

46,706,391

15,247,883

684,471

1,934,241

1,182,426

815,847

(283,558)

17,416,282

36,313,121

Shares issued upon prospectus offering

18,515,000

16,259,725

-

-

-

-

-

-

16,259,725

Shares issued from non-broker private

1,395,000

1,225,078

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,225,078

placement

Share issuance - warrants

-

-

-

-

767,329

-

-

-

767,329

Share issuance costs - cash

-

(2,428,669)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,428,669)

Shares based compensation

-

-

-

-

46,809

378,143

-

-

424,952

Shares issued from options exercised

250,000

146,681

-

-

-

-

-

-

146,681

Shares issued from warrants exercised

1,399,133

427,670

-

-

-

-

-

-

427,670

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

265,804

-

265,804

Net Income/(Loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,139,077

1,139,077

Balance at March 31, 2021

68,265,524

30,878,368

684,471

1,934,241

1,996,564

1,193,990

(17,754)

18,555,359

54,540,766

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vext Science Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VEXT SCIENCE, INC.
05:56pVEXT SCIENCE : Managements discussion and analysis for the six months ended june 30, 2021
PU
05:56pVEXT SCIENCE : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - March 31, 2021 and 20..
PU
05:44pVEXT SCIENCE : Managements discussion and analysis for the three months ended march 31, 20..
PU
05:44pVEXT SCIENCE : Managements discussion and analysis for the nine months ended september 30,..
PU
05:44pVEXT SCIENCE : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - September 30, 2021 an..
PU
05:44pVEXT SCIENCE : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 and 202..
PU
02/10Vext Announces Appointment of Highly Experienced Global Executive and Director Mark W. ..
AQ
02/10Vext Science, Inc. Appoints Mark W. Opzoomer as Board of Director
CI
2021Vext Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
2021VEXT SCIENCE : News release - English
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,3 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 8,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,6 M 67,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart VEXT SCIENCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vext Science, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,62 CAD
Average target price 2,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 247%
Managers and Directors
Eric Offenberger Chief Executive & Operating Officer, Director
Vahan Ajamian Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jason Thai Nguyen Executive Chairman
David Arthur Eaton Independent Director
Jonathan Shelton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEXT SCIENCE, INC.-3.13%68
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.94%436 564
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.40%304 879
PFIZER, INC.-19.22%268 234
ABBVIE INC.10.47%264 553
NOVO NORDISK A/S-5.42%235 873