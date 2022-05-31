|
Vext Science : Financial Statements
Vext Science, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Vext Science, Inc.
Table of Contents
Cover
Table of contents
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and
Comprehensive Income
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders'
Equity
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
VEXT SCIENCE, INC
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
Notes
March 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
3,848,697
6,467,091
Accounts receivable
3,429,760
Inventory
9,994,968
Biological assets
1,192,944
Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other receivables
765,590
Notes receivable - current
6,244,047
Deferred tax asset
1,826,518
Due from related parties
316,251
Advances to joint operation
713,196
28,331,971
Non-current assets
Note receivable non-current
Property, plant and equipment
33,707,128
Investment in joint ventures
1,919,438
Right-of-use asset
221,448
Due from related parties
1,328,383
Intangible assets
27,731,689
Goodwill
461,752
Total Assets
$
93,701,809
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Payables and accrued liabilities
9,248,905
Due to related party
225,000
Notes payable - current portion
38,043
Notes payable - RDF current portion
958,995
Lease liability - current portion
16,594
Loan payable
4,400,000
Total current liabilities
Long-term liabilities
Notes payable - non-current portion
4,720,231
Notes payable - RDF-non-current portion
2,419,821
Lease liability - non-current portion
239,836
Deferred tax liabilities
8,367,051
Total liabilities
Shareholders' equity
Subordinated and multiple voting shares
Reserves
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Retained earnings
Total shareholders' equity
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
93,701,809
Approved on May 30, 2022 on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Jason T. Nguyen"
, Director
"Eric J. Offenberger"
, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
VEXT SCIENCE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
Notes
March 31, 2022
Sales
10,791,133
Cost of Goods Sold
2,741,020
Gross Profit before fair value adjustments
8,050,113
Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets
(1,316,601)
Realized change in fair value of inventory sold
100,449
Gross Profit
Operating Expenses
Accretion
|
Amortization
722,521
Depreciation
266,877
Interest
Share-based compensation
85,696
Salaries, wages, and commissions
General and administrative
Share of profit (loss) of Joint Ventures
(177,399)
Foreign exchange gain / (loss)
Interest income
Net income before taxes
Income tax expense
Net income after taxes
$
3,458,229
Unrealized gain on foreign exchange translation
Total comprehensive income
$
3,458,229
Basic earnings per common shares
$
0.03
Diluted earnings per common shares
$
0.02
Weighted average number of common share outstanding - basic
Weighted average number of common share outstanding - diluted
VEXT SCIENCE, INC
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
Balance at December 31, 2020
46,706,391
15,247,882
|
1,934,241
|
|
815,847
|
|
(283,558)
|
17,416,282
Conversion of multiple voting shares to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued upon prospectus offering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued for settlement of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share issuance costs - Non Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share issuance costs - Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued from options exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued from warrant exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2021
|
31,918,323
|
1,934,241
|
$
|
64,428
|
$
|
Conversion of multiple voting shares to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued from warrants exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued from RSUs exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at March 31, 2022
|
32,056,069
|
1,934,241
|
$
|
89,350
|
$
|
