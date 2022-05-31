Vext Science : Financial Statements

VEXT SCIENCE, INC

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Notes March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 3,848,697 $ 6,467,091 Accounts receivable 4 3,429,760 21,890,638 Inventory 5 9,994,968 214,859 Biological assets 11 1,192,944 - Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other receivables 6 765,590 497,012 Notes receivable - current 7 6,244,047 1,082,873 Deferred tax asset 14 1,826,518 - Due from related parties 19 316,251 316,251 Advances to joint operation 10 713,196 693,393 28,331,971 31,162,117 Non-current assets Note receivable non-current - 13,272,694 Property, plant and equipment 12 33,707,128 28,817,265 Investment in joint ventures 9 1,919,438 1,722,587 Right-of-use asset 17 221,448 228,835 Due from related parties 19 1,328,383 1,328,383 Intangible assets 13,14 27,731,689 6,710,475 Goodwill 13 461,752 461,752 Total Assets $ 93,701,809 $ 83,704,108 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Payables and accrued liabilities 15 $ 9,248,905 $ 3,091,428 Due to related party 19 225,000 225,000 Notes payable - current portion 16 38,043 769,117 Notes payable - RDF current portion 16 958,995 1,235,095 Lease liability - current portion 17 16,594 15,372 Loan payable 18 4,400,000 4,400,000 Total current liabilities 14,887,537 9,736,012 Long-term liabilities Notes payable - non-current portion 16 4,720,231 4,725,484 Notes payable - RDF-non-current portion 16 2,419,821 2,706,357 Lease liability - non-current portion 17 239,836 250,692 Deferred tax liabilities 26 8,367,051 6,892,000 Total liabilities 30,634,476 24,310,545 Shareholders' equity Subordinated and multiple voting shares 33,990,310 33,852,564 Reserves 3,353,829 3,276,034 Accumulated other comprehensive income (138,036) (138,036) Retained earnings 25,861,230 22,403,001 Total shareholders' equity 63,067,333 59,393,563 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 93,701,809 $ 83,704,108

Approved on May 30, 2022 on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Jason T. Nguyen" , Director "Eric J. Offenberger" , Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.