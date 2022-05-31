Log in
    VEXT   CA9255401064

VEXT SCIENCE, INC.

(VEXT)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/31 11:53:13 am EDT
0.4350 CAD   -2.25%
Vext Science : Financial Statements

05/31/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
Vext Science, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Vext Science, Inc.

Table of Contents

Cover

Table of contents

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and

6

Comprehensive Income

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders'

7

Equity

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

9 - 38

2

VEXT SCIENCE, INC

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Notes

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

3,848,697

$

6,467,091

Accounts receivable

4

3,429,760

21,890,638

Inventory

5

9,994,968

214,859

Biological assets

11

1,192,944

-

Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other receivables

6

765,590

497,012

Notes receivable - current

7

6,244,047

1,082,873

Deferred tax asset

14

1,826,518

-

Due from related parties

19

316,251

316,251

Advances to joint operation

10

713,196

693,393

28,331,971

31,162,117

Non-current assets

Note receivable non-current

-

13,272,694

Property, plant and equipment

12

33,707,128

28,817,265

Investment in joint ventures

9

1,919,438

1,722,587

Right-of-use asset

17

221,448

228,835

Due from related parties

19

1,328,383

1,328,383

Intangible assets

13,14

27,731,689

6,710,475

Goodwill

13

461,752

461,752

Total Assets

$

93,701,809

$

83,704,108

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Payables and accrued liabilities

15

$

9,248,905

$

3,091,428

Due to related party

19

225,000

225,000

Notes payable - current portion

16

38,043

769,117

Notes payable - RDF current portion

16

958,995

1,235,095

Lease liability - current portion

17

16,594

15,372

Loan payable

18

4,400,000

4,400,000

Total current liabilities

14,887,537

9,736,012

Long-term liabilities

Notes payable - non-current portion

16

4,720,231

4,725,484

Notes payable - RDF-non-current portion

16

2,419,821

2,706,357

Lease liability - non-current portion

17

239,836

250,692

Deferred tax liabilities

26

8,367,051

6,892,000

Total liabilities

30,634,476

24,310,545

Shareholders' equity

Subordinated and multiple voting shares

33,990,310

33,852,564

Reserves

3,353,829

3,276,034

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(138,036)

(138,036)

Retained earnings

25,861,230

22,403,001

Total shareholders' equity

63,067,333

59,393,563

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

93,701,809

$

83,704,108

Approved on May 30, 2022 on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Jason T. Nguyen"

, Director

"Eric J. Offenberger"

, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

VEXT SCIENCE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

Notes

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Sales

10,791,133

9,160,291

Cost of Goods Sold

2,741,020

5,000,404

Gross Profit before fair value adjustments

8,050,113

4,159,887

Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets

11

(1,316,601)

-

Realized change in fair value of inventory sold

11

100,449

-

Gross Profit

9,266,265

4,159,887

Operating Expenses

Accretion

12,372

58,399

Amortization

13

722,521

208,825

Depreciation

12

266,877

65,736

Interest

322,900

146,891

Share-based compensation

20

85,696

424,953

Salaries, wages, and commissions

1,175,252

294,596

General and administrative

1,570,180

1,274,980

4,155,798

2,474,380

Share of profit (loss) of Joint Ventures

9

(177,399)

(303,157)

Foreign exchange gain / (loss)

212

(5,140)

Interest income

-

160,767

Net income before taxes

4,933,280

1,537,977

Income tax expense

(1,475,051)

(398,900)

Net income after taxes

$

3,458,229

$

1,139,077

Unrealized gain on foreign exchange translation

-

265,803

Total comprehensive income

$

3,458,229

$

1,404,880

Basic earnings per common shares

$

0.03

$

0.01

Diluted earnings per common shares

$

0.02

$

0.01

Weighted average number of common share outstanding - basic

138,131,413

99,591,301

Weighted average number of common share outstanding - diluted

143,889,147

99,591,301

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

6

VEXT SCIENCE, INC

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Share Capital

Number of

Amount:

Number of

Amount:

Reserves:

Reserves:

Accumulated

Total

Reserves:

Other

Retained

Subordinated

Subordinated

Multiple

Multiple

Compensatory

Stock

Comprehensive

Shareholder's

Voting Shares

Voting Shares

Voting Shares

Voting Shares

Warrants

Options

RSU

Income

Earnings

Equity

Balance at December 31, 2020

46,706,391

$

15,247,882

684,471

$

1,934,241

$

1,182,426

$

815,847

$

-

$

(283,558)

$

17,416,282

$

36,313,120

Conversion of multiple voting shares to

586,200

-

(5,862)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

subordinated voting shares

Shares issued upon prospectus offering

18,515,000

16,259,725

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16,259,725

Shares issued for settlement of debt

1,395,000

1,225,078

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,225,078

Share issuance costs - Non Cash

-

(957,786)

-

-

957,786

-

-

-

-

-

warrants

Share issuance costs - Cash

-

(1,578,176)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,578,176)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

143,598

741,638

64,428

-

-

949,664

Shares issued from options exercised

250,000

237,524

-

-

-

(90,843)

-

-

-

146,681

Shares issued from warrant exercised

2,438,843

1,484,076

-

-

(538,846)

-

-

-

-

945,230

Other comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

145,522

-

145,522

Net income for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,986,719

4,986,719

Balance at December 31, 2021

69,891,434

$

31,918,323

678,609

$

1,934,241

$

1,744,964

$

1,466,642

$

64,428

$

(138,036)

$

22,403,001

$

59,393,562

Conversion of multiple voting shares to

293,100

-

(2,931)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

subordinated voting shares

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

3,494

49,379

32,823

-

-

85,696

Shares issued from warrants exercised

369,500

129,845

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

129,845

Shares issued from RSUs exercised

8,333

7,901

-

-

-

-

(7,901)

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,458,229

3,458,229

Balance at March 31, 2022

70,562,367

$

32,056,069

675,678

$

1,934,241

$

1,748,458

$

1,516,021

$

89,350

$

(138,036)

$

25,861,230

$

63,067,333

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vext Science Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 16:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
