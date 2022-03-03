Vext Science : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") contains certain statements that may constitute "forward‑ looking statements". Forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future expansion, business goals, anticipated business developments and the timing thereof, regulatory compliance, sufficiency of working capital, business and financing plans, and other forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, information concerning intentions, plans and future actions of the Company.
In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to expand operations; profitably license its brands, and operate in the future without any regulation or law imposed which would prevent the Company from operating its business. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business.
The forward-looking information in this MD&A reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward‑looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company cautions that any forward‑looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies.
BACKGROUND
This MD&A has been prepared for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and it presents an analysis of the consolidated financial position of Vext Science, Inc. ("Vext" or the "Company") for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The following information should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the notes contained therein. The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
The consolidated financial statements of the Company include the financial statements of the Company and its direct subsidiaries, indirect subsidiaries that are not wholly owned by the Company and other entities consolidated other than on the basis of ownership:
Name
Jurisdiction
Ownership
Vext Science, Inc.
BC, Canada
100%
Subsidiaries:
New Gen Holdings, Inc.
Wyoming, USA
100%
Step 1 Consulting, LLC
Delaware, USA
100%
New Gen Admin Services, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
New Gen Agricultural Services, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
New Gen Real Estate Services, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Hydroponics Solutions, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
New Gen Phoenix (PHX), LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
New Gen Eloy, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
New Gen Prescott (PV), LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Pure Touch Botanicals, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Vapen, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Vapen CBD, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
RDF Management, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Firebrand, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Joint Ventures:
Vapen Kentucky, LLC
Kentucky, USA
50%
Vapen-Oklahoma, LLC
Oklahoma, USA
25%
Joint Operations:
Happy Travels, LLC
California, USA
0%
Vext, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the U.S. as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin cannabis THC and hemp CBD products under the Vapen and Pure Touch Botanicals brands. Vext's expansion plans include continuing to invest in expansion and efficiencies of AZ operations and partnering with cannabis license holders within the U.S.
New Gen Holdings, Inc. is a service company that provides services to Herbal Wellness Center Inc. ("HWC"), licensed dispensaries for medical marijuana products and extracts pursuant to licenses granted by the State of Arizona. On April 6, 2020, the Company acquired 100% membership interest in Firebrand, LLC and RDF Management, LLC, which owned management contracts to provide services to Organica Patient Group Inc., and Organica Patient Group Medical Marijuana Dispensary. As a result of this acquisition, the Company, through its operating subsidiaries, has management contracts with two licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in the State of Arizona.
During the period covered by this MD&A, the Company continued its expansion strategy by entering into additional joint venture agreements, management service agreements, and operating agreements with partners located in various states in the United States. As of the date of this MD&A, four of these relationships have commenced commercial operations.
MATERIAL EVENTS THAT OCCURRED DURING THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
On July 6, 2021, the Company announced that is has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with SōRSE Technology Corp. ("SōRSE") to exclusively produce and sell SōRSE's MAJOR cannabis-infused beverages
in Arizona. SōRSE is a leader in water-soluble emulsion technology for integrating functional ingredients into commercially available consumer packaged goods. Data from Headset recently found that MAJOR was the top selling cannabis beverage brand in the U.S. during Q1 2021. The Company began selling MAJOR beverages in October 2021.
On July 20, 2021, the Company announced that the provisional cannabis dispensary license in Ohio for which the Company and its joint venture partner have a binding LOI to access, has become operational. As previously disclosed, the Company has a binding LOI with its joint venture partner to transfer ownership of the license. Once the licensed entity has been operational for 12 months, the Company and its joint venture partner may apply to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy for a change in ownership of the provisional license.
On July 28, 2021, the Company announced that it has signed an agreement with Agtech PA LLC ("Agtech") to exclusively produce and sell Wynk THC seltzers ("Wynk") in Arizona. Vext began selling Wynk beverages in October 2021.
The Company made additional loans during the quarter that now total $555,000 for working capital per the LOI to APP 1803. The LOI is for the right to purchase the Columbus Dispensary that began operating in July.
$15,000 was loaned to APP1804 for operating expenses related to securing leases of property that is required for application of additional dispensary licenses in Ohio.
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Total
APP 1803, LLC
Contributions
$
1,200,000
$
2,800,000
$
4,000,000
Working capital
570,000
-
570,000
Deposit for license
70,000
-
70,000
Interest
155,463
-
155,463
1,995,463
2,800,000
4,795,463
APP Pharms, LLC
Startup loan
-
500,000
500,000
Working capital
353,147
-
353,147
353,147
500,000
853,147
Total
$
2,348,610
$
3,300,000
$
5,648,610
COMPANY OVERVIEW
The Company was incorporated in British Columbia, Canada on December 11, 2015, and its head office are located at 2250 - 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 2E9. On May 13, 2019, the Company commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "VEXT". On July 12, 2019, the Company commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol (OTCQX: VEXTF).
On December 31, 2018, the Company closed a share exchange agreement where it acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of New Gen Holdings Inc. ("New Gen") in exchange for certain shares of the Company. New Gen was incorporated in the State of Nevada on July 8, 2014 and in 2016, changed the state of incorporation to Wyoming. New Gen has several wholly owned subsidiaries for the purpose of providing exclusive operating services to Herbal Wellness Center Inc. (HWC) and Organica Patient Group (Organica), not-for-profit companies that hold licenses to cultivate, extract, and dispense connoisseur-grade cannabis brands and cannabis-related products in Arizona. New Gen manages the activities of its operating subsidiaries and has done so since incorporation.
The Company is an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin cannabis THC and hemp CBD products. The Company currently provides these management and marketing services in Arizona to two licensed dispensaries. The Company has also entered into management agreements, operating agreements, investments, or non-binding letters of intent at the date of this MD&A in Kentucky, Nevada, Hawaii, California, Ohio, and Oklahoma. The Company has developed proven and sought after standard operating procedures (SOPs) to produce a full line of branded flower, Vapen branded THC and CBD distillates, concentrates, extracts, and edibles.
The Company has built and operates a service business for cannabis cultivation and processing located in the State of Arizona. Products produced under contract are sold through Herbal Wellness Center ("HWC") and Organica Patient Group Medical Marijuana Dispensary ("Organica"), both licensed not-for-profit dispensaries located in Phoenix, Arizona. In other jurisdictions, the Company will provide SOPs and extraction expertise to partners pursuant to operating agreements. Products produced from these facilities will be branded as "Vapen". The Company may assist in opening retail dispensaries where appropriate. The model minimizes the capital needed to enter new markets by avoiding, where appropriate, the costs and time associated with licensing and acquiring real estate. The business model provides both near term return on invested capital and minimized lead time to market.
The Company's multi-state operations encompasses medical and adult-use cannabis and CBD products and services, including cultivation, processing, product development, and wholesale and retail distribution. Cannabis products include flower and trim, products containing cannabis flower and trim (such as pre-rolls), cannabis infused products, and products containing cannabis extracts (such as cartridges, concentrates, wax products, oils, tinctures, topical creams, and edibles). CBD products include tinctures, lotions, balms, cartridges, and other delivery systems.
The Company will enter new markets with limited capital risk, leveraging its operational expertise and brand strength. As a leader in the Arizona market, the Company is now monetizing both its manufacturing, cultivation and distribution expertise. The Company has negotiated joint ventures, management agreements and operating agreements in multiple states, most of which have commenced production at the date of this MD&A. The Company continues to grow by reinvesting its net profits back into the business.
Competitive strengths:
Product Development, Branding and Standard Operating Procedures ("SOPs"): The business commenced in Arizona, where the Company entered the market to provide cultivation, extraction and manufacturing, support for retail and wholesale distribution for high margin cannabis THC and hemp CBD through HWC. The Vapen brand is widely recognized throughout the State of Arizona.
The Company's established SOPs provide consistency in product quality whether flower, extracts or edibles. Industry participants have sought out these capabilities, thus enabling a rapid expansion into other markets, many without the inherent time and costs associated with either direct license acquisition or the acquisition of existing operations. For this reason, the Company's footprint is expanding rapidly with minimal capital requirements. The Company may also seek out attractive acquisitions of existing operations that are accretive.
The Company's established operations in Arizona are positioned for continued growth and with the passage of Proposition 207 legalizing cannabis for adult use, the Company is already handling increased demand.
Licensing SOPs and Acquisitions:The strategy is to identify opportunities where the Company can deliver its SOPs to a rapidly expanding national and international market, where medical and recreational markets are converging and where the ability to penetrate both retail and wholesale markets effectively with the Vapen brand is quantifiable. Secondly, the Company seeks out partners for joint ventures and management agreements who have strength in cultivation, licenses, and real estate to support its extraction capabilities for both high margin cannabis THC and hemp CBD.
High Quality Cannabis and CBD Products:The Vapen Clear THC high quality solvent-free concentrates include daytime (sativa), afternoon (hybrid), and nighttime (indica) products, offered with multiple and convenient delivery options. Vapen extracts include high quality products produced from premium biomass. Vapen Clear THC products can be produced from any cannabis biomass thus complementing state-by-state expansion plan without compromising quality.
Vapen CBD and Pure Touch Botanicals branded products complement the Vapen brand and facilitate multi-state expansion plans.
Edibles produced under the Vapen Kitchens Brand consist of Vapen Clear infused products, THC chocolate bars, THC syrup, THC snacks, candies, and gummies. Vapen branded products have earned industry-wide recognition.
Management Team:The Vext management team possesses expertise in the cannabis industry, finance, capital markets, regulations, operations, project management, and marketing. This team has proven its ability to grow and scale companies, skills that have been inherited from the experience gained by the team over many years.
Replicable Processes and Scalability:The Company's production processes are replicable and scalable, resulting in consistent quality and taste across all the Company's products. SOPs utilized in the Arizona operation are being deployed in other states under various agreements.
Growth Strategies and Strategic Priorities:
Growth of Core Arizona Business:The company continues to focus on looking for opportunities for further expansion in Arizona as evidenced by the acquisition of the Eloy property, which when fully built out, will effectively triple the Company's cultivation footprint. Focus also remains on limited license markets for expansion as evidenced by the Ohio dispensary LOI.
Joint Ventures and or Management Services Agreements:The Company continues to support the joint venture and management service agreements and they are making progress operationally and commercially. The Company will continue to focus on growing the Vapen Brand footprint in these markets.
