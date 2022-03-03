Vext Science : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") contains certain statements that may constitute "forward‑ looking statements". Forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future expansion, business goals, anticipated business developments and the timing thereof, regulatory compliance, sufficiency of working capital, business and financing plans, and other forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, information concerning intentions, plans and future actions of the Company.
In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to expand operations; profitably license its brands, and operate in the future without any regulation or law imposed which would prevent the Company from operating its business. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business.
The forward-looking information in this MD&A reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward‑looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company cautions that any forward‑looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies.
BACKGROUND
This MD&A has been prepared for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and it presents an analysis of the consolidated financial position of Vext Science, Inc. ("Vext" or the "Company") for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The following information should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the notes contained therein. The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
The consolidated financial statements of the Company include the financial statements of the Company and its direct subsidiaries, indirect subsidiaries that are not wholly owned by the Company and other entities consolidated other than on the basis of ownership:
Name
Jurisdiction
Ownership
Vext Science, Inc.
BC, Canada
100%
Subsidiaries:
New Gen Holdings, Inc.
Wyoming, USA
100%
Step 1 Consulting, LLC
Delaware, USA
100%
New Gen Admin Services, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
New Gen Agricultural Services, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
New Gen Real Estate Services, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Hydroponics Solutions, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
New Gen Phoenix (PHX), LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
New Gen Eloy, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
New Gen Prescott (PV), LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Pure Touch Botanicals, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Vapen, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Vapen CBD, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
RDF Management, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Firebrand, LLC
Arizona, USA
100%
Joint Ventures:
Vapen Kentucky, LLC
Kentucky, USA
50%
Vapen-Oklahoma, LLC
Oklahoma, USA
25%
Joint Operations:
Happy Travels, LLC
California, USA
0%
Vext, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the U.S. as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin cannabis THC and hemp CBD products under the Vapen and Pure Touch Botanicals brands. Vext's expansion plans include continuing to invest in expansion and efficiencies of AZ operations and partnering with cannabis license holders within the U.S.
New Gen Holdings, Inc. is a service company that provides services to Herbal Wellness Center Inc. ("HWC"), licensed dispensaries for medical marijuana products and extracts pursuant to licenses granted by the State of Arizona. On April 6, 2020, the Company acquired 100% membership interest in Firebrand, LLC and RDF Management, LLC, which owned management contracts to provide services to Organica Patient Group Inc., and Organica Patient Group Medical Marijuana Dispensary. As a result of this acquisition, the Company through its operating subsidiaries, has management contracts with two licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in the State of Arizona.
During the period covered by this MD&A, the Company continued its expansion strategy by entering into additional joint venture agreements, management service agreements, and operating agreements with partners located in various states in the United States. As of the date of this MD&A, four of these relationships have commenced commercial operations.
MATERIAL EVENTS THAT OCCURRED DURING THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
On January 6, 2021, 140,000 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") were granted and expire on January 6, 2024.
On January 6, 2021, 285,000 options were granted with an exercise price of CAD $1.22 and expire on January 6, 2031.
On January 22, 2021, the state of Arizona's adult use marijuana program became effective. HWC and Organica began selling to adult use customers January 28, 2021.
On February 8, 2021, the Company closed a public offering of 18,515,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.89 (CAD $1.12) per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $16,259,725 (CAD $20,736,800) (the
"Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one Subordinated Voting Share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Subordinated Voting Share at an exercise price of $1.11 (CAD $1.40) until February 8, 2024. As compensation, the Company paid to the Agents a cash fee of $1,121,767 (CAD $1,420,138) and issued to the Agents an aggregate of 1,357,980 share purchase warrants (the "Agents' Warrants"). Each Agents' Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Subordinated Voting Share at an exercise price of CAD $1.12 per Subordinated Voting Share until February 8, 2024. The Agents' warrants were valued at $957,786 (CAD $1,212,540) using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model with the following assumption at the issue date: risk free interest rate of 0.24%; dividend yield of 0%; expected volatility of 94.12% and expected life of three years.
On February 10, 2021, the Company settled the remaining balance of $250,000 that was owed to Robert Brilon, the former CFO, Corporate Secretary, President and Director.
On March 10, 2021, the Company announced that it had appointed Vahan Ajamian as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ajamian replaced Denise Lok, who has left for personal reasons. Mr. Ajamian also assumed the responsibilities of Corporate Secretary. As part of this appointment, Mr. Ajamian was granted 100,000 options at CAD $0.96 which expire March 10, 2031.
On March 15, 2021,On March 15, 2021, the Company entered into a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Appalachian Pharms Processing 1803 LLC (APP1803) to acquire an option for dispensary license in Ohio. Through a Vext subsidiary, the Company will have a 50% economic interest and a 48% ownership for the license. Vext's total contribution for the option would be $4 million plus accrued interest.
MATERIAL EVENTS THAT OCCURRED DURING THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 (CONTINUED...)
Per the LOI, Vext and APP1803, have executed a convertible loan agreement. The convertible loan agreement will transfer the ownership of the license, per Ohio State regulations, in 2022. Through June 30, 2021 Vext has made payments totaling $4 million and accrued interest of $155,463. Vext has fully funded its obligation per the LOI to acquire 50% economic interest and a 48% ownership for the license.
Ohio Note Receivable by company
June 30, 2021
December 31,
Total
APP 1803, LLC
2020
Contributions
$
1,200,000
$
2,800,000
$
4,000,000
Working Capital
-
303,147
303,147
Interest
155,464
-
155,464
1,355,464
3,103,147
4,458,611
APP Pharms, LLC
Contributions
-
500,000
$
500,000
Interest
-
-
-
-
500,000
500,000
Total
$
1,355,464
$
3,603,147
4,958,611
In addition to the Loan Agreements the Company loaned a further $303,147 in working capital to APP 1803, LLC pursuant to the LOI. As of the date hereof, the Company has loaned to App Pharms and APP 1803 an aggregate of $4,958,610.
The members of App Pharms and APP1803 are essentially the same. They are two separate LLCs within the State of Ohio for the purpose of ownership of the separate cannabis licenses.
The Company, through Vapen, funded the Loan Agreements from the Company's internally generated working capital. The Loan Agreements are secured against the processing license held by App Pharms and the assets of APP1803.
App Pharms has made filings with the State of Ohio to recognize Vapen's proposed equity interest in App Pharms' processing license based on the value of the Loan Agreements. Such equity interest is subject to applicable regulatory approval in Ohio and if the state regulator does not approve Vapen's proposed equity interest, the Loan Agreements will be due in accordance with the terms of such agreements.
The Company entered into three separate purchase agreements to acquire: a vacant industrial facility located in Eloy, Arizona (New Gen Eloy); the Company's managed indoor cultivation facility in Phoenix, Arizona (New Gen Phoenix); and its managed indoor cultivation facility in Prescott Valley, Arizona (New Gen Prescott).
The Company paid approximately $6.55 million in cash consideration upon closing of the Transactions, representing the outright purchase of the Eloy facility, and deposits on the Phoenix and Prescott Valley facilities. The Company entered into owner financing arrangements for the balance of the Phoenix and Prescott Valley facilities. The acquisition of the Phoenix facility closed in April 2021. The acquisitions of the Eloy and Prescott Valley facilities closed in June 2021.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
The Company was incorporated in British Columbia, Canada on December 11, 2015, and its head office are located at 2250 - 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 2E9. On May 13, 2019, the Company commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "VEXT". On July 12, 2019, the Company commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol (OTCQX: VEXTF).
On December 31, 2018, the Company closed a share exchange agreement where it acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of New Gen Holdings Inc. ("New Gen") in exchange for certain shares of the Company. New Gen was incorporated in the State of Nevada on July 8, 2014 and in 2016, changed the state of incorporation to Wyoming. New Gen has several wholly owned subsidiaries for the purpose of providing exclusive operating services to Herbal Wellness Center Inc. (HWC), a not-for-profit company that holds licenses to cultivate, extract, and dispense connoisseur-grade cannabis brands and cannabis-related products in Arizona. New Gen manages the activities of its operating subsidiaries and has done so since incorporation.
The Company is an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin cannabis THC and hemp CBD products. The Company currently provides these management and marketing services in Arizona to two licensed dispensaries. The Company has also entered into management agreements, operating agreements, investments, or non-binding letters of intent at the date of this MD&A in Kentucky, Nevada, Hawaii, California, Ohio, and Oklahoma. The Company has developed proven and sought after standard operating procedures (SOPs) to produce a full line of branded flower, Vapen branded THC and CBD distillates, concentrates, extracts, and edibles.
The Company has built and operates a service business for cannabis cultivation and processing located in the State of Arizona. Products produced under contract are sold through Herbal Wellness Center ("HWC") and Organica Patient Group Medical Marijuana Dispensary ("Organica"), both licensed not-for-profit dispensaries located in Phoenix, Arizona. In other jurisdictions, the Company will provide SOPs and extraction expertise to partners pursuant to operating agreements. Products produced from these facilities will be branded as "Vapen". The Company may assist in opening retail dispensaries where appropriate. The model minimizes the capital needed to enter new markets by avoiding, where appropriate, the costs and time associated with licensing and acquiring real estate. The business model provides both near term return on invested capital and minimized lead time to market.
The Company's multi-state operations encompasses medical and adult-use cannabis and CBD products and services, including cultivation, processing, product development, and wholesale and retail distribution. Cannabis products include flower and trim, products containing cannabis flower and trim (such as pre-rolls), cannabis infused products, and products containing cannabis extracts (such as cartridges, concentrates, wax products, oils, tinctures, topical creams, and edibles). CBD products include tinctures, lotions, balms, cartridges, and other delivery systems.
The Company will enter new markets with limited capital risk, leveraging its operational expertise and brand strength. As a leader in the Arizona market, the Company is now monetizing both its manufacturing, cultivation and distribution expertise. The Company has negotiated joint ventures, management agreements and operating agreements in multiple states, most of which have commenced production at the date of this MD&A. The Company continues to grow by reinvesting its net profits back into the business.
