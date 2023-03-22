Advanced search
    VEXT   CA9255401064

VEXT SCIENCE, INC.

(VEXT)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:41:02 2023-03-21 pm EDT
0.2450 CAD    0.00%
Vext Science : Quarterly Filing

03/22/2023 | 06:53am EDT
Vext Science, Inc.

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Vext Science, Inc.

Table of Contents

Cover

Table of contents

2

Independent Auditor's Report

3-4

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

5

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

6

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

7

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

8-9

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

10-55

2

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of VEXT Science Inc.:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of VEXT Science Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards ("Canadian GAAS"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on April 19, 2022.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises:

  • Management's Discussion and Analysis

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian GAAS, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Ben Borgers.

March 22, 2023

Lakewood, Colorado, USA

VEXT SCIENCE, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Notes

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

5,933,837

$

6,467,091

Accounts receivable, net

4

3,295,537

21,890,638

Inventory

5

12,574,202

214,859

Biological assets

11

1,188,499

-

Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other receivables

6

9,945,716

497,012

Notes receivable - current

7

18,111,849

1,082,873

Deferred tax asset

14

756,253

-

Due from related parties

19

-

316,251

Loans to joint operations

10

876,258

693,393

52,682,151

31,162,117

Non-current assets

Note receivable non-current

7

-

13,272,694

Property, plant and equipment

12

35,650,655

28,817,265

Investment in joint ventures

9

1,758,719

1,722,587

Right-of-use asset

17

796,940

228,835

Due from related parties

19

1,328,383

1,328,383

Intangible assets

13

27,838,374

6,710,475

Goodwill

13

461,752

461,752

Total Assets

$

120,516,974

$

83,704,108

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Payables and accrued liabilities

15

$

7,018,634

$

3,091,428

Due to related party

19

-

225,000

Notes payable - current portion

16

4,106,487

769,117

Notes payable - RDF current portion

16

1,200,000

1,235,095

Lease liability - current portion

17

156,719

15,372

Loan payable - current portion

18

493,347

4,400,000

Total current liabilities

12,975,187

9,736,012

Long-term liabilities

Notes payable - non-current portion

16

26,011,498

4,725,484

Notes payable - RDF-non-current portion

16

1,198,598

2,706,357

Lease liability - non-current portion

17

737,030

250,692

Loan payable - non - current portion

18

4,249,260

-

Deferred tax liabilities

3,426,879

6,892,000

Total liabilities

48,598,452

24,310,545

Shareholders' equity

Subordinated and multiple voting shares

34,473,734

33,852,564

Reserves

4,260,543

3,276,034

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(138,036)

(138,036)

Retained earnings

33,322,281

22,403,001

Total shareholders' equity

71,918,522

59,393,563

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

120,516,974

$

83,704,108

Commitments and Contingencies, (Note 24)

Approved on March 22, 2023 on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Jason T. Nguyen"

, Director

"Eric J. Offenberger"

, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Vext Science Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 10:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
