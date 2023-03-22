Vext Science : Quarterly Filing

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of VEXT Science Inc.:
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of VEXT Science Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards ("Canadian GAAS"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Other Matter
The financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on April 19, 2022.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises:
Management's Discussion and Analysis
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian GAAS, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Ben Borgers.
March 22, 2023
Lakewood, Colorado, USA
VEXT SCIENCE, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
Notes
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
5,933,837
$
6,467,091
Accounts receivable, net
4
3,295,537
21,890,638
Inventory
5
12,574,202
214,859
Biological assets
11
1,188,499
-
Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other receivables
6
9,945,716
497,012
Notes receivable - current
7
18,111,849
1,082,873
Deferred tax asset
14
756,253
-
Due from related parties
19
-
316,251
Loans to joint operations
10
876,258
693,393
52,682,151
31,162,117
Non-current assets
Note receivable non-current
7
-
13,272,694
Property, plant and equipment
12
35,650,655
28,817,265
Investment in joint ventures
9
1,758,719
1,722,587
Right-of-use asset
17
796,940
228,835
Due from related parties
19
1,328,383
1,328,383
Intangible assets
13
27,838,374
6,710,475
Goodwill
13
461,752
461,752
Total Assets
$
120,516,974
$
83,704,108
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Payables and accrued liabilities
15
$
7,018,634
$
3,091,428
Due to related party
19
-
225,000
Notes payable - current portion
16
4,106,487
769,117
Notes payable - RDF current portion
16
1,200,000
1,235,095
Lease liability - current portion
17
156,719
15,372
Loan payable - current portion
18
493,347
4,400,000
Total current liabilities
12,975,187
9,736,012
Long-term liabilities
Notes payable - non-current portion
16
26,011,498
4,725,484
Notes payable - RDF-non-current portion
16
1,198,598
2,706,357
Lease liability - non-current portion
17
737,030
250,692
Loan payable - non - current portion
18
4,249,260
-
Deferred tax liabilities
3,426,879
6,892,000
Total liabilities
48,598,452
24,310,545
Shareholders' equity
Subordinated and multiple voting shares
34,473,734
33,852,564
Reserves
4,260,543
3,276,034
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(138,036)
(138,036)
Retained earnings
33,322,281
22,403,001
Total shareholders' equity
71,918,522
59,393,563
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
120,516,974
$
83,704,108
Commitments and Contingencies, (Note 24)
Approved on March 22, 2023 on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Jason T. Nguyen"
, Director
"Eric J. Offenberger"
, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited consolidated financial statements.