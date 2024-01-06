Official VF CORPORATION press release

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC).

On December 18, 2023, VF, the owner of Vans, North Face, and other popular brands, disclosed that it had been the target of a cyberattack, first detected on December 13th, that “has had and is reasonably likely to continue to have a material impact” on operations wherein the perpetrator not only encrypted some of VF’s information technology (IT) systems, but also stole data from the company, including personal information.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether VF’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

