VF : Announces New Leadership Appointments at Its Dickies® Brand and Within Its Emerging Brands Platform

DENVER - April 5, 2023 - VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a leading portfolio of active-lifestyle brands, today announced key leadership appointments at its Dickies®, Altra®, Smartwool® and icebreaker® brands, effective immediately.

"VF is committed to nurturing its strong pipeline of internal talent," said VF's Interim President & CEO, Benno Dorer, "We are pleased to recognize and further develop three outstanding VF leaders with important and challenging new or expanded assignments."

Todd Dalhausser, previously Brand President of Altra®, has been appointed to the position of Global Brand President, Dickies®. He will report to Dorer and serve on VF's Executive Leadership Team.

"Todd is a talented business leader with a proven track record in building and growing brands, highlighted by the strong and consistent performance of our Altra brand under his leadership," said Dorer. "We have the right strategy in place for Dickies and believe Todd is the ideal leader to assume responsibility for the brand to accelerate its profitable growth by connecting innovative workwear to consumer lifestyle tailwinds. The Dickies brand is an important contributor within the VF portfolio, and we look forward to consistently strong performance under Todd's leadership."

Dalhausser joined VF in 2018 as the first Brand President of Altra® following the VF acquisition. Prior to VF, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales for Saucony North America at Wolverine Worldwide. He also managed Saucony/Hind's apparel business, overseeing design, development and product merchandising. Dalhausser held similar positions for both Vans® and Reebok earlier in his career.

Jen McLaren, previously Brand President of Smartwool®, has been appointed to the position of Brand President, Altra® & General Manager, VF North America Key Accounts. She will continue reporting to Martino Scabbia Guerrini, EVP & President, EMEA, APAC and Emerging Brands.

In addition to overseeing the Altra® brand, McLaren will lead VF's Key Account Management program across North America. She will drive consistent strategic engagement with VF's large wholesale customers on behalf of all VF brands.

McLaren served as Brand President of Smartwool® since 2018, during which timeshe led successful strategies that elevated the brand with consumers and expanded its apparel and outerwear offerings by continually introducing innovative and compelling products. She joined VF in 2011 when the Smartwool® and Timberland® brands were acquired by VF. At that time, she was named CFO of Smartwool®. Previously, she served as North America CFO, Timberland®. She joined the Timberland® brand in 2003 in the global financial planning and analysis organization. Previously, McLaren held several positions at Arthur Andersen and Softbank Capital.

Jan Van Mossevelde, President of icebreaker®, is assuming additional responsibility for the Smartwool® brand as part of VF's focus on capturing future opportunities for strategic and operational synergies across these brands as a foundation for stronger and more profitable growth. He will continue reporting to Scabbia Guerrini.

With responsibility for both brands, Van Mossevelde will lead strategies that build on and reinforce their industry leading positions in merino wool and natural fibers. While each brand will continue to operate separately, they will collaborate on a cohesive strategy to leverage their respective strengths and capabilities in addition to VF's global business platforms more broadly.

Van Mossevelde has served as Global Brand President, icebreaker® since 2021. In 2019 he was appointed VP, General Manager, icebreaker® EMEA. He joined VF in 2015 as General Manager, Global Brand Management and Demand Creation, within the company's Corporate Strategy organization. Previously, he served as VP, Strategy, for VF's EMEA region. Prior to VF, Van Mossevelde worked at Procter & Gamble where he held various brand portfolio leadership roles in upstream and downstream parts of the marketing organization.

"These appointments in our Emerging Brands platform demonstrate our focus on putting strong leaders in critical roles," said Scabbia Guerrini. "We are committed to fueling the momentum we have in our Emerging Brands and know that Jen and Jan are the right leaders with the right experience and capabilities to drive continued growth."

Media Contacts

Craig Hodges

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications

craig_hodges@vfc.com

Allegra Perry

Vice President, Investor Relations

allegra_perry@vfc.com