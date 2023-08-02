O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da VF Corp, código ISIN BRVFCOBDR001, informa que foi aprovado em 01/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,300000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,484508197 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of VF Corp (Company), ISIN BRVFCOBDR001, hereby informs that on 01/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,300000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,484508197 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 26/09/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 26/09/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 06/09/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 06/09/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 08/09/2023 até 11/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 08/09/2023 to 11/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
V. F. Corporation specializes in designing, producing, and marketing men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- casual and active apparel, footwear and accessories (45%): Vans®, Supreme®, Kipling®, Napapijri®, Eastpak®, JanSport® and Eagle Creek® brands;
- outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment (44.7%): The North Face®, Timberland®, Smartwool®, Icebreaker® and Altra® brands;
- work clothing and footwear (10.2%): Dickies® and Timberland PRO® brands;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (99.4%) and royalties (0.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (50.2%), Americas (5%), Europe (28.3%) and Asia/Pacific (16.5%).