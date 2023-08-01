V. F. Corporation specializes in designing, producing, and marketing men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - casual and active apparel, footwear and accessories (45%): Vans®, Supreme®, Kipling®, Napapijri®, Eastpak®, JanSport® and Eagle Creek® brands; - outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment (44.7%): The North Face®, Timberland®, Smartwool®, Icebreaker® and Altra® brands; - work clothing and footwear (10.2%): Dickies® and Timberland PRO® brands; - other (0.1%). Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (99.4%) and royalties (0.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (50.2%), Americas (5%), Europe (28.3%) and Asia/Pacific (16.5%).