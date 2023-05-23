Advanced search
    VFC   US9182041080

VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-23 pm EDT
18.97 USD   -3.02%
05:45pVF Corp beats quarterly profit estimates on North Face demand
RE
04:48pVF Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline; Fiscal 2024 Profit Guidance Set; Quarterly Dividend Kept
MT
04:33pV.f. : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
VF Corp beats quarterly profit estimates on North Face demand

05/23/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
May 23 (Reuters) - VF Corp beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, powered by higher prices and resilient demand for the apparel maker's North Face brand, especially in Europe and Asia.

Shares of the company rose nearly 3% in extended trading as it also pointed to a recovery in China.

The company has been lifting prices of its apparel and footwear to protect its profit margins from higher supply and distribution costs. However, air freight and ocean rates declined during the quarter in a boost to its bottom line.

VF Corp's revenue from the North Face brand jumped 12%, while all its other brands, including Vans and Timberland, saw a decline amid a "challenging consumer environment".

Sales in the Americas, the company's biggest region, dropped 7%. Overall revenue was down 3% at $2.74 billion in the quarter ended April 1, but met analysts' average estimates, according to Refinitiv.

The Vans sneaker maker's full-year revenue and profit forecasts also came in below estimates as stubborn inflation hurts consumer spending on apparel and footwear in the Americas.

In the China market, however, the company recorded a 3% growth in sales after the country ended its strict zero-COVID policy late last year.

VF Corp expects annual profit per share between $2.05 and $2.25, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.17.

The Denver, Colorado-based firm posted quarterly adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, beating expectations of 14 cents. (Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
