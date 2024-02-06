More about the company
V. F. Corporation specializes in designing, producing, and marketing men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- casual and active apparel, footwear and accessories (45%): Vans®, Supreme®, Kipling®, Napapijri®, Eastpak®, JanSport® and Eagle Creek® brands;
- outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment (44.7%): The North Face®, Timberland®, Smartwool®, Icebreaker® and Altra® brands;
- work clothing and footwear (10.2%): Dickies® and Timberland PRO® brands;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (99.4%) and royalties (0.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (50.2%), Americas (5%), Europe (28.3%) and Asia/Pacific (16.5%).