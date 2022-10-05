Advanced search
    VFC   US9182041080

VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
31.90 USD   +0.44%
10/04Bangladesh plunged into darkness by national grid failure
RE
10/03Vf : and The VF Foundation Invest in Youth to Build Diverse Pipeline of Talent In the Fashion Industry
PU
09/30Guggenheim Lowers VF's Price Target to $50 From $60, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
VF Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date

10/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About VF

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world’s largest active-lifestyle companies which connects people to the activities and experiences they cherish most through a portfolio of outdoor, active, workwear and streetwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VF CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 833 M - -
Net income 2023 939 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 6,34%
Capitalization 12 339 M 12 339 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 27 650
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 31,76 $
Average target price 43,39 $
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven E. Rendle Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Matt Puckett VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Velia Carboni Executive VP-Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Juliana L. Chugg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VF CORPORATION-57.28%12 339
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-11.03%323 642
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-21.37%39 246
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-29.12%20 154
MONCLER S.P.A.-28.48%12 268
PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED29.15%7 155